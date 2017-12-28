₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:41pm
The Home Of Nollywood News [Nollyzone.com]
Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, Jamiu Azeez will be so grateful to God for saving his life in a ghastly motor accident considering the fact that the year is running to an end.
Jamiu Azeez was fortunate as he recently survived a ghastly motor accident while heading for a movie location in Ilorin, Kwara state.
According to the actor,
“I was heading to ilorin for a movie shoot on that fateful day with my friends, on getting to eye-nkorin (3mins) drive to ilorin town, I couldn't say this was exactly what happened, the tyre didn't burst neither did the break failed, all I could remember was that d car just swerved and d next thing the car began to tumble severally, I was without a belt cos I was at d back seat, all that was ringing in my head at d moment was death and all I could uttered was just "Astagfurulahi", I already concluded we all won't survive, I just wanted the car to stop and probably I would have migrated to the other world but God showed us mercy, he gave us a second chance. I was down for days, couldn't work for weeks, I became a regular customer with my doctor but Alihamdulilahi all that was over. Allah has helped to put the devil to shame. My covenant with God is that "I, my family, friends and fans shall not die young" To all d few friends I told, to all that stood by me, from the depth of my heart I'm saying a big "Thank you" for ur support financially and spiritually, ese modupe gidigan oooo, we won't mourn over any of us Insha Allah.”
See more photos from the accident on http://news.nollyzone.com/yoruba-actor-jamiu-azeez-survives-car-accident/
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by iamJ(m): 3:44pm
spare parts for ladipo loading
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Iseoluwa2020(m): 3:45pm
iamJ:Quick recovery bro
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by odiereke(m): 3:46pm
Thank God for saving you people's life.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by kennybelle: 3:48pm
We thank God for life. Hope there's an insurance on that vehicle
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by pyrex23(m): 3:52pm
How did he survive it.. Did he jump out of d vehicle b4 d crash..
Well he should be grateful cuz he could have lost his legs at least..
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:52pm
Speed kills... The earlier FG pegs speed limit for users the better...
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:06pm
D guy is on speed, thank God for his life
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 5:58pm
Thank God he survived the horrible accident
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:58pm
RIP to the deceased!
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by ladeb: 5:58pm
Opps
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by MiztaSpycee: 5:59pm
Now seriously, what's up with all the car crash news today.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:59pm
This is serious. I join you to thank God for your life.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:59pm
I hope he didn't dieded?
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by abdulaz: 5:59pm
Speed kills.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by swagdopey: 6:00pm
He was at d back seat so is he trying to tell us that there is no seat belt at d back seat...
ThankGod for his life
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 6:00pm
Speed kills
The only thing that can Make u guys swerve is still over speeding, I was over speeding one day not knowing there was a pothole ahead, I tried to control and dodge it and the car ended up swerving left and right till I finally use the brake little by little to control the car, thank God no car was ahead or behind me.
I have always learnt not to over speed when driving cos u will always get to where you are going even if your car is moving like a tortoise. if you are in a hurry to get there, leave home as early as possible.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by loomer: 6:00pm
Another crash.
Naija sha.
Even as we no get roads
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:00pm
which film did he did?...wetin I type self make me laff.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by xreal: 6:00pm
RIPEnglish:
He did, but waked again.
Everybody is now an actor/actress.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 6:01pm
Actors, artistes and car crash all the time..,
Hmmmm i yus tire
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 6:01pm
Ahhhh
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by lost24: 6:03pm
Na wa ooo
two celebs accident on the same day
May God save them all
Wish quickly recovery
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by herdekunley9ja(m): 6:03pm
This Serious..... December and accident are like 5&6 make God help person oooo
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by FrenchWay: 6:03pm
...
Pls let someone close tell him to thank his stars and stop thanking God. Because a father would not allow his son to go tru this jux to prove his saving power.
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 6:03pm
Thank God for his life
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 6:05pm
I dont know him...Dude no dey go carwash...
|Re: Jamiu Azeez Involved In Car Accident (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
Wetin dey happen sef
accident here and there
God protect us all
