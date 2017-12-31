Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Attend A Private University (2131 Views)

In Nigeria, there is a general belief that private universities are far better than public varsities.

This belief is strengthened by the epileptic ASUU strikes and internal crises in public higher institutions across the country.



Usually, when a crisis does not get to the point of pausing the academic progression of the students and shutting the school gates, the crisis doesn't get resolved. These are parts of the reasons why some parents choose to send their wards to private universities. However, if you look beyond the ASUU strike in public universities, you will see several benefits these schools have over their private counterparts.



These benefits range from cheaper school fees to freedom to become an adult and exposure to the real world before becoming a graduate. The bulk of private university graduates don't have such exposure and experience.



So here are five reasons you should consider public university if you are seeking admission.



1. Cost of Education

The first thing people get to know about private universities is not the facilities they have but their school fees. Some private schools tuition fee is enough to build a house elsewhere. On the other hand, cost of education is very cheap.

Apart from this, cost of living in public university is also cheap as students are allowed to either patronise campus shops or those on the streets where prices are competitive. This is not allowed as some private universities will even punish students for having foodstuff in their hostel.



2. Freedom and Independence

Undergraduates in public universities enjoy some degrees of freedom as they are not kept under stringent rules on how to live on campus.

Private Universities have so many amusing rules that keep their students under the prying eyes of the management. No freedom, no independence, just students shuttling between lecture rooms and hostels. Private universities force their laws down the throat of their students as they have rules guiding everything. Private school is that entity that treats adults like kids by giving them rules on what to eat, how to dress and when to worship.



3. Campus Fun

Some Private universities are dry and are utterly devoid of campus fun. In public universities, you have parties to attend, meet real people, rich and poor; and even join socio-cultural associations like the Kegites groups.

Dating is also fun as students couple enjoy their relationship without being punished for expressing love. You can not do this in some private universities. In fact, some private universities frown at students of opposite sex hugging each other.



4. Public University encourages hard work

Some lecturers' nonchalant attitudes to work in public universities propel students to work hard to succeed.



For instance, a lecturer that comes to class only to give out handouts expects the students to impress him in their exams. Those lecturers who do not come to class regularly because of other commitments also expect good performance from the students. These students are denied a lot of things yet, they come out with good grades. On the other hands, private university students have almost everything to facilitate their education, yet, some of them are no match for public school graduates who are screwed to success.



5. Public university produces mature graduates

Everything public university undergraduates go through in the hands of their lecturers and the university system toughens and prepare them for the life after graduation. They understand life more on campus through the many challenges they go through. The same can not be said about private university undergraduates, most of whom only see life through one prism of their parents' wealth and lecturers' soft approaches to everything. They hardly make decisions for themselves. It is either their parents make it for them or the school management does.







expect a counter thread from me 3 Likes

Private schools are just money making for the owners. They are just all about the profit without paying much attention to the quality of education they give.



But trust their students to defend them. lol 2 Likes

TheUbermensch:

Private schools are just money making for the owners. They are just all about the profit without paying much attention to the quality of education they give.



But trust their students to defend them. lol Don't just sit down in your house and start typing anything you feel like. If you don't have money to go for private, nobody is forcing you. Go to your public in peace. Don't disturb the rest of us. Don't just sit down in your house and start typing anything you feel like. If you don't have money to go for private, nobody is forcing you. Go to your public in peace. Don't disturb the rest of us. 16 Likes 2 Shares

DrayZee:



Don't just sit down in your house and start typing anything you feel like. If you don't have money to go for private, nobody is forcing you. Go to your public in peace. Don't disturb the rest of us.





Lol. Load of horsecrap.



It's not a matter of money. It's a matter of values. Lol. Visit federal schools round the country and meet rich people. That is the only thing y'all private schools know. Money. So you believe it's because you have money that's the reason you attend a private uni? Or you and your guardians don't understand the worth or importance of qualitative education.



How about getting a degree that would have some worth. Some value. Finishing school and be able to speak to people with all sense of pride.



