Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Stoke (5. - 0) On 30th December 2017 (7911 Views)

Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 - 1) On 30th Septembr 2017 / Chelsea Vs Stoke City 4 - 2 On 31th December 2016 / Poland Vs Portugal : Euro 2016 Q-finals (3 - 5) pens On 30th June 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

4-0

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year it's four already make I no see you online till next year o it's four already make I no see you online till next year o 6 Likes

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year bro how e go be naw. It's now 5:0 bro how e go be naw. It's now 5:0 1 Like

Chelsea on point

It's good ending the year this way..... 1 Like

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year Na you talk am o Na you talk am o 3 Likes

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year, 4 goals now nd don't carry ur big mouth enter 2018 arsenal fan. 1 Like

That is how to get the job done. Lets claim second and send Man U to 6... 1 Like

Pope22:

Useless chelsea



Am a Man U fan! We know 8 Likes

Hope Moses is watching 4 Likes 2 Shares

5-0

Zappacosta 4 Likes

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

I'm watching u on 3D I'm watching u on 3D 5 Likes

oloriooko:

Mods should stop this unfair attitude of shunning Man City games

This is unacceptable and immature.

Man City was a former champion and undoubtedly the title holder of this season, please give them the respect they deserve, put all their matches on FP on match days!

Lala and co take note!

Remember the gap is now 15 points FP is all about traffic

As far as nairaland FP is concerned, there are only 4 clubs, Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Madrid and Barca struggle to make front page except during El Clasico FP is all about trafficAs far as nairaland FP is concerned, there are only 4 clubs, Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.Madrid and Barca struggle to make front page except during El Clasico 2 Likes 1 Share

ZAPPACOSTA!!! 1 Like

Goal. Chelsea

Who needs Costa,When we have Zappacosta? 6 Likes

Chelsea running riot 1 Like





http://leofirms.com/download-video-chelsea-fc-vs-stoke-city-5-0-extended-highlights-goals-2017-18-epl/ Download video of this match Chelsea vs Stoke City 5-0 2017/18 EPL on the page below in one click....up Blues

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year na so una dey use mouth enta wahala na so una dey use mouth enta wahala

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

Oya submit ur phone now.... Oya submit ur phone now.... 4 Likes

babablogger:

it's four already make I no see you online till next year o

he should make it 3 years cos it ended 5- 0 he should make it 3 years cos it ended 5- 0 1 Like

Lolz Chelsea why??

Within stoke do chelsea na

Judolisco:

na so una dey use mouth enta wahala lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now

well congratulations to all the chelsea fans



get the best prices from different stores on qucikfinda.com

make arsenal con collect their own to sharpaly. 1 Like

FiringSquad:

If chelsea scores more than 3 goals,i'll stay off the internet till nxt year

bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you

Good one Chelsea!

KushLyon:





bro oya stay off the internet, or we declare madness on you oga,you madness dey learn work....up man u! oga,you madness dey learn work....up man u!

TUBLEZ:

lolz... But next year is actually just abt 48 hrs from now yeah that's d joke yeah that's d joke

Haaa! Wetin nau! 5 too much!