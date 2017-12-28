Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos (19632 Views)

Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident / Woman Survived This Ghastly Accident With Just A Scratched Toe / Man Who Survived This Terrible Accident Thanks God (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The pastor who was rushed to the hospital after the accident sustained a minor fracture on his first fonicum bone (sic) and a dislocation on his left ankle, after undergoing an X-ray.



Source; It would have been a sad moment for the family and friends of Pastor Dave Ogbole who was yesterday involved in a ghastly motor accident along Gboko road while coming for the KSS Cultural festival in Gboko, Benue state. The pastor who was driving a white vehicle - collided with another car on the highway.The pastor who was rushed to the hospital after the accident sustained a minor fracture on his first fonicum bone (sic) and a dislocation on his left ankle, after undergoing an X-ray.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/benue-pastor-cheats-death-surviving-ghastly-motor-accident-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS 78 Likes 4 Shares

Thank God for his life 11 Likes





hmmmm una go dey give atheist fuel and he prayed b4 traveling and accident still happenedhmmmm una go dey give atheist fuel 1 Like 1 Share

Op forget the title pastor, No one is perfect either pastor or ifa priest.... Only God saved him

Many times unbelievers escape such too and several pastors has died while traveling likewise





All glory be to the Almighty God





Meanwhile





infinix 4 pro for sale

Asking price 55k

Location Lagos

Contact O81 7923 4937 17 Likes 1 Share







God is great,quick recovery bro. God is great,quick recovery bro. 1 Like

Chai...



Thank God it's not power bike 1 Like

Thank God for his life. At the end of it all, that's all that matters

It is not yet time to go home...go and live thus says the Lord..

The pastor who was rushed to the hospital after the accident sustained a minor fracture on his first fonicum bone (sic) and a dislocation on his left ankle, after undergoing an X-ray.

Whatever weapon fashioned against me shall not prosper



In Other News

Here Is Why You Should Never Bite Your Fingernails

www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-why-you-should-never-bite-your.html Whatever weapon fashioned against me shall not prosperIn Other News 1 Like

Glory be unto God, but why is so much road accident this year. 2 Likes

And God decided to spare him



. Many shall praise him(God) on the day the pastor will give testimony.



.. Someone may decide to buy a car for the pastor





... If the pastor b pretender before, e go repent







In all, Glory belong to God the most high

bedspread:

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS only God can nearly kill someone, just to show his power abi? Hypocrite! If he were a harbalist, you will say God has dealt with him. RUBBISH! only God can nearly kill someone, just to show his power abi? Hypocrite! If he were a harbalist, you will say God has dealt with him. RUBBISH! 7 Likes 2 Shares

y did he go 2 d hospital, so he nw trusts doctors more his god......he should go home or to his church and call on his God to heal him.

.

.You know why he chose to go to d doctors........because deep within him, he knows nothing fails like prayer.







.After all the hardwork d doctors will do to get him back on his feet, he will nw go to church and say it was one God that saved him and the gullible Christian will start paying Thanksgiving offering. 2 Likes 2 Shares

dat car be like benz w124 aka v boot, if am correct dats d power of a benz 2 Likes

What realy is ghastly there.

Accidents like these are just terrible if you dont have your seat belt on..



If you do, and you have an airbag, its just your leg that will go bad.





God take your beloveth Son



Yusuf Buhari before this year runs out.





Please, give him seven virgins there God take your beloveth SonYusuf Buhari before this year runs out.Please, give him seven virgins there

Let's all gather n pray for d quick recovery of a pastor who has laboured to win souls for God...I enjoin all politicians n well meaning Nigerians to pray for him n all those who were involved in one accident or d other for Gods mercy n quick recovery....presidential aids or whatever must join to to organize prayers for this son of God ejoor o!

Thank God

tank you Jesus.... daddy we no ft lose u now... we fogmon members makurdi are so happy for our daddy....

Pastor Dave is loved by everyone in Makurdi

He didn't survive because he is a pastor... Change The Subject Line

bedspread:

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS Yes ,youre right only God can kill us.

Only God can make accident happen and only God can save us too.

Because He created us and does anything he wish to do with us. Yes ,youre right only God can kill us.Only God can make accident happen and only God can save us too.Because He created us and does anything he wish to do with us. 1 Like 1 Share

Thank God...



Nd dat shld be regular Benz 200/230. Fatal rate cld be more if its not a strong car.

God is faithful

manuelfolarin:



only God can nearly kill someone, just to show his power abi? Hypocrite! If he were a harbalist, you will say God has dealt with him. RUBBISH! what r u trying to insinuate what r u trying to insinuate

I beg na v-boot na scatter like dis?

Is only God of miracle can do such.

sum1 should educate me, wich 1 is fonicum bone?

mercedes vboot

german cars strong

if na japan now like dem kia and honda

ds man don die since

e go press flat

like flat tire 3 Likes 1 Share