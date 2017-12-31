₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
West Brom Vs Manchester United (1 - 2) oN 17th December 2017 / Rare Pics From Chelsea Dressing Room After Beating West Brom To Clinch EPL Title / West Brom Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) On 12th May 2017
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by collinometricx: 6:34pm
sirfee :i will remimd u
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 6:37pm
collinometricx:There is no need,I'm also following.I'd mention you after the game.
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:42pm
I seriously don't know what Bellerin is doing in an arsenal shirt
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by femi4: 6:42pm
We want our Arsenal back!
COYG: Common, Yeye Gunners
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by ekhai(m): 6:42pm
No Ozil, No goals for Arsenal.. Wenger should keep Ozil and Sanchez.
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:43pm
Iwobi out
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:46pm
Arsenal are on the back foot now
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by chimerase2: 6:47pm
Eye glass
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 6:47pm
amamahdaniel:
Noted
1 Like
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:48pm
Great strike by lacazette, Ben foster saves for westbrom
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 6:52pm
We go score. E sure me die
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 6:53pm
ekhai:
Sanchez's performance has been below average of recent. Apart from the Crystal palace brace, he has not been impressive in the past few games. I don't think It's advisable he renews his contract at the end of the season
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Dalyricz(m): 6:56pm
lacazette has missed two huge chances so far, hope he gets another successful goal opportunity
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 6:56pm
BELLERIN out
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Abj2(m): 6:56pm
which team is worse between arsenal and man utd?
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 6:57pm
Mertasacker is getting ready to come on. It's like Koscielny has picked up a knock
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Dalyricz(m): 6:59pm
dominique:I don't think so, Sanchez is trying than that lazy red eyed, he only shine against small teams and not all the time
so far Sanchez has created three good scoring opportunity today, only the chances were not been converted
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:00pm
Zanas:
We are watching it, why play the commentator?
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:00pm
Substitution Arsenal
Mertasacker IN
Koscielny. OUT
Arsenal have now lost two defenders to injuries. Kolasinac and Koscielny
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:02pm
Eberex:Not everyone is watching it
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:03pm
Dalyricz:
Compare Sanchez last season to this, the difference is very clear. Seems he's no longer interested in the team especially now with the Man city speculations
Iwobi out
Welbeck in
1 Like
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:04pm
Zanas:
You for kuku give them full commentary na.
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:04pm
Iwobi out, welbeck in
long overdue
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:05pm
Eberex:I'm doing the one I can do
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:06pm
Westbrom almost scored!! Great save by Cech from Rodriguez shot
1 Like
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:06pm
Zanas:
Help us tell him o.
1 Like
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 7:08pm
belerin suppose be civil servant
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dafuturis(m): 7:08pm
finally Wenger is useless
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Zanas: 7:11pm
Goal!!!!!!
WestBrom 0:1 Arsenal
Sanchez scores
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by dominique(f): 7:11pm
GOAL SANCHEZ!!!
WBA 0
ARS 1
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 7:13pm
Only Sanchez can score
|Re: West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:13pm
goal . haters where are u. motherfvckers
