Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:27pm
Former First Lady, Dr. Dame patience Jonathan, the Se Nyingibo 1 of Kirikese was on a solidarity visit to the Amayanabo of Okochiri with some traditional and political leaders which include Dr Abiye Sekibo, Rt.Hon Evans Bipi, Rt.Hon Adams Dabotorudima, Hon Bright Gogo, Hon Deinma Iyalla.The Se Nyingibo 1 of Kirikese Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan DSSRS JP congratulated HRM KING ATEKE TOM JP Amayanabo of Okochiri for his recognition and elevation as second class king by the Governor of Rivers State.
In her address the Se Nyingibo called for peace and unity in Okrika.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/patience-jonathan-leads-traditional-and.html?m=1
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by dafeyankee: 4:27pm
PEPE.
Today she is dressed like a Cele Prophetess,and yesterday she was dressed like a Chicken.
Tomorrow,she might dress like an Egyptian Mummy.
And yes she is proud to associate with one of her boys,that she was using to hold Nigeria to ransom before.
It shall never be well with the Goodlucks.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:27pm
Ok
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:27pm
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:28pm
Only in Nigeria you see tout, terrorist, kidnapper, militant rubbing shoulder with government official/politician.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Annie939(f): 4:28pm
this woman like power sooooo much
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 4:35pm
dafeyankee:
Amen.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:40pm
Mama Peace
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by yarimo(m): 4:46pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew see as PEJ just claiming celebrity up and down
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by zadok60: 5:01pm
oh my God
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by eshietIntrepid(m): 5:03pm
madridguy:without these touts as you called them, the wouldn't have been anything like ministry of niger Delta. Because those we send to represent us and argued our case were easily bought over with money.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 5:18pm
HRM KING ATEKE TOM JP Amayanabo of Okochiri
People will easily misunderstand this man but he's a man of peace. He was my neighbor when he was in Lagos , owned about 4 houses in my estate and had alot of people always troop in to see him. I once saw him flog a full grown man(with all the trimmings e.g a good car and well dressed) and while the beating and chaos was going on , i heard him scream . 'after all i did for you all you did was to waste your life on drugs'.
He assisted my estate alot and was indeed an easygoing person. Another was he was always surrounded by nollywood stars as they kept coming to see him
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 5:25pm
IPOB AND NASTY HOMOSEXUALITY.
CHAI
97% OF ALL OF THEM IN NIGERIA BELONGS TO IPOB. NAWA O.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 5:25pm
Zone-Bs are really pained Mama Peace is enjoying herself from coast to coast.
Something their tin gods have never been able to have not to talk of enjoying.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 5:26pm
dafeyankee:Just kill yaself!
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by emmyid(m): 5:26pm
Lol... And the son of Mr. Ex militant turned King is a Nairalander.
He even made a post gushing out about this visitation, but he failed to tell us one thing. That � His dad is an ex-militant.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by IAMTHEHERO: 5:27pm
dafeyankee:Why are you and your likes behaving like this? I thought what happened to Yusuf Buhari would have taught you people a bitter lesson? When GEJ left Aso rock, your likes carried false rumors that he lost his son. Today, you are still wishing them evil. After, you want us to pray for Yusuf Buhari to get well, anyone that says anything otherwise about Yusuf, he/she will be termed IPOB.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by excel127(m): 5:27pm
Terminator1234g:I declare 2018 to be your year of sense
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by rinzaugustine: 5:27pm
PDP dey her pocket now.Wike na her boy
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:27pm
Late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha must not hear this.
eshietIntrepid:
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:28pm
Patience Jonathan is up to something come 2019.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 5:28pm
Respect!
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Caspian22(m): 5:28pm
Wetin consign me...
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Kingstel: 5:28pm
Chai!
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:28pm
Its well with the buharis currently
dafeyankee:
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Built2last: 5:29pm
Ok
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by darlous(m): 5:29pm
mama p
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Guestlander: 5:29pm
madridguy:
Only in Nigeria. Some of our leaders are crooks.
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 5:30pm
Hypocrisy of the highest order..... What will you call PMB? Coup plotter, Military Dictator turned more than a KING.... Your current PRESIDO!
Re: Patience Jonathan Visits Ateke Tom (Photos) by Xda59: 5:31pm
eshietIntrepid:
And of what use is the ministry on Niger delta today with all the rot and dilapidated strutures.
