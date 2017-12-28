₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by stephanie11: 3:36pm
@POLITICSNGR
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi LGA of Taraba State to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently.
In the accompanying pictures, the Governor and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats. One of the pictures show Tambuwal peeping through his car window and his car gets set for the dangerous 30-minute cruise across the river.
A promise to construct a bridge across the river into the town has not materialised in 50 years.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/28/sokoto-governors-vehicle-convoy-ferried-across-river-boatsphotos/
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by iamJ(m): 3:40pm
just two jeeps is convoy
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by vivalavida(m): 3:40pm
This is no longer funny
So they can't build a bridge over this small water body?
Chai
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by LionDeLeo: 3:40pm
Nothing spectacular there.
As long as the total weight of the cars are less than the weight of the displaced water, the boat will float.
Anyway, rip to hajiya hadiza
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by abokibuhari: 3:41pm
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by SadiqBabaSani: 3:41pm
That Kain feeling u re gonna get swallowed, Tambuwal is a cow
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by bedspread: 3:42pm
COMEDY LEADERS
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by SadiqBabaSani: 3:45pm
vivalavida:Doesn't make Economic Sense
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by eezeribe(m): 3:56pm
OK
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by ud4u: 3:59pm
Funny things are happening Nigeria
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by Homeboiy: 4:00pm
He no die
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:01pm
Shame no dey catch all these people, ehn.
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by Lanretoye(m): 4:45pm
I'm sure they will blow siren...
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by berrystunn(m): 4:49pm
The cost ?
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by whitebeard(m): 4:49pm
With the governor still inside his car, is this one not a mumu
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by Narldon(f): 4:50pm
I'm adding Retired Nigerian to my Biography!
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by free2ryhme: 4:50pm
black man cant even construct a bridge over common river
but they will do witch and wizardry for the place
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by NubiLove(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by QuitNotice(m): 4:51pm
Those calling River Benue a 'small river' from the comfort of your room, why not go and take a jump into the river? A trial, I'm sure, will convince you.
Situation is attracting some people's attention to a problem though. I'm sure they are just taking a short cut. To say there's no single bridge in Taraba crossing river benue is unbelievable
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by Spaxon(f): 4:51pm
I DON'T UNDERSTAND........
Is there no bridge
Looks funny sha.
Why didn't he go by chopper?
Is nodmai business sef.
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 4:51pm
this is admirable a least the Governor is making effort to get closer to his people. That's what good governance is and should be - am impressed
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 4:52pm
Too much of a risk. My hydrophobia wont let me even if i want to
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 4:52pm
I'm sure they would have mined heads to appease the gods before crossing
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by dexentity: 4:53pm
I doubt if any country is as crazy as Naija.
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by ekems2017(f): 4:53pm
Tambuwal was like Allah pls forgive me of all my sins and grant me journey mercies. If you do this I will never lie to my people again. Inshort I will come back and build this bridge.
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by able20(m): 4:56pm
stephanie11:Fuel scarcity issues, I hope those Fulani herdsmen with AK47 didn't see him
|Re: Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) by emilykang(f): 4:56pm
dis our country... no shame
