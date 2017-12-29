₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Groovenaija360(m): 4:25pm
After Nigerians Stormed her Instagram page, Nigerian Singer, Muma Gee has finally responded to the gift of kiss she gave to her fan on stage.
The singer who is still receiving it hot from her fans via Instagram, to the fact that she gave a Mouth to Mouth Kiss to a fan on Stage during a public performance at One Lagos Fiesta.
Said...
Na Wa o! So it's now a crime to keep a promise of a star price of a kiss for my fans who came out to compete for my attention on stage @ d one Lagos Fiesta in Victoria Island on 27th of Dec. And in d end, I kept my promise n just to realize it has gone viral today. Wetin I do people I beg!
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:46pm
lol
Mama please I am FTC.
Can I get small?
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by QuitNotice(m): 4:47pm
What were you expecting An award for kissing the lips of a male fan on stage?
Madam shat ap ya mout dia
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by eshietIntrepid(m): 4:48pm
The only thing you can offer as star prize is a mouth to mouth kiss?
I pity the dey guy because for me, u for covert that kiss to cash.
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 4:48pm
Unknown so
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by realone2012: 4:48pm
Nairaland is losing value with irrelevant posts. Why derailing the fp with posts like these?
Who is this one again? and what are we supposed to learn from these posts?
We want to be seeing posts we will learn from like Explorer's..
Seun make una do better oo
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by beeff(m): 4:48pm
Nice
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 4:48pm
Ggg
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by adeniyi3971(m): 4:48pm
Madam Muma gee!! you've been starving.. you needed this kiss ASAP say the truth and let the whole world know!!!!!
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 4:48pm
angry Nigerians
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 4:48pm
Mehn, to be a celebrity albeit a waning one for Nigeria is not an easy job...
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by OtemAtum: 4:49pm
Hahaha
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:49pm
Wonder how many times the guy had to brush after that event...
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by FrenchWay: 4:49pm
..
I rather kiss Bobrisky than Kiss this old hag.
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by omocalabar(m): 4:49pm
Kiss from the Dragon kiss
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Emac34: 4:50pm
yeyebrities everywhere
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by abiolag(m): 4:50pm
Na u get ur mouth joor, kiss any1 u feel like kissing
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Promismike(m): 4:50pm
Lolz
get ready to fulfill that of sex too
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Okewa: 4:50pm
Dis old woman wants to be relevant in the industry
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by cana882(m): 4:50pm
Nope.. Please what's the next promise?? D other room??
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Timiblanko(m): 4:51pm
i actually don't see anything wrong before but now with this yeye reply am disappointed
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by StTrump: 4:51pm
With that your dirty mouth
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by segebase(m): 4:52pm
Yy
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Joseunlimited(f): 4:52pm
This is part of the plan
Na una we know you people
You want to blow in 2018
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by QuitNotice(m): 4:52pm
Warning:
If you are a Nigerian celebrity, Just try maintain your lane for now. The anger in Nigerians is more than enough to end your career
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:53pm
FrenchWay:Oshey.. GAYbriel!!
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Hernes: 4:53pm
Depends on de type of promise
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Vivos: 4:54pm
FrenchWay:ewww, are you gay?
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 4:54pm
ewww and yurk
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Vivos: 4:54pm
All these people shouting ewww, yurk, this and that will do the same if given the opportunity.
Nigerians are hypocrites!!!!
|Re: Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) by Nasir123: 4:56pm
I like this.
If I be your man,I go give three different girls belle and come tell you say na my promise with them for a WhatsApp competition.
Hope you'll like it.
