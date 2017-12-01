₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,613 members, 3,996,298 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 December 2017 at 07:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) (34421 Views)
Huge Monitor Lizard Killed For Pepper Soup (Photos) / Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos / Soldiers Kill Monitor Lizard In Borno For Pepper Soup (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 8:32pm On Dec 29
This young and beautiful lady visited her village and was able to caught a confirmed bush meat. Below is what she shared on her Facebook account..
Caught this bush meat (Ewi) this morning. �
I cannot come and be forming "slay queen " in my own village☺☺
Make i use am arrange sweet pepper soup abeg,I cannot come and kill myself ��
#Villagefunandadventures
#That igbo girl
#Ada-isuochi
What do you think fans? Can you eat such meat? Drop your comments and share widely
News From Ndigbotvnews : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/beautiful-lady-caught-bush-meat.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 8:34pm On Dec 29
Cc Lalasticlala, see more photos : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/beautiful-lady-caught-bush-meat.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:42pm On Dec 29
Naija Ladies have suffer in the hands of bloggers,they've permanently givn them 2 titles,is either you're a SLAY QUEEN or an ACTRESS.
Lalasticlala, food is almost ready.
174 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by dominique(f): 8:44pm On Dec 29
Yuck! The way people eat just anyhow meat tho, don't they get scared of catching a weird disease or a terrible stomach bug?
29 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by shortgun(m): 8:45pm On Dec 29
my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more
79 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by emerich(m): 8:45pm On Dec 29
She has succulent boobs...
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by switblaze(f): 8:47pm On Dec 29
weird.
2 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 8:52pm On Dec 29
she caught it or some1 caught it and she used it to snap picture?
7 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:54pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
Caught is caught.
42 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by omowolewa: 8:58pm On Dec 29
Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something.
15 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:00pm On Dec 29
Topestbilly:abi ooo
4 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:00pm On Dec 29
omowolewa:waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her
34 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by omowolewa: 9:05pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:
No, she won't understand, I have to lay emphasis on one or two things.
Strictly business
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:06pm On Dec 29
Topestbilly:abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:09pm On Dec 29
gloria34:waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you
5 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:09pm On Dec 29
omowolewa:No wahala
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:13pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:16pm On Dec 29
gloria34:I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Topestbilly(m): 9:21pm On Dec 29
gloria34:
Let's go hunting!
Location: Daura
Number of cow: 150
4 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by gloria34(f): 9:22pm On Dec 29
Igboblog:shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup?
2 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23pm On Dec 29
shortgun:Oh Lawd,chest master spotted.
5 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:26pm On Dec 29
gloria34:see confirm falling hand, only this your question don show me say waiting you go prepare for sharp guy like me na concoction, no be pepper.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:27pm On Dec 29
Choi See Meat
And I Aint Talking Abt That Dirty Animal
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Stanalin(m): 9:47pm On Dec 29
Enjoy your meat
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Igboblog: 9:52pm On Dec 29
cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by shortgun(m): 10:03pm On Dec 29
Evablizin:There is nothing more relaxing like resting my tired head on those mammary glands.
4 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by ebujany(m): 10:04pm On Dec 29
Igbo beauty representing.... No time to check time.
1 Like
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by ebujany(m): 10:07pm On Dec 29
shortgun:
emerich:
omowolewa:
See them...breast suckers association
6 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by BlessMySoul: 10:09pm On Dec 29
How is this Village Mgbeke an Igbo Slay Queen?
4 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by sod09(m): 10:09pm On Dec 29
I don't understand how people eat big rat and call it bush meat
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by Holamidhe(m): 10:10pm On Dec 29
Beautiful Ada
2 Likes
|Re: Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) by TheAngry1: 10:11pm On Dec 29
What is it about this new 'slay queen, slay king' nonsense?
5 Likes
Weird Or Not? (pics) / Huge Monitor Lizard Killed For Pepper Soup (Photos) / Some Kitchen Tricks You May Not Know
Viewing this topic: woodfrank(m), loydsis1759, AKIN2720, kenkeD, yesorno, cameeeeel(m), solexxy, kaymart(m), CHANNELStv2020, Jimmyblaze(m), chyke4(m), Bukato, africanboy(m), Numbass, interiordesigna(f), Gpdwise(m), osholey(m), oliviacute(f), zagorakis(m), weldersmind(m), youngchopper(m), deewan94(m), Emmyginger(m), ffl07join14, Mekanus(m), Stanley1155, owerrezeorba(m), habsydiamond(m), Passenger27, Blackhawk03, swagifted(m), olerugod, icedfire(m), Hove, willynilly87, makaveli902, Elemi1(m), Krisdng, spencekat(m), godonzoki(m), ddestiny20(m), AuroraB(f), Chrylich(m), SlayWise(m), JUSTLIP, ageraGT(m), mallamzaq(m), shawolin2020(m), CynthiaChi(f), Ologogoro, peterz(m), dmbb, cubzy, Bestinstinct(m), seyizma(m), wongwe, IGNACOSTI(m), Jnass, nnannakelechi(m), Dearestme(f), espn(m), DKERIAN(m), SOSPITAS(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16