₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,343 members, 3,998,763 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:23 PM

West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live (3504 Views)

West Brom Vs Manchester United (1 - 2) oN 17th December 2017 / Rare Pics From Chelsea Dressing Room After Beating West Brom To Clinch EPL Title / West Brom Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) On 12th May 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by collinometricx: 6:34pm
sirfee :
grin You have the effrontery to insult my darling club,arssnal can never win this game because of your sin.
i will remimd u
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:37pm
collinometricx:
i will remimd u
There is no need,I'm also following.I'd mention you after the game.
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:42pm
I seriously don't know what Bellerin is doing in an arsenal shirt
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by femi4: 6:42pm
We want our Arsenal back!

COYG: Common, Yeye Gunners
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by ekhai(m): 6:42pm
No Ozil, No goals for Arsenal.. Wenger should keep Ozil and Sanchez.
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:43pm
Iwobi out
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:46pm
Arsenal are on the back foot now
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by chimerase2: 6:47pm
Eye glass grin
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 6:47pm
amamahdaniel:
IF ARSENAL WIN THIS MATCH. THE MOD SHOULD BAN ME FOR LIFE.

Noted smiley

1 Like

Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:48pm
Great strike by lacazette, Ben foster saves for westbrom
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 6:52pm
We go score. E sure me die
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 6:53pm
ekhai:
No Ozil, No goals for Arsenal.. Wenger should keep Ozil and Sanchez.

Sanchez's performance has been below average of recent. Apart from the Crystal palace brace, he has not been impressive in the past few games. I don't think It's advisable he renews his contract at the end of the season
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Dalyricz(m): 6:56pm
lacazette has missed two huge chances so far, hope he gets another successful goal opportunity
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:56pm
BELLERIN out
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Abj2(m): 6:56pm
which team is worse between arsenal and man utd?
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:57pm
Mertasacker is getting ready to come on. It's like Koscielny has picked up a knock
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Dalyricz(m): 6:59pm
dominique:


Sanchez's performance has been below average of recent. Apart from the Crystal palace brace, he has not been impressive in the past few games. I don't think It's advisable he renews his contract at the end of the season
I don't think so, Sanchez is trying than that lazy red eyed, he only shine against small teams and not all the time


so far Sanchez has created three good scoring opportunity today, only the chances were not been converted
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:00pm
Zanas:
Mertasacker is getting ready to come on. It's like Koscielny has picked up a knock

We are watching it, why play the commentator?
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:00pm
Substitution Arsenal
Mertasacker IN
Koscielny. OUT

Arsenal have now lost two defenders to injuries. Kolasinac and Koscielny
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:02pm
Eberex:


We are watching it, why play the commentator?
Not everyone is watching it
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:03pm
Dalyricz:

I don't think so, Sanchez is trying than that lazy red eyed, he only shine against small teams and not all the time


so far Sanchez has created three good scoring opportunity today, only the chances were not been converted

Compare Sanchez last season to this, the difference is very clear. Seems he's no longer interested in the team especially now with the Man city speculations

Iwobi out
Welbeck in

1 Like

Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:04pm
Zanas:

Not everyone is watching it

You for kuku give them full commentary na.
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:04pm
Iwobi out, welbeck in
long overdue
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:05pm
Eberex:


You for kuku give them full commentary na.
I'm doing the one I can do
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:06pm
Westbrom almost scored!! Great save by Cech from Rodriguez shot

1 Like

Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:06pm
Zanas:

Not everyone is watching it

Help us tell him o.

1 Like

Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 7:08pm
belerin suppose be civil servant
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dafuturis(m): 7:08pm
finally Wenger is useless
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:11pm
Goal!!!!!!
WestBrom 0:1 Arsenal
Sanchez scores
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:11pm
GOAL SANCHEZ!!!

WBA 0
ARS 1
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:13pm
Only Sanchez can score
Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:13pm
goal . haters where are u. motherfvckers

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Imagine If Messi Plays In The Epl....could He Score 91 Goals In One Year? / Is 'football Betting' An Online Opportunity Based On Luck? / Rojo Completes Manchester United Move

Viewing this topic: donblacky(m), NubiLove(m), finest0007(m), GOFRONT(m), PurplePatch(m), justice2017, alphatron, sambayus, mauricerex, ojosco7248(m), nija80, Justinlean02(m), Smartei(m), franozx, tibaonnet, rasazee(m), xtivin(m), yosiakins, dabossman(m), BulletThaDon, ettybaba(m), Moukandjo, Eberex(m), UAE123(m), Heryordele94(m), awesomenigga(m), illswift(m), yeddy99, aigjoey(m), Louis24, naughtyendowed(m), loverbo1(m), Aspireahead(m), bobby86(m), Johnayoola(m), rexchazy, dominique(f), Drakkernoir, Agathabishen(f), hebroh(m), Originalcharger, Cypmeni(m), sikells(m), vintage01, Drummerboy15, toseen7, geefivez(m), dankorode(m), jason00, Dothans(m), fishbone123, callbackaugust6(m), Quaco(m), largewinner, mayorG04, kingkunta1, xynerise(m), brandymcmb, ipledge10(m), Babagirls(m), Akposkibo(m), EddyNumerouno(m), osazsky(m), MorataFC, kenic(m), ayoadee(m), Singapore1(m), divinepen, Numbass, tosin4lyf, luveth(m), vanhelsing2099(m), bestpunterever, amaa4real, ogole1(m), gbosunz(m), ezesj(m), badinfluence(m), naijahut, dafgee(m), IamIBK, Faizee32, Usjimy(m), ambrosini593(m), Zanas, aieromon(m), chakaz(m), Kimcutie, oduneja, drey076(m), jayloms, kelvinreality(m), emwyy(m), BabaO2, Godsblessing(m), EmekaBlue(m), Kayoski(m), donjazet(m), Polymath56, preciousmaro, kkko(m), kenonze(f), Dreambeat, sameera9(m) and 162 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 162
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.