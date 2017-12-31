₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise

My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by lekanwj(m): 11:13am On Dec 30
I recently discovered that I have been making a whole lots of SEO mistakes on my blog. Especially WhatsApp share and same topics for different posts. I no longer appear on google search like I use to. I am considering registering a new domain. Please advise
nigerianbanker.com
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Tittusstar22(m): 11:33am On Dec 30
lekanwj:
I recently discovered that I have been making a whole lots of SEO mistakes on my blog. Especially WhatsApp share and same topics for different posts. I no longer appear on google search like I use to. I am considering registering a new domain. Please advise
nigerianbanker.com
I can help you fix that for a token fee
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by questechie(m): 12:30pm On Dec 30
Try to identify the SEO issue with your site, as sharing post on social media or messaging platform is not a penalization issue. If you notice any reduction in organic traffic, then troubleshoot to find out the exact cause.

2 Likes

Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Lovetinz(m): 12:38pm On Dec 30
Your domain name is priceless.

1 Like

Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Hemmssportng: 12:42pm On Dec 30
Good day,
please I applied for Google Adsense since September but it was neither approved nor denied. What do I have to do?
the blog is www.hemmssport.blogspot.com
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by questechie(m): 3:29pm On Dec 30
Lovetinz:
Your domain name is priceless.
I've been in domain flipping business and that domain name can't fetch an extra dime. What's killer domain name is generally, a one word (English) dot com. shocked tongue cry
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by lekanwj(m): 8:52pm On Dec 30
questechie:
Try to identify the SEO issue with your site, as sharing post on social media or messaging platform is not a penalization issue. If you notice any reduction in organic traffic, then troubleshoot to find out the exact cause.

Thanks
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Kevten: 11:14pm On Dec 30
Pchat me on whatsapp I can help you free of charge 08095543180

1 Like

Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Annibel(f): 6:52am
Op no need to register a new domain name just follow good SEO practice
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Chiscomax(m): 6:52am
My Advice:

Desist from posting Pornographic contents on your blog grin
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by asdfjklhaha(f): 6:57am
I don't have any reasonable advice to give. embarassed
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Donjazzy12(m): 7:05am
Please can you help me too. My blog doesn't show up at all on google search.
Re: My Blog May Have Been Banned By Google. Please Advise by Realdeals(m): 7:06am
Check your Google search console, you'll probably get the cause of the issue.

