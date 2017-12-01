



Utip believes that the best way to prove one's love is to go against all odds just to be with the one your heart wants.



And so, the world stood still for him yesterday when he took his best friend and physically challenged wife, Edidiong Edet for a traditional wedding at her hometown, Ituk Mbang in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.



The bride, Edidiong is a devout Christian and chorister of The Apostolic Church, who despite being in a wheel-chair, serves God faithfully and diligently. Her angelic voice could raise the dead.



While Edidiong secured a job at Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo, through her disposition, her husband also got a government job too.



She couldn't control emotions as her face was beaming with smiles and tears of joy throughout the event, waving to God for making her dream come true as a married woman.