You finish from a private uni and come out with all shades of inferiority complex. Lol. Load of horsecrap.It's not a matter of money. It's a matter of values. Lol. Visit federal schools round the country and meet rich people. That is the only thing y'all private schools know. Money. So you believe it's because you have money that's the reason you attend a private uni? Or you and your guardians don't understand the worth or importance of qualitative education.How about getting a degree that would have some worth. Some value. Finishing school and be able to speak to people with all sense of pride.You finish from a private uni and come out with all shades of inferiority complex. 2 Likes

TheUbermensch:







Lol. Load of horsecrap.



It's not a matter of money. It's a matter of values. Lol. Visit federal schools round the country and meet rich people. That is the only thing y'all private schools know. Money. So you believe it's because you have money that's the reason you attend a private uni? Or you and your guardians don't understand the worth or importance of qualitative education.



How about getting a degree that would have some worth. Some value. Finishing school and be able to speak to people with all sense of pride.



You finish from a private uni and come out with all shades of inferiority complex. What's the nonsense you just typed?



What's the value attached to being a student of a Public Uni?. . .The dilapidated buildings? The unnecessary stress the lecturers subject students to?



What exactly is your point?



Your emphasis on financial gains is very shallow,You should build a private enterprise too and make sure you run at a loss. . .ehn?. Private Universities are funded(mostly) by private individuals or organizations which makes their sole aim PROFIT MAXIMIZATION which is justifiable considering the amount they spend on buildings maintenance, electricity and renumeration of personnels.



Private Universities offer very qualitative and sound education and their graduates are very proud and confident of their educational institution. . .So,Your assertion on Inferiority is purely baseless. What's the nonsense you just typed?What's the value attached to being a student of a Public Uni?. . .The dilapidated buildings? The unnecessary stress the lecturers subject students to?What exactly is your point?Your emphasis on financial gains is very shallow,You should build a private enterprise too and make sure you run at a loss. . .ehn?. Private Universities are funded(mostly) by private individuals or organizations which makes their sole aim PROFIT MAXIMIZATION which is justifiable considering the amount they spend on buildings maintenance, electricity and renumeration of personnels.Private Universities offer very qualitative and sound education and their graduates are very proud and confident of their educational institution. . .So,Your assertion on Inferiority is purely baseless. 12 Likes

TheUbermensch:







Lol. Load of horsecrap.



It's not a matter of money. It's a matter of values. Lol. Visit federal schools round the country and meet rich people. That is the only thing y'all private schools know. Money. So you believe it's because you have money that's the reason you attend a private uni? Or you and your guardians don't understand the worth or importance of qualitative education.



How about getting a degree that would have some worth. Some value. Finishing school and be able to speak to people with all sense of pride.



You finish from a private uni and come out with all shades of inferiority complex. Wow. You're so damn narrow minded.

Qualitative education is the reason why I chose my university. You think it's all about money. No one spends money unnecessarily.

That's why people like you who throw shades at private universities are still the ones asking them to bring down their fees.



A degree with some worth, eh! It's no longer about the mind. It's about the degree. That's why you'll go to a school for 5years, gain no practical experience, read hand-outs upon hand-outs, sort your way all through the university, just to get a degree. That's where the worth of your degree lies.

And yet, you think a graduate from a private university with a good result will be intimidated by any of you? So narrow minded.

If you think life will care about your degree, then you have another thing coming. Wow. You're so damn narrow minded.Qualitative education is the reason why I chose my university. You think it's all about money. No one spends money unnecessarily.That's why people like you who throw shades at private universities are still the ones asking them to bring down their fees.A degree with some worth, eh! It's no longer about the mind. It's about the degree. That's why you'll go to a school for 5years, gain no practical experience, read hand-outs upon hand-outs, sort your way all through the university, just to get a degree. That's where the worth of your degree lies.And yet, you think a graduate from a private university with a good result will be intimidated by any of you? So narrow minded.If you think life will care about your degree, then you have another thing coming. 6 Likes

DrayZee:



Wow. You're so damn narrow minded.

Qualitative education is the reason why I chose my university. You think it's all about money. No one spends money unnecessarily.

That's why people like you who throw shades at private universities are still the ones asking them to bring down their fees.



A degree with some worth, eh! It's no longer about the mind. It's about the degree. That's why you'll go to a school for 5years, gain no practical experience, read hand-outs upon hand-outs, sort your way all through the university, just to get a degree. That's where the worth of your degree lies.

