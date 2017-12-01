₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:47pm
Few days ago I shared photos from the traditional wedding of Mr Utip with his physically challenged wife Edidiong.The duo have done their white wedding at the Apostolic Church, Udo Edouk Street Uyo, as the man of God released blessings on them.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/photos-from-white-wedding-of-akwa-ibom.html?m=1
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:48pm
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:49pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:53pm
HML
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Benjom(m): 6:23pm
Congrats to them
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 6:31pm
i am happy that they are happy.....congratulations to them
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by angelTI(f): 6:58pm
God is great!!!!
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by lifezone247(m): 7:07pm
Hotshawarma:i am even more happy that you are happy cos they are happy. God bless you.
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Skinglow(f): 7:09pm
Nobody wey no see him own marry. Awesome God.
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Blackfyre: 7:10pm
The right man finally came.
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by shalommmmm: 7:10pm
God bless your new home.
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by ajibolabd: 7:10pm
most slay queens won't ever experience this...... lesssons
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by aflyingbird: 7:11pm
So touching
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Mynky: 7:11pm
is it really possible that an upright man will agree to marry a physically challenged woman?
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Oceancorp: 7:12pm
Allhamdubillai!!
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 7:14pm
|Re: White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) by Cashrange660: 7:14pm
Na which baba do the jaz?
