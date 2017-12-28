₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by stephanie11: 8:15pm On Dec 28
President Buhari Son Who Was Injured In A Motorrbike Accident Responding To Treatment But Still In "Coma"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by MrHistorian: 8:16pm On Dec 28
Whoever that wishes you death shall die before you Yusuf Buhari.
150 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by smulti(m): 8:17pm On Dec 28
Yusuf I wish you safe recovery
as for your father... hmm
if I remember ethnic cleansing by Fulani herdsmen and your father had always kept mum
.
76 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Harrynight(m): 8:17pm On Dec 28
I may not like the father but my heart goes to Yusuf and i wish him a speedy recovery!
179 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:17pm On Dec 28
Eya... I pray he survives all that... Wish him speedy recovery
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by HeyCorleone(m): 8:18pm On Dec 28
It is our tax they are using to do all these rubbish..
It shall never be well with these people.
Modified;
For all those miserable arselicking bastards misquoting me, y'all don't realise that this kid is being treated with Nigerian money. Money that should be used to resuscitate our hospitals and healthcare infrastructures is being used to take care of one man's son simply because he's your president, and y'all are happy.
Nigeria's progress would be difficult having around idiots who do not have idea of what the government is meant to do for them.
Modified;
So many insults and threats?! Why? Because I simply said the government should not use our tax for needless thing. What is even my business? Let them use the money meant for reasonable things in the country to take Care of themselves.
131 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:19pm On Dec 28
HeyCorleone:a copy of your tax identification number please...
191 Likes 19 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by HeyCorleone(m): 8:20pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
Of what business is that to you young man?
Get TF off my quote please.
244 Likes 20 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:22pm On Dec 28
HeyCorleone:why wishing someone badluck? You ain't Gona live forever you know.
61 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by nkwuocha: 8:28pm On Dec 28
Wishing him a quick recovery. He is a quiet young man...God let him live.
But that him father...
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Nne5(f): 8:29pm On Dec 28
Nobody is talking about his friend abi that one no follow get accident?
229 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by kheart(m): 8:32pm On Dec 28
Wishing u quick recovery ISA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by MhizzAJ(f): 8:32pm On Dec 28
I wish him speedy recovery but why the update...A lot of people get involved in accidents like this and we don't get to hear about it...Oh he's the President's son!
12 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Paperwhite(m): 8:34pm On Dec 28
If only the leadership of this nation can also feel the pain they have inflicted on the hapless citizens of this nation
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by mightyhaze: 8:35pm On Dec 28
dingbang:u guys definitely think from ur anals... where has the youngman wished anybody dead.?whats wrong with u lots for chrissake??
84 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by cummando(m): 8:35pm On Dec 28
Ok
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by MaziOmenuko: 8:36pm On Dec 28
It's a shame we don't have a medical facility in this country to handle cases as this. We have to resort to medical tourism each time a case like this happens.
12 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by smulti(m): 8:36pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
how about thousands of people killed by Fulani herdsmen are they not human beings
.
119 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Optional09: 8:36pm On Dec 28
Quick recovery young man.
Buhari should resign from his wickedness.
6 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:37pm On Dec 28
mightyhaze:
HeyCorleone:mightyhaze I want to believe you have a sense of reasoning
4 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:38pm On Dec 28
smulti:are you the one being killed? Where is the Christianity in you?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dadaic: 8:39pm On Dec 28
MrHistorian:
I wish him death, When my father died while working for the Nigerian Government, protecting its citizens, did you wish anyone death. You are a hypocrite. When my dad caught 17 armed robbers in one night, and he was shot, they neglected him. His pension since the past 17yrs wasn't paid. You dickhead, may you, and his son rot in hell.
164 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by smulti(m): 8:40pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
is this blackmail or what
fvck religion
.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by tellwisdom: 8:44pm On Dec 28
RIP Gbusuf
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by dingbang(m): 8:44pm On Dec 28
smulti:that's your problem, not mine.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Olril18(m): 8:46pm On Dec 28
stephanie11:
really breaks my heart nobody talks about his friend!
does he has a lesser life?
I guess only buhari's son deserved to be prayed for.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by smulti(m): 8:47pm On Dec 28
MrHistorian:So Yusuf will not die again because his father is a president
his Soul is not better than those killed by Fulani herdsmen in the presence of God
86 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by MrHistorian: 8:48pm On Dec 28
dadaic:PMB didn't kill your father.
The Nigeria State failed your father. . .You can't absolve the glaring failure of the Nigeria state and solely blame PMB.
It is wrong.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by Olril18(m): 8:48pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
so those who are killed does not concern you?
you be born fool
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by smulti(m): 8:51pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
what a selfish person you are
.
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain by mightyhaze: 8:54pm On Dec 28
dingbang:and in ur reasoning,.. u deduced he was wishing the boy dead. so much for reasoning.. u guys shd stop ds nuisance ok?
22 Likes 2 Shares
