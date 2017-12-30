Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Girl Takes A Selfie With A Love Machine At The Background (Photos) (55416 Views)

Girls just like to pretend and make it look like they dont crave for it as much as guys. But in reality, they do 6 Likes

See as she wor-wor 55 Likes 3 Shares





What they don't crave is:

...unwanted pregnancy

...kiss and tell.

...infections.

...heartbreaks.

...cheating.

...avoidable multiple sexual partners.

...slut shaming, etc.



That deeldo can't be guilty of the aforementioned They crave it as much as guys do.What they don't crave is:That deeldo can't be guilty of the aforementioned 201 Likes 11 Shares

Nah, they crave it as much as guys do.



I personally don't fancy any of that either! 12 Likes 2 Shares

They crave it as much as guys do.



That deeldo can't be guilty of the aforementioned. Y'all should just stop calling out the vaslin crew like you don't engage in wanking as well Y'all should just stop calling out the vaslin crew like you don't engage in wanking as well 46 Likes 2 Shares

Y'all should just stop calling out the vaslin crew like you don't engage in wanking as well

I have no memory of us all calling out the vaseline crew.



I personally don't fancy any of that either!

We're a team then I have no memory of us all calling out the vaseline crew.We're a team then 13 Likes

I have no memory of us all calling out the vaseline crew.







We're a team then

Yea kind of but you can bash for worldwide. 17 Likes

Yea kind of but you can bash for worldwide.

LOL. Some days are like that.

Compliments of the season LOL. Some days are like that.Compliments of the season 5 Likes

LOL. Some days are like that.

Compliments of the season



That's true anyway! Moreover, i have been able to figure the other good side of you and i also like the name behind that moniker. 6 Likes

That's true anyway! Moreover, i have been able to figure the other good side of you and i also like the name behind that moniker.

Never knew I had a good side

Thanks, it remains a classic. Never knew I had a good sideThanks, it remains a classic. 1 Like

Never knew I had a good side

Thanks, it remains a classic.

Lol...let your face not go all crimson tonight cos tomorrow is another day. Ciao! 3 Likes

That deeldo can't be guilty of the aforementioned Most girls are guilty of those you listed 4 Likes 2 Shares





My comments done finish My comments done finish 6 Likes 1 Share

See as she wor-wor



Ruwan kashe gobara ba Sai Mai kyau ba.





Water to quench a fire doesn't need to be clean - Hausa proverbs Ruwan kashe gobara ba Sai Mai kyau ba.Water to quench a fire doesn't need to be clean - Hausa proverbs 50 Likes

U say she worwor but she get boyfriend...that thing for her back wetin u go call am if not her boyfriend...at least she's enjoying it....

See as she wor-wor

a red plastic dick�� 2 Likes

She worwor, but I'd still smash though 4 Likes





And where is the love machine What is love machineAnd where is the love machine 3 Likes

Most girls are guilty of those you listed Tbh, I jus dey reason dis your moniker..should I laff or cry..chai Tbh, I jus dey reason dis your moniker..should I laff or cry..chai 1 Like

If she doesn't help herself, who will? She is helping herselfIf she doesn't help herself, who will? 3 Likes

Y'all should just stop calling out the vaslin crew like you don't engage in wanking as well When do we do that? When do we do that?

What is love machine



And where is the love machine am sure ur collection is large enough to open a shop



So stop pretending am sure ur collection is large enough to open a shopSo stop pretending 13 Likes

i swear dis gal worwor buh she suppose geh some1 b shynin d congo nah......spit 1 Like

When do we do that?

Why has our husband guy deactivated? Why has ourguy deactivated? 1 Like

Why has our husband guy deactivated? I dont know I dont know

I dont know

We need to look for a new husband oh... We need to look for a new husband oh... 2 Likes

Tbh, I jus dey reason dis your moniker..should I laff or cry..chai What does it mean to you?

Never knew I had a good side

Thanks, it remains a classic.

you actually do. you actually do.