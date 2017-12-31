Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Brom Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live (3504 Views)

sirfee :

You have the effrontery to insult my darling club,arssnal can never win this game because of your sin. i will remimd u i will remimd u

collinometricx:

I seriously don't know what Bellerin is doing in an arsenal shirt

I seriously don't know what Bellerin is doing in an arsenal shirt

We want our Arsenal back!



COYG: Common, Yeye Gunners

No Ozil, No goals for Arsenal.. Wenger should keep Ozil and Sanchez.

Iwobi out

Arsenal are on the back foot now

amamahdaniel:

IF ARSENAL WIN THIS MATCH. THE MOD SHOULD BAN ME FOR LIFE.

Noted

Great strike by lacazette, Ben foster saves for westbrom

We go score. E sure me die

ekhai:

No Ozil, No goals for Arsenal.. Wenger should keep Ozil and Sanchez.

Sanchez's performance has been below average of recent. Apart from the Crystal palace brace, he has not been impressive in the past few games. I don't think It's advisable he renews his contract at the end of the season

lacazette has missed two huge chances so far, hope he gets another successful goal opportunity

BELLERIN out

which team is worse between arsenal and man utd?

Mertasacker is getting ready to come on. It's like Koscielny has picked up a knock

dominique:





I don't think so, Sanchez is trying than that lazy red eyed, he only shine against small teams and not all the time





so far Sanchez has created three good scoring opportunity today, only the chances were not been converted

Zanas:

Mertasacker is getting ready to come on. It's like Koscielny has picked up a knock

We are watching it, why play the commentator?

Substitution Arsenal

Mertasacker IN

Koscielny. OUT



Arsenal have now lost two defenders to injuries. Kolasinac and Koscielny

Eberex:





Not everyone is watching it

Dalyricz:



I don't think so, Sanchez is trying than that lazy red eyed, he only shine against small teams and not all the time





so far Sanchez has created three good scoring opportunity today, only the chances were not been converted

Compare Sanchez last season to this, the difference is very clear. Seems he's no longer interested in the team especially now with the Man city speculations



Iwobi out

Compare Sanchez last season to this, the difference is very clear. Seems he's no longer interested in the team especially now with the Man city speculations

Iwobi out

Welbeck in

Zanas:



Not everyone is watching it

You for kuku give them full commentary na.

Iwobi out, welbeck in

long overdue

Eberex:





I'm doing the one I can do

Westbrom almost scored!! Great save by Cech from Rodriguez shot 1 Like

Zanas:



Not everyone is watching it

Help us tell him o.

belerin suppose be civil servant

finally Wenger is useless

Goal!!!!!!

WestBrom 0:1 Arsenal

Sanchez scores

GOAL SANCHEZ!!!



WBA 0

ARS 1

Only Sanchez can score