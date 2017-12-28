Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Tambuwal's Vehicle, Convoy Ferried Across A River With Boats (photos) (26330 Views)

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi LGA of Taraba State to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently.



In the accompanying pictures, the Governor and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats. One of the pictures show Tambuwal peeping through his car window and his car gets set for the dangerous 30-minute cruise across the river.



A promise to construct a bridge across the river into the town has not materialised in 50 years.



just two jeeps is convoy 14 Likes

This is no longer funny



So they can't build a bridge over this small water body?

Nothing spectacular there.



As long as the total weight of the cars are less than the weight of the displaced water, the boat will float.



That Kain feeling u re gonna get swallowed, Tambuwal is a cow

This is no longer funny



So they can't build a bridge over this small water body?

Funny things are happening Nigeria

He no die

Shame no dey catch all these people, ehn.

The cost ?

black man cant even construct a bridge over common river



but they will do witch and wizardry for the place 5 Likes

Those calling River Benue a 'small river' from the comfort of your room, why not go and take a jump into the river? A trial, I'm sure, will convince you.

I DON'T UNDERSTAND........

Is there no bridge

Looks funny sha.

Why didn't he go by chopper?



this is admirable a least the Governor is making effort to get closer to his people. That's what good governance is and should be - am impressed

Too much of a risk. My hydrophobia wont let me even if i want to

I doubt if any country is as crazy as Naija.

Tambuwal was like Allah pls forgive me of all my sins and grant me journey mercies. If you do this I will never lie to my people again. Inshort I will come back and build this bridge. 3 Likes

