Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by babablogger: 5:32pm
4-0
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by babablogger: 5:32pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year
it's four already make I no see you online till next year o grin grin grin

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by defemidefemi(m): 5:32pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year
bro how e go be naw. It's now 5:0

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Emmyson99(m): 5:39pm
Chelsea on point
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by pat077: 5:42pm
It's good ending the year this way.....

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by encryptjay(m): 5:42pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year
Na you talk am o grin

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Tmalik09: 5:43pm
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year, 4 goals now nd don't carry ur big mouth enter 2018 arsenal fan.

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by ForValour: 5:44pm
That is how to get the job done. Lets claim second and send Man U to 6...

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 5:46pm
Pope22:
Useless chelsea

Am a Man U fan!
We know

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by femi4: 5:46pm
Hope Moses is watching

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by gbosaa(m): 5:46pm
5-0
Zappacosta

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by anitapreeti(f): 5:46pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

I'm watching u on 3D cheesy grin

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by encryptjay(m): 5:46pm
oloriooko:
Mods should stop this unfair attitude of shunning Man City games
This is unacceptable and immature.
Man City was a former champion and undoubtedly the title holder of this season, please give them the respect they deserve, put all their matches on FP on match days!
Lala and co take note!
Remember the gap is now 15 points
FP is all about traffic
As far as nairaland FP is concerned, there are only 4 clubs, Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Madrid and Barca struggle to make front page except during El Clasico

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by SAMBHOSS(m): 5:47pm
ZAPPACOSTA!!!

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Kimcutie: 5:48pm
Goal. Chelsea
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by obafemee80(m): 5:49pm
Who needs Costa,When we have Zappacosta? grin grin

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 5:49pm
Chelsea running riot

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by leofirms: 5:50pm
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 5:50pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year
na so una dey use mouth enta wahala
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Lexusgs430: 5:51pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

Oya submit ur phone now....

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by rifasenate11(m): 5:53pm
babablogger:
it's four already make I no see you online till next year o grin grin grin

he should make it 3 years cos it ended 5- 0 grin

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Akowemoon(m): 5:53pm
Lolz Chelsea why??
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by missionmex(m): 5:54pm
Within stoke do chelsea na
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by TUBLEZ(m): 5:58pm
Judolisco:
na so una dey use mouth enta wahala
lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by olamil34(m): 5:59pm
well congratulations to all the chelsea fans

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by sarumiola: 6:04pm
make arsenal con collect their own to sharpaly.

Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by KushLyon(m): 6:05pm
FiringSquad:
If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by inourcare: 6:11pm
Good one Chelsea!
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by FiringSquad(m): 6:14pm
KushLyon:


bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you
oga,you madness dey learn work....up man u!
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by Judolisco(m): 6:17pm
TUBLEZ:
lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now
yeah that's d joke
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by sisisioge: 6:18pm
Haaa! Wetin nau! 5 too much!
Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 by FiringSquad(m): 6:19pm
babablogger:
it's four already make I no see you online till next year o grin grin grin
....hahahahaha ,this una goal na miracle of the year

