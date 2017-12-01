₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by marryjesus: 6:33pm On Dec 29
President Muhammadu Buhari was joined by Governor Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf who had a bike crash Tuesday night, around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman at Friday’s Jumat Service.
Others in the prayer session were presidential aides, villa staff among others.
Suleiman, who urged the first family to accept the tragedy in good fate, again prayed for God’s guidance and protection of the first family and all Nigerians, also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country.
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/12/buhari-others-pray-for-yusufs-quick.html
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by igbodefender: 7:03pm On Dec 29
This must be a very very difficult period for the First Family. Lalasticlala please push this to the front page as a way of showing solidarity with the Buharis.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:08pm On Dec 29
The Young Man Will Recover, And The Useless IPOB pigs will be put to shame once more...
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by igbodefender: 7:11pm On Dec 29
[quote author=new2020 post=63721126][/quote]Oga, are you a photographer?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by sirugos(m): 9:05pm On Dec 29
Bubu haters will be like is this jubril or bubu?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by hobermener: 9:05pm On Dec 29
Ok enough of buhari and his son!!
Thousands of precious lives were lost in 2017 and no one gave a flying fůck! The old terrorist's sons life is not worth more than those of others who were butchered in cold blood while his dad looked away.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by 14teenK: 9:06pm On Dec 29
Nnamdi kanu right now,
I no talk am, python must dance in his family
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Narldon(f): 9:06pm On Dec 29
Everybody is praying for Yusuf...
Who will pray for Yusuf's friend in coma, Bashir Gwandu?
Who will pray for victims of Benue Road Accident?
Who will pray for BokoHaram victims?
Who will pray for victims of Fulani Herdsmen?
#Just wondering
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by pol23: 9:06pm On Dec 29
He will surely pray for him.
He's his Son na...
I wish Yussuf and his Friend speedy recovery.
Good Riddance to Buhari and The useless ass licker Governors and other top official.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by congorasta: 9:06pm On Dec 29
k
visiting the sins of the father upon the children
Abati said that every president in Aso rock will always lose a loved one...
quick recovery, even though your dad gave order to shot innocent ipob members
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by chuckjonesautos: 9:06pm On Dec 29
May God please heal this young and promising man...
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by emmyw(m): 9:06pm On Dec 29
Really?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by kings09(m): 9:07pm On Dec 29
God sees d heart n answers prayers accordingly. As such, its nt by d gathering of dignitaries or because prayers r offered by a chief imam or pastor.
Buhari shld go into a room n sincerely ask God for mercy. He ll answer such prayer.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by thesicilian: 9:07pm On Dec 29
You people should let me hear word I beg. Is Buhari's son the only hospitalized person in Nigeria?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by kingzjay(m): 9:07pm On Dec 29
This was obviously not his first of riding that bike. Was he tipsy? May God sustain us these last days of 2017 against every form of accident and untimely death.
I pray he recovers quickly.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by johnstar(m): 9:07pm On Dec 29
Is d boi not dead yet?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Oyindidi(f): 9:08pm On Dec 29
NgeneUkwenu:You deserve 10 years ban. Always talking trash, na ipob cause your frustration in life? Get sense abeg
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Macgreat(m): 9:08pm On Dec 29
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by AlphaStyles(m): 9:08pm On Dec 29
abeg una fit add prayers for those wey dy north dy die?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Strongbest(m): 9:08pm On Dec 29
Eaya, I am not a fan of this man but I sincerely feel for him. God please be merciful, heal his son.
Everyone deserves a second chance. All is well.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by AustineCJ: 9:08pm On Dec 29
Yusuf get well soon.Hope your father will order the release if Shites leader because his family needs him too.Karma is a bitch.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Imarnuel04(m): 9:08pm On Dec 29
In Nigeria all citizens are equal but some are more "equal" than others
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by kings09(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
NgeneUkwenu:Tribalism truly is deep in gene. Even fayose is praying for d gut n u r here hating on ipob
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by goryorhal(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
Shey na me dem won pray for ?
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by KingsJohnson(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
And they are yet to pray for our economy and Nigeria in general...
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by promiseulu(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
get well soon ur present predicament fall on all ur fada haters..
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Jjporch: 9:10pm On Dec 29
14teenK:;You're naughty
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Nnemuka: 9:11pm On Dec 29
I honestly would love to pray for Buhari but how can i when he ordered buratai to masaccre innocent IPOB's months ago when they went for a peaceful rally...
Mr Buhari, those killed by the military were also peoples children, carry your cross.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by Jamiubond009(m): 9:11pm On Dec 29
The destination for everyone is still death. Let no one forget that! When it's your turn, no amount of prayer will save you.
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by NaijaMutant(f): 9:11pm On Dec 29
NgeneUkwenu:
promiseulu:
Now read this :
Nnemuka:
My Opinion
:
Buhari and his military gang killed armless protesters who are also peoples children and it felt right because you all urged him to kill on.
Now Buhari knows the pain of losing a loved one yet he spearheaded the death of peoples children.
My judgement: May the souls of those armless protesters that Buhari cut shot in their prime hunt him to his grave.
Buhari son's life is not worth more than others
|Re: Buhari, Others Pray For Yusuf Buhari's Quick Recovery At Friday Jumat by hatchy: 9:11pm On Dec 29
That was how Abacha hired Imams and Pastors to pray for him in Abuja stadium with the loudest Ahuja loud speakers so that their prayers will reach heaven quickly when he was sick two decades ago...
Nemesis is a god of whatever you sow, that you shall reap.
