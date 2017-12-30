₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by raylord: 10:28pm On Dec 28
Girls just like to pretend and make it look like they dont crave for it as much as guys. But in reality, they do
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:36pm On Dec 28
See as she wor-wor
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:41pm On Dec 28
Some people do not vet what they post online.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:44pm On Dec 28
They crave it as much as guys do.
What they don't crave is:
...unwanted pregnancy
...kiss and tell.
...infections.
...heartbreaks.
...cheating.
...avoidable multiple sexual partners.
...slut shaming, etc.
That deeldo can't be guilty of the aforementioned
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 10:50pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
I personally don't fancy any of that either!
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by raylord: 10:52pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:Y'all should just stop calling out the vaslin crew like you don't engage in wanking as well
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:54pm On Dec 28
raylord:
I have no memory of us all calling out the vaseline crew.
deeLima86:
We're a team then
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 11:06pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
Yea kind of but you can bash for worldwide.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 11:14pm On Dec 28
deeLima86:
LOL. Some days are like that.
Compliments of the season
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 11:22pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
That's true anyway! Moreover, i have been able to figure the other good side of you and i also like the name behind that moniker.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 11:34pm On Dec 28
deeLima86:
Never knew I had a good side
Thanks, it remains a classic.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 11:46pm On Dec 28
pocohantas:
Lol...let your face not go all crimson tonight cos tomorrow is another day. Ciao!
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by comshots(m): 12:16am On Dec 29
Most girls are guilty of those you listed
pocohantas:
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by jamex93(m): 12:18am On Dec 29
My comments done finish
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by blackjack21(m): 12:27am On Dec 29
ufuosman:
Ruwan kashe gobara ba Sai Mai kyau ba.
Water to quench a fire doesn't need to be clean - Hausa proverbs
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 12:57am On Dec 29
U say she worwor but she get boyfriend...that thing for her back wetin u go call am if not her boyfriend...at least she's enjoying it....
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 2:23am On Dec 29
ufuosman:
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by NwannekaUloma(f): 9:33am On Dec 29
a red plastic dick��
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 12:00pm On Dec 29
She worwor, but I'd still smash though
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 12:04pm On Dec 29
What is love machine
And where is the love machine
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by thewritingtodo(m): 12:10pm On Dec 29
comshots:Tbh, I jus dey reason dis your moniker..should I laff or cry..chai
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 12:26pm On Dec 29
She is helping herself .
If she doesn't help herself, who will?
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Safiaaa(f): 12:27pm On Dec 29
raylord:When do we do that?
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 12:42pm On Dec 29
nikkypearl:am sure ur collection is large enough to open a shop
So stop pretending
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by hayzed27(m): 12:46pm On Dec 29
i swear dis gal worwor buh she suppose geh some1 b shynin d congo nah......spit
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Blackfyre: 12:53pm On Dec 29
Safiaaa:
Why has our
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Safiaaa(f): 1:05pm On Dec 29
Blackfyre:I dont know
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Blackfyre: 1:08pm On Dec 29
Safiaaa:
We need to look for a new husband oh...
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by comshots(m): 1:21pm On Dec 29
What does it mean to you?
thewritingtodo:
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by monex(m): 1:37pm On Dec 29
pocohantas:
you actually do.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 1:55pm On Dec 29
Why she nor use the money she use buy the machine take buy paint and bedsheets