And yet, you think a graduate from a private university with a good result will be intimidated by any of you? So narrow minded.

If you think life will care about your degree, then you have another thing coming.



If life won't care about your degree why go to school then?



Smh..



It's better one goes to a federal poly sef, than attend any of those advanced secondary schools called private universities. If life won't care about your degree why go to school then?Smh..It's better one goes to a federal poly sef, than attend any of those advanced secondary schools called private universities.

TheUbermensch:







If life won't care about your degree why go to school then?



Smh..



It's better one goes to a federal poly sef, than attend any of those advanced secondary schools called private universities . So who is stopping you? Leave our advanced secondary schools for us.

You're not the one paying the fees. You're not the one being subjected to the rules. So wetin concern you? Just be taking Panadol over another persons headache. So who is stopping you? Leave our advanced secondary schools for us.You're not the one paying the fees. You're not the one being subjected to the rules. So wetin concern you? Just be taking Panadol over another persons headache. 1 Like

Op,thank God you said "some". I wish we can have someone who served (nysc) in a public uni to open the dearth these uni are facing.



From experience,either private or public,education in Nigeria is wack. Yes,I mean nothing to write home about. The lecturers who can't do research or write good papers for the advancement of education and the country. All you see them do is copy and paste. If I tell you what I witnessed during my service year in a public institution,you will source for funds and send your kids to study abroad.



Op,education in Nigeria is not about private or public. The wrath is evident in our society where graduates cannot defend their certificates. Forget about lecturers,they have failed to impact knowledge because they don't have it either. All they wait for is,salary and promotion.



Op,if you want to hear the truth,all uni in Nigeria especially UI,OAU,Lag,UNN etc are all living on past glory. Quote me anywhere. 1 Like

MrHistorian:



What's the nonsense you just typed?



What's the value attached to being a student of a Public Uni?. . .The dilapidated buildings? The unnecessary stress the lecturers subject students to?



What exactly is your point?



Your emphasis on financial gains is very shallow,You should build a private enterprise too and make sure you run at a loss. . .ehn?. Private Universities are funded(mostly) by private individuals or organizations which makes their sole aim PROFIT MAXIMIZATION which is justifiable considering the amount they spend on buildings maintenance, electricity and renumeration of personnels.



Private Universities offer very qualitative and sound education and their graduates are very proud and confident of their educational institution. . .So,Your assertion on Inferiority is purely baseless.



Word Word

MrHistorian:



What's the nonsense you just typed?



What's the value attached to being a student of a Public Uni?. . .The dilapidated buildings? The unnecessary stress the lecturers subject students to?



What exactly is your point?



Your emphasis on financial gains is very shallow,You should build a private enterprise too and make sure you run at a loss. . .ehn?. Private Universities are funded(mostly) by private individuals or organizations which makes their sole aim PROFIT MAXIMIZATION which is justifiable..............





Tell am!!!... Tell am!!!...

I see no reasonable difference between the public universities and private universities because at the end, no knowledge is being impacted on the students



most of the private universities patronize both non_retired and retired lectures from the public universities most of which have little or nothing to offered most student to make them stand in pier with there counterpart from other part of the world in this 21st century

Only point 5 makes partial sense. Only point 5 makes partial sense. 1 Like

All these nonsense comparism must stop in 2017 abeg. 1 Like

The truth is most nigerians only consider the private institutions when their wards don't get admission into the public ones, I believe that alone speaks volumes.

AdaFonju:

The truth is most nigerians only consider the private institutions when their wards don't get admission into the public ones, I believe that alone speaks volumes. I had admission into FUTO. I rejected it and did an A Level programme in Uniport, then gained 200 level admission into Mechanical engineering. I still rejected it and went private.

And most private universities release their admission lists before public universities. By the time the public universities are admitting students, their counterparts in private universities would have even matriculated or started exams. So what are you saying?

