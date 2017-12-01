Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Slay Queen Caught Bush Meat, Prepares Delicious Pepper Soup (photos) (34421 Views)

Caught this bush meat (Ewi) this morning. �

I cannot come and be forming "slay queen " in my own village☺☺

Make i use am arrange sweet pepper soup abeg,I cannot come and kill myself ��



#Villagefunandadventures

#That igbo girl

#Ada-isuochi



What do you think fans? Can you eat such meat? Drop your comments and share widely



Naija Ladies have suffer in the hands of bloggers,they've permanently givn them 2 titles,is either you're a SLAY QUEEN or an ACTRESS.





Lalasticlala, food is almost ready. 174 Likes 11 Shares

Yuck! The way people eat just anyhow meat tho, don't they get scared of catching a weird disease or a terrible stomach bug? 29 Likes

my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more 79 Likes 1 Share

She has succulent boobs... 19 Likes 2 Shares

weird. 2 Likes

she caught it or some1 caught it and she used it to snap picture? 7 Likes

gloria34:

she caught it or some1 caught it and she used it to snap picture?

Caught is caught. Caught is caught. 42 Likes

Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something. 15 Likes

Topestbilly:





Caught is caught. abi ooo abi ooo 4 Likes

omowolewa:

Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something. waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her 34 Likes

Igboblog:

waiting you wan tell her make I help you pass the message across to her

No, she won't understand, I have to lay emphasis on one or two things.

Strictly business No, she won't understand, I have to lay emphasis on one or two things.Strictly business 33 Likes 1 Share

Topestbilly:





Caught is caught. abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch 4 Likes 1 Share

gloria34:

abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you 5 Likes

omowolewa:





No, she won't understand, I have lay emphasis on one or two things.

Strictly business No wahala No wahala

Igboblog:

waiting dey hungry you no dey market, come make I catch an elephant for you na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks

gloria34:

na elephant princess mater b dat 1 o. thanks I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing

gloria34:

abeg I need somebody to catch cow 4 me. at least, catch na catch

Let's go hunting!



Location: Daura

Number of cow: 150 Let's go hunting!Location: DauraNumber of cow: 150 4 Likes

Igboblog:

I hope say you Sabi prepare pepper soup well well because I no wan waste time catch the elephant finish na, you go come fall my hand that kind thing shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup? shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup? 2 Likes

shortgun:

my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more Oh Lawd,chest master spotted. Oh Lawd,chest master spotted. 5 Likes

gloria34:

shey dem dey put kuli kuli 4 pepper soup? see confirm falling hand, only this your question don show me say waiting you go prepare for sharp guy like me na concoction, no be pepper. see confirm falling hand, only this your question don show me say waiting you go prepare for sharp guy like me na concoction, no be pepper. 1 Like 1 Share

Choi See Meat

And I Aint Talking Abt That Dirty Animal

Enjoy your meat

cc Lalasticlala

Evablizin:

Oh Lawd,chest master spotted. There is nothing more relaxing like resting my tired head on those mammary glands. There is nothing more relaxing like resting my tired head on those mammary glands. 4 Likes

Igbo beauty representing.... No time to check time. 1 Like

shortgun:

my only interest is in the meat that is on her chest.....nothing more emerich:

She has succulent boobs... omowolewa:

Who has her numbers, I need to advice her about something.



See them...breast suckers association See them...breast suckers association 6 Likes

How is this Village Mgbeke an Igbo Slay Queen? 4 Likes

I don't understand how people eat big rat and call it bush meat 12 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful Ada 2 Likes