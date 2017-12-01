₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by stephenduru: 3:47pm
Peeps won't kill me with laughter.Na so una hate Amaechi reach?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerians-react-as-amaechi-steps-out-in.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by forreelinc: 3:49pm
later mad person like this go come adebole and oledepo church and them go clear space for am because of money
smh for nigeria
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by sarrki(m): 3:49pm
We are traditionalist in nature
I mean Africans
We can't copy the White man for every thing
Amaechi carry go
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by sylvez(m): 3:50pm
lemme continue from here
ediot
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by kimbraa(f): 3:50pm
That they just realized Ameachi is a lunatic makes me question their sanity.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 3:50pm
Pregnant man
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by sylvez(m): 3:51pm
lemme continue from here
ediot
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 3:51pm
forreelinc:mugu
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by forreelinc: 3:52pm
moyinoluwabun:na your pastor be mugu
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by dynicks(m): 3:52pm
omo! ma nigga! na to knack u a "first of its kind" multicoloured statue for my state oo.....how u see'am?...only u alone na "carnival"...c levels
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by kimbraa(f): 3:53pm
sarrki:Tell me what's traditional in what he wore, are you sure you're ok too?.
81 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by hatchy: 3:56pm
Cute!
He carved a niche for himself.
Try yours.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by dynicks(m): 3:57pm
I keep saying it that there's something unusual about APC as a party nd the effect it has on its members.....just...ju..just take a look at this one....what do we call such outlook for heaven's sake....oh chimu o!!....while someone is here dressed like his village ancetors from the future, another one is somewhere moulding what looks like his relatives....apc i hail oo
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:10pm
kimbraa:
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:15pm
kimbraa:ameachi is lunatic for Nigeria glory
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 4:24pm
Of course this is how madness starts but Amaechi have shown traits of madness a long time ago.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by binsanni(m): 4:32pm
with native doctors, pastors, mallams, and any other gods they know, 2019 will tell if there juju is powerful than God
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Benjom(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by three: 4:32pm
Dis is not a joking sturvs
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by gurunlocker: 4:33pm
It that a shirt he is wearing or a bed sheet?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Akowemoon(m): 4:33pm
Lolz wike brother...
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Akowemoon(m): 4:34pm
Rochas okorocha where are you?.. Abeg help me knack this man status for imo
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Teewhy2: 4:35pm
Amaechi: Abeg I can not come and kill myself oooo, this money way I dey chop for here come be like say e too much, e wan finish my waist.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Promismike(m): 4:35pm
So much hatred and division!! APC should look for someone that can unite this country.
Osibanjo has the good will of all Nigerians. East, West, north and south.
It will make sense if he is given the presidential ticket come 2019.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by amnesty7: 4:36pm
How else would he draw attention?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by buffalowings: 4:36pm
Make someone turn this to meme ibeg
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by Nasir123: 4:37pm
O boy!
See costume!
U can't just beat this.
Mr railway,
I hail o!
But some mumu hates will not understand.
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by EDOPRO: 4:37pm
at least better than wike holding cutlass to cut his enemies
|Re: Nigerians React To Amaechi's Christmas Outfit (Photo) by oshe111(m): 4:37pm
I just love this word
“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.
2 Likes