Most of you don't even know what you're saying. You believe everything people tell you. I had admission into FUTO. I rejected it and did an A Level programme in Uniport, then gained 200 level admission into Mechanical engineering. I still rejected it and went private.And most private universities release their admission lists before public universities. By the time the public universities are admitting students, their counterparts in private universities would have even matriculated or started exams. So what are you saying?Most of you don't even know what you're saying. You believe everything people tell you. 1 Like

Here in Abakaliki there are no private universities

Counter Thread Loading

Alot Of resistriction

Its usually the poor folks who kick soo vehemently against private universities. This thread is as good as giving us reasons not to study abroad.

Get a grip folks, the shitty enclave called public universities are a little better than polythecnics. Usually produce shallow graduates with little practical dept.



PS: I am a graduate of a public university and I grad at a time when there was still some pride in the system. Not now that the system produces riff raffs and societal misfits

MrHistorian:



What's the nonsense you just typed?



What's the value attached to being a student of a Public Uni?. . .The dilapidated buildings? The unnecessary stress the lecturers subject students to?



What exactly is your point?



Your emphasis on financial gains is very shallow,You should build a private enterprise too and make sure you run at a loss. . .ehn?. Private Universities are funded(mostly) by private individuals or organizations which makes their sole aim PROFIT MAXIMIZATION which is justifiable considering the amount they spend on buildings maintenance, electricity and renumeration of personnels.



Private Universities offer very qualitative and sound education and their graduates are very proud and confident of their educational institution. . .So,Your assertion on Inferiority is purely baseless.



You are very correct, though I went to a Public school.. But I have cousins in private schools that are doing fine academically. You are very correct, though I went to a Public school.. But I have cousins in private schools that are doing fine academically.

me nah federal University I go but if I had the chance I know my father won't even waste time sending me to a private university...

private has so many advantages you can network with all this rich politicians kid and who knows your bread can be buttered

In my opinion, I think those campaigning against private universities are only myopic.

Pls is there any private university that doesn't treat adults like kids

No matter the cost, I want to recommend for my nephew



The father says he is training him to be a manager, that the rules of private schools would not help his pikin in independent decision making





Private Universities in Nigeria are good, their students can stand shoulder to shoulder with public school students. Most of you hating cannot prove why they should not be rated, you hate them because you acnt afford them.



@OP, the only con in your write up is campus fun. Others are hogwash.





Ladyhippolyta88:

Well written, I would rather go abroad than to study in a private university in Nigeria.At least the universities that are manageable in this country are public universities. Basically, you can't afford it. You don't need to hate.Private Universities in Nigeria are good, their students can stand shoulder to shoulder with public school students. Most of you hating cannot prove why they should not be rated, you hate them because you acnt afford them.@OP, the only con in your write up is campus fun. Others are hogwash.

how many students do public students admit Don't knw why public students are always attackin privates..maybe cos they feel inferior cos of the money ish... imagine someone saying "having degree of some worth" IN D NIGERIA OF TODAY leave worthless degree for private school graduates na.. worth or no worth, their parents go "fix them" somewhere afther they graduate..U go carry ur most worthy degree trek for sun tire... If i study Pharmacy for private uni and i get moneu set up when i finish.,no be to blow remain?? worthy degre kor... because life is madly hard for public unis doesnt mean dats d normal way a uni shud be.. don't be jealous n run ur race. retards many for this country... see haters.. so all the almost 2million students that write jamb today should apply for limited spaces in public unishow many students do public students admitDon't knw why public students are always attackin privates..maybe cos they feel inferior cos of the money ish... imagine someone saying "having degree of some worth" IN D NIGERIA OF TODAYleave worthless degree for private school graduates na.. worth or no worth, their parents go "fix them" somewhere afther they graduate..U go carry ur most worthy degree trek for sun tire... If i study Pharmacy for private uni and i get moneu set up when i finish.,no be to blow remain?? worthy degre kor... because life is madly hard for public unis doesnt mean dats d normal way a uni shud be.. don't be jealous n run ur race.





Private university students can make independent decisions. Their rules have not stopped their students from being or acting like adults.





AnodaIT:

Pls is there any private university that doesn't treat adults like kids

No matter the cost, I want to recommend for my nephew



The father says he is training him to be a manager, that the rules of private schools would not help his pikin in independent decision making Quot being silly.Private university students can make independent decisions. Their rules have not stopped their students from being or acting like adults.

Na only poor man dey say beer bitter.