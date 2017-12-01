Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) (23411 Views)

Ateke Tom Hosts Nyesom Wike In His Okochiri Palace (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Governor Wike (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Minna (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





In her address the Se Nyingibo called for peace and unity in Okrika.



See photos below





Source: Former First Lady, Dr. Dame patience Jonathan, the Se Nyingibo 1 of Kirikese was on a solidarity visit to the Amayanabo of Okochiri with some traditional and political leaders which include Dr Abiye Sekibo, Rt.Hon Evans Bipi, Rt.Hon Adams Dabotorudima, Hon Bright Gogo, Hon Deinma Iyalla.The Se Nyingibo 1 of Kirikese Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan DSSRS JP congratulated HRM KING ATEKE TOM JP Amayanabo of Okochiri for his recognition and elevation as second class king by the Governor of Rivers State.In her address the Se Nyingibo called for peace and unity in Okrika.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/patience-jonathan-leads-traditional-and.html?m=1 2 Likes

PEPE.



Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.



Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.



And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.



It shall never be well with the Goodlucks. 63 Likes 8 Shares

Ok

Only in Nigeria you see tout, terrorist, kidnapper, militant rubbing shoulder with government official/politician. 45 Likes 5 Shares

this woman like power sooooo much 4 Likes

dafeyankee:

PEPE.



Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.



Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.



And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.



It shall never be well with the Goodlucks.











Amen. Amen. 22 Likes 2 Shares







One of the worst thing that could ever befall a man is not getting a single job invite in 2017... Now, 2018 is just by the corner, will you still adopt the same approach that has not worked for you? My signature offers you that unbelievable succour.

. Mama PeaceOne of the worst thing that could ever befall a man is not getting a single job invite in 2017... Now, 2018 is just by the corner, will you still adopt the same approach that has not worked for you? My signature offers you that unbelievable succour. 10 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew see as PEJ just claiming celebrity up and down 5 Likes

oh my God 3 Likes

madridguy:

Only in Nigeria you see tout, terrorist, kidnapper, militant rubbing shoulder with government official/politician. without these touts as you called them, the wouldn't have been anything like ministry of niger Delta. Because those we send to represent us and argued our case were easily bought over with money. without these touts as you called them, the wouldn't have been anything like ministry of niger Delta. Because those we send to represent us and argued our case were easily bought over with money. 19 Likes 2 Shares

HRM KING ATEKE TOM JP Amayanabo of Okochiri



People will easily misunderstand this man but he's a man of peace. He was my neighbor when he was in Lagos , owned about 4 houses in my estate and had alot of people always troop in to see him. I once saw him flog a full grown man(with all the trimmings e.g a good car and well dressed) and while the beating and chaos was going on , i heard him scream . 'after all i did for you all you did was to waste your life on drugs'.



He assisted my estate alot and was indeed an easygoing person. Another was he was always surrounded by nollywood stars as they kept coming to see him 36 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB AND NASTY HOMOSEXUALITY.

CHAI

97% OF ALL OF THEM IN NIGERIA BELONGS TO IPOB. NAWA O.

Zone-Bs are really pained Mama Peace is enjoying herself from coast to coast.

Something their tin gods have never been able to have not to talk of enjoying. 5 Likes 1 Share

dafeyankee:

PEPE.



Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.



Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.



And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.



It shall never be well with the Goodlucks.









Just kill yaself! Just kill yaself! 21 Likes 3 Shares

Lol... And the son of Mr. Ex militant turned King is a Nairalander.



He even made a post gushing out about this visitation, but he failed to tell us one thing. That � His dad is an ex-militant. 4 Likes

dafeyankee:

PEPE.



Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.



Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.



And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.



It shall never be well with the Goodlucks.









Why are you and your likes behaving like this? I thought what happened to Yusuf Buhari would have taught you people a bitter lesson? When GEJ left Aso rock, your likes carried false rumors that he lost his son. Today, you are still wishing them evil. After, you want us to pray for Yusuf Buhari to get well, anyone that says anything otherwise about Yusuf, he/she will be termed IPOB. Why are you and your likes behaving like this? I thought what happened to Yusuf Buhari would have taught you people a bitter lesson? When GEJ left Aso rock, your likes carried false rumors that he lost his son. Today, you are still wishing them evil. After, you want us to pray for Yusuf Buhari to get well, anyone that says anything otherwise about Yusuf, he/she will be termed IPOB. 5 Likes 1 Share

Terminator1234g:

IPOB AND NASTY HOMOSEXUALITY.

CHAI

97% OF ALL OF THEM IN NIGERIA BELONGS TO IPOB. NAWA O.

I declare 2018 to be your year of sense I declare 2018 to be your year of sense 5 Likes 1 Share

PDP dey her pocket now.Wike na her boy 1 Like





eshietIntrepid:

without these touts as you called them, the wouldn't have been anything like ministry of niger Delta. Because those we send to represent us and argued our case were easily bought over with money. Late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha must not hear this. 4 Likes

Patience Jonathan is up to something come 2019.

Respect!







Top 10 Effective Natural Remedies For Constipation---->

http://www.youmustgethealthy.com/2017/12/top-10-natural-remedies-for-constipation.html?m=0 Wetin consign me...Top 10 Effective Natural Remedies For Constipation---->









A beautiful Sony Bravia LCD tv 24" for sale in Abuja. Reach me for pics and price via PMs. Chai!A beautiful Sony Bravia LCD tv 24" for sale in Abuja. Reach me for pics and price via PMs.

dafeyankee:

PEPE.



Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.



Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.



And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.



It shall never be well with the Goodlucks.









Its well with the buharis currently 1 Like

Ok

mama p

madridguy:

Only in Nigeria you see tout, terrorist, kidnapper, militant rubbing shoulder with government official/politician.

Only in Nigeria. Some of our leaders are crooks. Only in Nigeria. Some of our leaders are crooks.





Hypocrisy of the highest order..... What will you call PMB? Coup plotter, Military Dictator turned more than a KING.... Your current PRESIDO! 1 Like