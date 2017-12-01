Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat (16286 Views)

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman at Friday’s Jumat Service.



Others in the prayer session were presidential aides, villa staff among others.



Suleiman, who urged the first family to accept the tragedy in good fate, again prayed for God’s guidance and protection of the first family and all Nigerians, also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country.



This must be a very very difficult period for the First Family. Lalasticlala please push this to the front page as a way of showing solidarity with the Buharis. 18 Likes 5 Shares

The Young Man Will Recover, And The Useless IPOB pigs will be put to shame once more... 30 Likes 8 Shares

[quote author=new2020 post=63721126][/quote]Oga, are you a photographer?

Bubu haters will be like is this jubril or bubu? 1 Like 3 Shares

Ok enough of buhari and his son!!

Thousands of precious lives were lost in 2017 and no one gave a flying fůck! The old terrorist's sons life is not worth more than those of others who were butchered in cold blood while his dad looked away. 73 Likes 9 Shares



I no talk am, python must dance in his family Nnamdi kanu right now,I no talk am, python must dance in his family 36 Likes 1 Share







Everybody is praying for Yusuf...







Who will pray for Yusuf's friend in coma, Bashir Gwandu?







Who will pray for victims of Benue Road Accident?







Who will pray for BokoHaram victims?







Who will pray for victims of Fulani Herdsmen?







#Just wondering



99 Likes 8 Shares

He will surely pray for him.

He's his Son na...

I wish Yussuf and his Friend speedy recovery.

Good Riddance to Buhari and The useless ass licker Governors and other top official. 2 Likes

k

visiting the sins of the father upon the children



Abati said that every president in Aso rock will always lose a loved one...





quick recovery, even though your dad gave order to shot innocent ipob members 8 Likes 2 Shares

May God please heal this young and promising man... 3 Likes 1 Share

Really? 1 Like 1 Share

God sees d heart n answers prayers accordingly. As such, its nt by d gathering of dignitaries or because prayers r offered by a chief imam or pastor.



Buhari shld go into a room n sincerely ask God for mercy. He ll answer such prayer. 3 Likes

You people should let me hear word I beg. Is Buhari's son the only hospitalized person in Nigeria? 17 Likes 1 Share

This was obviously not his first of riding that bike. Was he tipsy? May God sustain us these last days of 2017 against every form of accident and untimely death.







I pray he recovers quickly. 2 Likes

Is d boi not dead yet? 5 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

The Young Man Will Recover, And The Useless IPOB pigs will be put to shame once more... You deserve 10 years ban. Always talking trash, na ipob cause your frustration in life? Get sense abeg You deserve 10 years ban. Always talking trash, na ipob cause your frustration in life? Get sense abeg 47 Likes 6 Shares

abeg una fit add prayers for those wey dy north dy die?





Everyone deserves a second chance. All is well.



















www.nairaland.com/1798724/ Eaya, I am not a fan of this man but I sincerely feel for him. God please be merciful, heal his son.Everyone deserves a second chance. All is well. 1 Like

Yusuf get well soon.Hope your father will order the release if Shites leader because his family needs him too.Karma is a bitch. 1 Like

In Nigeria all citizens are equal but some are more "equal" than others 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

The Young Man Will Recover, And The Useless IPOB pigs will be put to shame once more... Tribalism truly is deep in gene. Even fayose is praying for d gut n u r here hating on ipob Tribalism truly is deep in gene. Even fayose is praying for d gut n u r here hating on ipob 28 Likes

Shey na me dem won pray for ?

And they are yet to pray for our economy and Nigeria in general...

get well soon ur present predicament fall on all ur fada haters..

14teenK:

Nnamdi kanu right now,

I no talk am, python must dance in his family ;You're naughty ;You're naughty 1 Like

I honestly would love to pray for Buhari but how can i when he ordered buratai to masaccre innocent IPOB's months ago when they went for a peaceful rally...

Mr Buhari, those killed by the military were also peoples children, carry your cross. 8 Likes 1 Share

The destination for everyone is still death. Let no one forget that! When it's your turn, no amount of prayer will save you. 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

The Young Man Will Recover, And The Useless IPOB pigs will be put to shame once more... promiseulu:

get well soon

ur present predicament fall on all ur fada haters..

Now read this :





Nnemuka:

I honestly would love to pray for Buhari but how can i when he ordered buratai to masaccre innocent IPOB's months ago when they went for a peaceful rally...

Mr Buhari, those killed by the military were also peoples children, carry your cross.

My Opinion

:



Buhari and his military gang killed armless protesters who are also peoples children and it felt right because you all urged him to kill on.



Now Buhari knows the pain of losing a loved one yet he spearheaded the death of peoples children.



My judgement: May the souls of those armless protesters that Buhari cut shot in their prime hunt him to his grave.



Buhari son's life is not worth more than others Now read this :My OpinionBuhari and his military gang killed armless protesters who are also peoples children and it felt right because you all urged him to kill on.Now Buhari knows the pain of losing a loved one yet he spearheaded the death of peoples children.My judgement: May the souls of those armless protesters that Buhari cut shot in their prime hunt him to his grave.Buhari son's life is not worth more than others 10 Likes 1 Share