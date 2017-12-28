₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by CastedDude: 9:42pm On Dec 28
It would have been a sad moment for the family and friends of Pastor Dave Ogbole who was yesterday involved in a ghastly motor accident along Gboko road while coming for the KSS Cultural festival in Gboko, Benue state. The pastor who was driving a white vehicle - collided with another car on the highway.
The pastor who was rushed to the hospital after the accident sustained a minor fracture on his first fonicum bone (sic) and a dislocation on his left ankle, after undergoing an X-ray.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by CastedDude: 9:42pm On Dec 28
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by bedspread: 9:43pm On Dec 28
ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS
ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS
ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by ufuosman(m): 9:43pm On Dec 28
Thank God for his life
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by iamJ(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
and he prayed b4 traveling and accident still happened
hmmmm una go dey give atheist fuel
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Settingz321(m): 9:49pm On Dec 28
Op forget the title pastor, No one is perfect either pastor or ifa priest.... Only God saved him
Many times unbelievers escape such too and several pastors has died while traveling likewise
All glory be to the Almighty God
Meanwhile
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:02pm On Dec 28
God is great,quick recovery bro.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by jaymejate(m): 10:08pm On Dec 28
Chai...
Thank God it's not power bike
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by blackbeau1(f): 10:09pm On Dec 28
Thank God for his life. At the end of it all, that's all that matters
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Charly68: 10:10pm On Dec 28
It is not yet time to go home...go and live thus says the Lord..
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Ruggedfitness: 10:10pm On Dec 28
The pastor who was rushed to the hospital after the accident sustained a minor fracture on his first fonicum bone (sic) and a dislocation on his left ankle, after undergoing an X-ray.
Whatever weapon fashioned against me shall not prosper
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by ABJDOT(m): 10:11pm On Dec 28
Glory be unto God, but why is so much road accident this year.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Daniel058(m): 10:11pm On Dec 28
And God decided to spare him
. Many shall praise him(God) on the day the pastor will give testimony.
.. Someone may decide to buy a car for the pastor
... If the pastor b pretender before, e go repent
In all, Glory belong to God the most high
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by manuelfolarin: 10:12pm On Dec 28
bedspread:only God can nearly kill someone, just to show his power abi? Hypocrite! If he were a harbalist, you will say God has dealt with him. RUBBISH!
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by ultron12345: 10:13pm On Dec 28
y did he go 2 d hospital, so he nw trusts doctors more his god......he should go home or to his church and call on his God to heal him.
.
.You know why he chose to go to d doctors........because deep within him, he knows nothing fails like prayer.
.After all the hardwork d doctors will do to get him back on his feet, he will nw go to church and say it was one God that saved him and the gullible Christian will start paying Thanksgiving offering.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by justiniyke29(m): 10:13pm On Dec 28
dat car be like benz w124 aka v boot, if am correct dats d power of a benz
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:13pm On Dec 28
What realy is ghastly there.
Accidents like these are just terrible if you dont have your seat belt on..
If you do, and you have an airbag, its just your leg that will go bad.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by BornAgainMay: 10:13pm On Dec 28
God take your beloveth Son
Yusuf Buhari before this year runs out.
Please, give him seven virgins there
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by GGirll(m): 10:14pm On Dec 28
Let's all gather n pray for d quick recovery of a pastor who has laboured to win souls for God...I enjoin all politicians n well meaning Nigerians to pray for him n all those who were involved in one accident or d other for Gods mercy n quick recovery....presidential aids or whatever must join to to organize prayers for this son of God ejoor o!
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by ehbellsho(m): 10:15pm On Dec 28
Thank God
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by McINoWell: 10:18pm On Dec 28
tank you Jesus.... daddy we no ft lose u now... we fogmon members makurdi are so happy for our daddy....
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by BMCSlayer: 10:22pm On Dec 28
Pastor Dave is loved by everyone in Makurdi
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by phlame(m): 10:24pm On Dec 28
He didn't survive because he is a pastor... Change The Subject Line
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:29pm On Dec 28
bedspread:Yes ,youre right only God can kill us.
Only God can make accident happen and only God can save us too.
Because He created us and does anything he wish to do with us.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Sixaxis: 10:30pm On Dec 28
Thank God...
Nd dat shld be regular Benz 200/230. Fatal rate cld be more if its not a strong car.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Oma307: 10:32pm On Dec 28
God is faithful
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by jonero4(m): 10:37pm On Dec 28
manuelfolarin:what r u trying to insinuate
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Xda59: 10:40pm On Dec 28
I beg na v-boot na scatter like dis?
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by 8stargeneral: 10:44pm On Dec 28
Is only God of miracle can do such.
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Badge1: 10:44pm On Dec 28
sum1 should educate me, wich 1 is fonicum bone?
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by BagWay: 10:49pm On Dec 28
mercedes vboot
german cars strong
if na japan now like dem kia and honda
ds man don die since
e go press flat
like flat tire
Re: A Pastor Survived This Ghastly Motor Accident In Benue State. Photos by Nazzyauri(m): 11:01pm On Dec 28
What of the other car? Did anybody substain any injury?
