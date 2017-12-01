₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by zoba88: 4:48pm
At a time that some uncontented and unfaithful young Nigerians claimed that there is no true love, a graduate of the University of Uyo, South South Nigeria, Utip Okon has proved them wrong.
Utip believes that the best way to prove one's love is to go against all odds just to be with the one your heart wants.
And so, the world stood still for him yesterday when he took his best friend and physically challenged wife, Edidiong Edet for a traditional wedding at her hometown, Ituk Mbang in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
The bride, Edidiong is a devout Christian and chorister of The Apostolic Church, who despite being in a wheel-chair, serves God faithfully and diligently. Her angelic voice could raise the dead.
While Edidiong secured a job at Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo, through her disposition, her husband also got a government job too.
She couldn't control emotions as her face was beaming with smiles and tears of joy throughout the event, waving to God for making her dream come true as a married woman.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/akwa-ibom-man-weds-lady-on-wheelchair.html?m=1
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by zoba88: 4:49pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Jossyroyal1: 4:50pm
“While Edidiong secured a job at AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNMENT HOUSE, UYO
Aside being cripple, she is way older too to show love is definitely not the major consideration for this union..
#HML to them
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by PointZerom: 4:54pm
Good
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:02pm
Wow. May God bless this marriage.
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by samuelayomide: 5:23pm
may God bless ur home
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Uyiii: 5:24pm
forget being challenged physically, she's far more sensible than senseless slay Queens gallivanting all over the place with two legs.
minus the job part, the guy try abeg.
hml to them and my respect to the brother also,
cheers.
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by kennyz247: 5:24pm
money is involved,trust guys
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Sunbassen(m): 5:24pm
Beautiful!
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by baloest: 5:24pm
God in action, doing wat no man can do
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by iamJ(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by agwom(m): 5:25pm
Good bless the union.
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:25pm
Mkpo ayem akpon oo .. Real big love
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Pvin: 5:25pm
Marriage with benefits
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by nely(m): 5:25pm
God bless this family, and to the husband 3hefty Gbosa to you
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Margy(f): 5:25pm
What a crowd!..
May hailstones fall on anyone in this crowd that wants to put asunder!
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by bidexolumanish(m): 5:25pm
Them pull crowd pass Olamide concert sef.
May God bless them.
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Peterabaekpe: 5:25pm
Good for them
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
Jossyroyal1:
You dont have to say anything
any response from you is not necessary
allow them wed in peace
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:26pm
kennyz247:
you are a scumbag
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by adetayo234: 5:26pm
A Man once married a crippled lady because the lady's family promised to give him cash to build a house and establish his business. The man was already married to another woman, but still consented.
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 5:26pm
God bless your home
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by FrenchWay: 5:27pm
...
How the guy go take chop her now?
Oooooooooooooooooh!
I heard they are good in doggy
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 5:27pm
It is well.......
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Jasperro(m): 5:28pm
Love........... Oh love
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by jtjohn(m): 5:28pm
k
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 5:30pm
Lovely couple. Congratulations
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by iamtoluoba(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by chyy5: 5:35pm
[size=14pt]My brother this is not easy.I just hope this man truly love this lady.This is not easy.Don't just cheat on this lady because the kind of gals we see these days in the club eehh,, if u re not guided u will make mistakes. What of when d one u have at home is...Is not easy jare[/size]
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by OgahBohz(m): 5:36pm
FrenchWay:
see ur coconut head !
|Re: Physically Challenged Lady On A Wheelchair Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Simplep(f): 5:37pm
Dis guy try sha,shes even older...God bless him
