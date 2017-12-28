Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buhari Still In Coma After Surgery To Remove Blood From His Brain (41793 Views)

President Buhari Son Who Was Injured In A Motorrbike Accident Responding To Treatment But Still In "Coma"



BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKDEC 28, 2017



Yusuf, the first son of Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari who was severely injured in a motorbike accident in Gwanripa area of Abuja on Tuesday is "responding" to treatment according to Presidency sources. However, he is yet to speak to anyone because he is still in "coma", however, our source did not reveal whether his comatose state is medically induced or not.





Yusuf crashed during a drag racing with a friend on Tuesday night. According to our source, he was fully kitted with helmet and biking body armor, otherwise, the accident could have turned fatal



The source further stated that as soon as the crash happened, Yusuf suffered a broken limb and sustained head injuries that necessitated surgery to remove blood from his brain. He was considered for airlift but doctors handling his case advised against it warning that he may not survive a 6+ hours flight to Europe with traumatic brain injury.



Yusuf is President Buhari's only son. As expected, the president is reportedly devastated by the accident. Earlier today, prayers were offered for Yusuf's recovery at the Presidential Villa. Yusuf remains under intensive care at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.



Whoever that wishes you death shall die before you Yusuf Buhari.







as for your father... hmm





if I remember ethnic cleansing by Fulani herdsmen and your father had always kept mum

. Yusuf I wish you safe recoveryas for your father... hmmif I remember ethnic cleansing by Fulani herdsmen and your father had always kept mum

I may not like the father but my heart goes to Yusuf and i wish him a speedy recovery!

Eya... I pray he survives all that... Wish him speedy recovery

It is our tax they are using to do all these rubbish..



It shall never be well with these people.





Modified;



For all those miserable arselicking bastards misquoting me, y'all don't realise that this kid is being treated with Nigerian money. Money that should be used to resuscitate our hospitals and healthcare infrastructures is being used to take care of one man's son simply because he's your president, and y'all are happy.



Nigeria's progress would be difficult having around idiots who do not have idea of what the government is meant to do for them.



Modified;



So many insults and threats?! Why? Because I simply said the government should not use our tax for needless thing. What is even my business? Let them use the money meant for reasonable things in the country to take Care of themselves.

HeyCorleone:

It is our tax they are using to do all these rubbish..



a copy of your tax identification number please... a copy of your tax identification number please...

dingbang:

a copy of your tax identification number please...

Of what business is that to you young man?



Of what business is that to you young man?Get TF off my quote please.

HeyCorleone:





Of what business is that to you young man?



why wishing someone badluck? You ain't Gona live forever you know.





But that him father... Wishing him a quick recovery. He is a quiet young man...God let him live.But that him father...

Nobody is talking about his friend abi that one no follow get accident? 229 Likes 14 Shares

Wishing u quick recovery ISA 1 Like 1 Share

I wish him speedy recovery but why the update...A lot of people get involved in accidents like this and we don't get to hear about it...Oh he's the President's son! 12 Likes

If only the leadership of this nation can also feel the pain they have inflicted on the hapless citizens of this nation 6 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

u guys definitely think from ur anals... where has the youngman wished anybody dead.?whats wrong with u lots for chrissake??

Ok

It's a shame we don't have a medical facility in this country to handle cases as this. We have to resort to medical tourism each time a case like this happens. 12 Likes

dingbang:

why wishing someone badluck? You ain't Gona live forever you know.

how about thousands of people killed by Fulani herdsmen are they not human beings

how about thousands of people killed by Fulani herdsmen are they not human beings

Quick recovery young man.























Buhari should resign from his wickedness. 6 Likes

mightyhaze:

u guys definitely think from ur anals... where has the youngman wished anybody dead.?whats wrong with u lots for chrissake?? HeyCorleone:

It is our tax they are using to do all these rubbish..



mightyhaze I want to believe you have a sense of reasoning

smulti:





how about thousands of people killed by Fulani herdsmen are they not human beings

are you the one being killed? Where is the Christianity in you?

MrHistorian:

Whoever that wishes you death shall die before you Yusuf Buhari.



I wish him death, When my father died while working for the Nigerian Government, protecting its citizens, did you wish anyone death. You are a hypocrite. When my dad caught 17 armed robbers in one night, and he was shot, they neglected him. His pension since the past 17yrs wasn't paid. You dickhead, may you, and his son rot in hell.

dingbang:

are you the one being killed? Where is the Christianity in you?

is this blackmail or what



fvck religion

is this blackmail or whatfvck religion

RIP Gbusuf 7 Likes 1 Share

smulti:





is this blackmail or what



fvck religion

. that's your problem, not mine. that's your problem, not mine.

stephanie11:

@POLITICSNGR



President Muhammadu Buhari's only son, Yusuf Buhari is still in 'Coma' and is yet to speak to anyone. The younger Buhari was seriously injured in a motorbike accident on Tuesday night.



Presidential sources on Wednesday stated that Yusuf is responding well to treatment. PoliticsNGR gathered that Yusuf was drag racing with a friend when he crashed his power bike.



He narrowly escaped death as he was fully kitted in body armour and a helmet. He broke a limb and sustained head injuries. A surgery had to be carried out almost immediately to remove blood in his brain.



It was gathered that he was considered for a trip abroad via air ambulance but his doctors warned against it, adding that he would not survive a 6hr flight to Europe with a traumatic head Injury.



The president and his family are devastated by this incident.



really breaks my heart nobody talks about his friend!

does he has a lesser life?

really breaks my heart nobody talks about his friend!does he has a lesser life?I guess only buhari's son deserved to be prayed for.

MrHistorian:

Whoever that wishes you death shall die before you Yusuf Buhari. So Yusuf will not die again because his father is a president



So Yusuf will not die again because his father is a presidenthis Soul is not better than those killed by Fulani herdsmen in the presence of God

dadaic:







I wish him death, When my father died while working for the Nigerian Government, protecting its citizens, did you wish anyone death. You are a hypocrite. When my dad caught 17 armed robbers in one night, and he was shot, they neglected him. His pension since the past 17yrs wasn't paid. You dickhead, may you, and his son rot in hell. PMB didn't kill your father.



The Nigeria State failed your father. . .You can't absolve the glaring failure of the Nigeria state and solely blame PMB.



PMB didn't kill your father.The Nigeria State failed your father. . .You can't absolve the glaring failure of the Nigeria state and solely blame PMB.It is wrong.

dingbang:

are you the one being killed? Where is the Christianity in you?

so those who are killed does not concern you?



so those who are killed does not concern you?you be born fool

dingbang:

are you the one being killed? Where is the Christianity in you?

what a selfish person you are

what a selfish person you are