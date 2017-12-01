₦airaland Forum

Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos)

Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos)

Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 8:32pm On Dec 29
This young and beautiful lady visited her village and was able to caught a confirmed bush meat. Below is what she shared on her Facebook account..

Caught this bush meat (Ewi) this morning. �
I cannot come and be forming "slay queen " in my own village☺☺
Make i use am arrange sweet pepper soup abeg,I cannot come and kill myself ��

#Villagefunandadventures
#That igbo girl
#Ada-isuochi

What do you think fans? Can you eat such meat? Drop your comments and share widely

News From Ndigbotvnews : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/beautiful-lady-caught-bush-meat.html?m=1

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 8:34pm On Dec 29
Cc Lalasticlala, see more photos : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/beautiful-lady-caught-bush-meat.html?m=1

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:42pm On Dec 29
wink

Naija Ladies have suffer in the hands of bloggers,they've permanently givn them 2 titles,is either you're a SLAY QUEEN or an ACTRESS.


Lalasticlala, food is almost ready.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by dominique(f): 8:44pm On Dec 29
Yuck! The way people eat just anyhow meat tho, don't they get scared of catching a weird disease or a terrible stomach bug?

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by shortgun(m): 8:45pm On Dec 29
my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by emerich(m): 8:45pm On Dec 29
She has succulent boobs...

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by switblaze(f): 8:47pm On Dec 29
weird.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 8:52pm On Dec 29
she caught it or some1 caught it and she used it to snap picture?

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:54pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
she caught it or some1 caught it and she used it to snap picture?

Caught is caught.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by omowolewa: 8:58pm On Dec 29
Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:00pm On Dec 29
Topestbilly:


Caught is caught.
abi ooo

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:00pm On Dec 29
omowolewa:
Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something.
waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by omowolewa: 9:05pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:
waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her

No, she won't understand, I have to lay emphasis on one or two things.
Strictly business

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:06pm On Dec 29
Topestbilly:


Caught is caught.
abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:09pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch
waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:09pm On Dec 29
omowolewa:


No, she won't understand, I have lay emphasis on one or two things.
Strictly business
No wahala
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:13pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:
waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you
na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:16pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks
I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 9:21pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch

Let's go hunting!

Location: Daura
Number of cow: 150

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:22pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:
I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing
shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup?

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23pm On Dec 29
shortgun:
my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more
Oh Lawd,chest master spotted.gringringrin

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:26pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup?
see confirm falling hand, only this your question don show me say waiting you go prepare for sharp guy like me na concoction, no be pepper. grin cheesy

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:27pm On Dec 29
Choi See Meat
And I Aint Talking Abt That Dirty Animal
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Stanalin(m): 9:47pm On Dec 29
Enjoy your meat
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:52pm On Dec 29
cc Lalasticlala
Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by shortgun(m): 10:03pm On Dec 29
Evablizin:
Oh Lawd,chest master spotted.gringringrin
There is nothing more relaxing like resting my tired head on those mammary glands.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by ebujany(m): 10:04pm On Dec 29
Igbo beauty representing.... No time to check time.

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by ebujany(m): 10:07pm On Dec 29
shortgun:
my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more
emerich:
She has succulent boobs...
omowolewa:
Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something.


See them...breast suckers association

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by BlessMySoul: 10:09pm On Dec 29
How is this Village Mgbeke an Igbo Slay Queen?

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by sod09(m): 10:09pm On Dec 29
I don't understand how people eat big rat and call it bush meat

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Holamidhe(m): 10:10pm On Dec 29
Beautiful Ada

Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by TheAngry1: 10:11pm On Dec 29
What is it about this new 'slay queen, slay king' nonsense?

