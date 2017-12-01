Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Praise, Pray & Worship In Church In Borno State (Photos) (30989 Views)

Nigerian Armed Forces personnel, others in a prophetic prayer, praise and worship session at a military Church in Mafa, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria as the year 2017 comes to an end.





The Pride Of The Nation.... Victory is theirs!!! 263 Likes 14 Shares

May the Almighty God protect them all. 199 Likes 10 Shares





They have every reason to praise and worship God,many soldiers that started this journey with them are no where to be found.



Men of valour. keep the flag flying high. 89 Likes 5 Shares

MEN OF VALOR

A CAREER THAT COMMANDS RESPECT 77 Likes 4 Shares

may God protect you all,especial those, who has not been involve,in killing of shittes,armless protestants and aiding of fulani militia,in destruction of lifes and properties 37 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

Life is spiritual. 13 Likes 1 Share

"Waooo, so touching " 10 Likes

A Career i will never choose 8 Likes

Only God protects the Protector, Only God! 11 Likes

...

What madness!



Better go and fight... There is no God anywhere 3 Likes

God before Guns!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Sensible Soldiers. They know all belongs to God, not man. 6 Likes 1 Share

God bless them and protect everyone of them. Amen

these are the kind of men that should prophecy for 2018 especially for Nigerian Government

Well done. Heroes 3 Likes

Sooner or later you will have a change of heart like king Nebuchadnezzar:



Daniel 4

34 At the end of the days I, Nebuchadnezzar, lifted my eyes to heaven, and my reason returned to me, and I blessed the Most High, and praised and honored him who lives forever,

for his dominion is an everlasting dominion,

and his kingdom endures from generation to generation;



35 all the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing,

and he does according to his will among the host of heaven

and among the inhabitants of the earth;

and none can stay his hand

In every situation, give glory to God. 4 Likes

prayer is the key 2 Likes

At moments like this, I just wish I made while trying to enter through NMS Zaria... Victory is yours always. May God continue to protect... With humility they carve their names with pride! 1 Like

More BH to your elbows 2 Likes

Nice



Rugged Christian Sapper. 2 Likes