I recently discovered that I have been making a whole lots of SEO mistakes on my blog. Especially WhatsApp share and same topics for different posts. I no longer appear on google search like I use to. I am considering registering a new domain. Please advise

nigerianbanker.com

lekanwj:

Try to identify the SEO issue with your site, as sharing post on social media or messaging platform is not a penalization issue. If you notice any reduction in organic traffic, then troubleshoot to find out the exact cause. 2 Likes

Your domain name is priceless. 1 Like



please I applied for Google Adsense since September but it was neither approved nor denied. What do I have to do?

please I applied for Google Adsense since September but it was neither approved nor denied. What do I have to do?

the blog is www.hemmssport.blogspot.com

Lovetinz:

Your domain name is priceless. I've been in domain flipping business and that domain name can't fetch an extra dime. What's killer domain name is generally, a one word (English) dot com. I've been in domain flipping business and that domain name can't fetch an extra dime. What's killer domain name is generally, a one word (English) dot com.

questechie:

Try to identify the SEO issue with your site, as sharing post on social media or messaging platform is not a penalization issue. If you notice any reduction in organic traffic, then troubleshoot to find out the exact cause.

Thanks Thanks

Pchat me on whatsapp I can help you free of charge 08095543180 1 Like

Op no need to register a new domain name just follow good SEO practice

My Advice:



Desist from posting Pornographic contents on your blog

I don't have any reasonable advice to give.

Please can you help me too. My blog doesn't show up at all on google search.