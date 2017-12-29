Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Muma Gee Reacts To Kissing A Fan At Lagos Fiesta (Photo) (17844 Views)

The singer who is still receiving it hot from her fans via Instagram, to the fact that she gave a Mouth to Mouth Kiss to a fan on Stage during a public performance at One Lagos Fiesta.



Said...



Na Wa o! So it's now a crime to keep a promise of a star price of a kiss for my fans who came out to compete for my attention on stage @ d one Lagos Fiesta in Victoria Island on 27th of Dec. And in d end, I kept my promise n just to realize it has gone viral today. Wetin I do people I beg!



Mama please I am FTC.



Can I get small? lolMama please I am FTC.Can I get small? 7 Likes

An award for kissing the lips of a male fan on stage?

Madam shat ap ya mout dia What were you expectingAn award for kissing the lips of a male fan on stage?Madam shat ap ya mout dia 2 Likes

The only thing you can offer as star prize is a mouth to mouth kiss?



I pity the dey guy because for me, u for covert that kiss to cash. 10 Likes 1 Share

Unknown so so

Nairaland is losing value with irrelevant posts. Why derailing the fp with posts like these?

Who is this one again? and what are we supposed to learn from these posts?

We want to be seeing posts we will learn from like Explorer's..

Seun make una do better oo 7 Likes

Nice

Ggg

Madam Muma gee!! you've been starving.. you needed this kiss ASAP say the truth and let the whole world know!!!!! 2 Likes

angry Nigerians angry Nigerians





Mehn, to be a celebrity albeit a waning one for Nigeria is not an easy job... Mehn, to be a celebrity albeit a waning one for Nigeria is not an easy job... 3 Likes

Hahaha

Wonder how many times the guy had to brush after that event... 2 Likes

..



I rather kiss Bobrisky than Kiss this old hag. 2 Likes

Kiss from the Dragon kiss

yeyebrities everywhere 1 Like

Na u get ur mouth joor, kiss any1 u feel like kissing 2 Likes

Lolz



get ready to fulfill that of sex too

Dis old woman wants to be relevant in the industry 1 Like

Nope.. Please what's the next promise?? D other room??

i actually don't see anything wrong before but now with this yeye reply am disappointed 3 Likes

With that your dirty mouth

Yy

This is part of the plan





Na una we know you people



You want to blow in 2018 1 Like





If you are a Nigerian celebrity, Just try maintain your lane for now. The anger in Nigerians is more than enough to end your career Warning:If you are a Nigerian celebrity, Just try maintain your lane for now. The anger in Nigerians is more than enough to end your career 4 Likes

FrenchWay:

..



I rather kiss Bobrisky than Kiss this old hag. Oshey.. GAYbriel!! Oshey.. GAYbriel!! 4 Likes

Depends on de type of promise

FrenchWay:

..

I rather kiss Bobrisky than Kiss this old hag. ewww, are you gay? ewww, are you gay?

ewww and yurk

All these people shouting ewww, yurk, this and that will do the same if given the opportunity.



Nigerians are hypocrites!!!! 3 Likes