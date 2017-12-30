₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by babablogger: 5:32pm
4-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by babablogger: 5:32pm
FiringSquad:it's four already make I no see you online till next year o
6 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by defemidefemi(m): 5:32pm
FiringSquad:bro how e go be naw. It's now 5:0
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Emmyson99(m): 5:39pm
Chelsea on point
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by pat077: 5:42pm
It's good ending the year this way.....
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by encryptjay(m): 5:42pm
FiringSquad:Na you talk am o
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Tmalik09: 5:43pm
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year, 4 goals now nd don't carry ur big mouth enter 2018 arsenal fan.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by ForValour: 5:44pm
That is how to get the job done. Lets claim second and send Man U to 6...
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 5:46pm
Pope22:We know
8 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by femi4: 5:46pm
Hope Moses is watching
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by gbosaa(m): 5:46pm
5-0
Zappacosta
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by anitapreeti(f): 5:46pm
FiringSquad:
I'm watching u on 3D
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by encryptjay(m): 5:46pm
oloriooko:FP is all about traffic
As far as nairaland FP is concerned, there are only 4 clubs, Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Madrid and Barca struggle to make front page except during El Clasico
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by SAMBHOSS(m): 5:47pm
ZAPPACOSTA!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Kimcutie: 5:48pm
Goal. Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by obafemee80(m): 5:49pm
Who needs Costa,When we have Zappacosta?
6 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 5:49pm
Chelsea running riot
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by leofirms: 5:50pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 5:50pm
FiringSquad:na so una dey use mouth enta wahala
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Lexusgs430: 5:51pm
FiringSquad:
Oya submit ur phone now....
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by rifasenate11(m): 5:53pm
babablogger:
he should make it 3 years cos it ended 5- 0
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Akowemoon(m): 5:53pm
Lolz Chelsea why??
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by missionmex(m): 5:54pm
Within stoke do chelsea na
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by TUBLEZ(m): 5:58pm
Judolisco:lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by olamil34(m): 5:59pm
well congratulations to all the chelsea fans
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by sarumiola: 6:04pm
make arsenal con collect their own to sharpaly.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by KushLyon(m): 6:05pm
FiringSquad:
bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by inourcare: 6:11pm
Good one Chelsea!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by FiringSquad(m): 6:14pm
KushLyon:oga,you madness dey learn work....up man u!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 6:17pm
TUBLEZ:yeah that's d joke
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by sisisioge: 6:18pm
Haaa! Wetin nau! 5 too much!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by FiringSquad(m): 6:19pm
babablogger:....hahahahaha ,this una goal na miracle of the year
