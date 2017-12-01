₦airaland Forum

Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by zoba88: 5:02pm
Praise Warfare at the Warfront!

Nigerian Armed Forces personnel, others in a prophetic prayer, praise and worship session at a military Church in Mafa, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria as the year 2017 comes to an end.


Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by zoba88: 5:03pm
Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by surveyorng: 5:03pm
The Pride Of The Nation.... Victory is theirs!!!

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by PointZerom: 5:06pm
May the Almighty God protect them all.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:07pm
cheesy

They have every reason to praise and worship God,many soldiers that started this journey with them are no where to be found.

May God bless and keep you all,this battle must be won whether buhari like it or not. AMEN.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 5:07pm
Men of valour. keep the flag flying high.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by amzee(m): 5:17pm
MEN OF VALOR
A CAREER THAT COMMANDS RESPECT

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by authehighness: 5:18pm
may God protect you all,especial those, who has not been involve,in killing of shittes,armless protestants and aiding of fulani militia,in destruction of lifes and properties

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by AK6464(m): 5:18pm
Ok
Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by thesicilian: 5:22pm
Life is spiritual.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 5:28pm
"Waooo, so touching "

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:29pm
A Career i will never choose cheesy cheesy

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by ayoxx69(m): 5:29pm
Only God protects the Protector, Only God!

11 Likes

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by FrenchWay: 5:30pm
...
What madness!

Better go and fight... There is no God anywhere

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 5:30pm
God before Guns!!!

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Flashh: 5:30pm
Sensible Soldiers. They know all belongs to God, not man.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 5:31pm
Evablizin:
cheesy

They have every reason to praise and worship God,many soldiers that started this journey with them are no where to be found.

May God bless and keep you all,this battle must be won whether BIAFRANS like it or not. AMEN.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:31pm
God bless them and protect everyone of them. Amen
Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by engrjacuzzi: 5:32pm
these are the kind of men that should prophecy for 2018 especially for Nigerian Government
Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 5:32pm
Well done. Heroes

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:32pm
FrenchWay:
...
What madness!

Better go and fight... There is no God anywhere

Sooner or later you will have a change of heart like king Nebuchadnezzar:

Daniel 4
34 At the end of the days I, Nebuchadnezzar, lifted my eyes to heaven, and my reason returned to me, and I blessed the Most High, and praised and honored him who lives forever,
for his dominion is an everlasting dominion,
and his kingdom endures from generation to generation;

35 all the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing,
and he does according to his will among the host of heaven
and among the inhabitants of the earth;
and none can stay his hand
or say to him, “What have you done?”

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:32pm
In every situation, give glory to God.

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by majamajic(m): 5:32pm
prayer is the key

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by mondob2k(m): 5:32pm
At moments like this, I just wish I made while trying to enter through NMS Zaria... Victory is yours always. May God continue to protect... With humility they carve their names with pride!

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by morikee(m): 5:33pm
More BH to your elbows

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 5:33pm
Nigerian Armed Forces personnel, others in a prophetic prayer, praise and worship session at a military Church in Mafa, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria as the year 2017 comes to an end.

Nice

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:33pm
cool
Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by TarOrfeek: 5:33pm
Rugged Christian Sapper.

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 5:33pm
one with God is Majority.......

