Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / White Wedding Of The Akwa Ibom Physically Challenged Lady (Photos) (1593 Views)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding / Ebuka's Suit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding: Fans React / Wizkid Fights Man, His Fan For Snapping Him At A Club (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Few days ago I shared photos from the traditional wedding of Mr Utip with his physically challenged wife Edidiong.The duo have done their white wedding at the Apostolic Church, Udo Edouk Street Uyo, as the man of God released blessings on them.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/photos-from-white-wedding-of-akwa-ibom.html?m=1 1 Like

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/photos-from-white-wedding-of-akwa-ibom.html?m=1 more more

HML

Congrats to them

i am happy that they are happy.....congratulations to them

God is great!!!! 2 Likes

Hotshawarma:

i am happy that they are happy.....congratulations to them i am even more happy that you are happy cos they are happy. God bless you. i am even more happy that you are happy cos they are happy. God bless you. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nobody wey no see him own marry. Awesome God.

The right man finally came.

God bless your new home.

most slay queens won't ever experience this...... lesssons

So touching

is it really possible that an upright man will agree to marry a physically challenged woman?

Allhamdubillai!!