|Osun Workers Suspend Strike by VERQUEST111: 9:45pm On Dec 30
Osun State Government workers have suspended the strike action embarked upon to force government to stop paying them half salaries.
The workers, on Saturday night , announced the suspension of the strike after signing a memorandum of understanding with the representatives of the state government .
The MoU was signed on behalf of the workers by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress , Mr. Tunde Adekomi ; Chairman , Joint Negotiating Council , Bayo Adejumo among others while the, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji; the Head of Service , Dr. Fetus Oyebade and the Chief of Staff to the Governor , Mr. Gboyega Oyetola signed on behalf of the state government .
According to the MoU, the entire workforce and pensioners would be paid their full salaries for the month of December 2017 and the modalities for payment of subsequent salaries from January 2018 would be worked out later .
It was , however , stated in the document that payment of full salaries would resume fully by the second quarter of 2018 .
The state government has also approved the release of N 1 billion to cover the bond certificates of public servants who retired on contributory pension scheme .
The MoU read in part , “The state government has further approved henceforth 100 per cent payment of monthly pensions for retirees earning N 30 , 000 and below while other retirees not in the said category shall however be paid 75 per cent of their monthly pensions.
“ The state government shall effect the payment of full salary for the month of December , 2017 for its entire workforce and pensioners which is made possible as a result of the Paris Club refund received by the government .
“ Modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January 2018 and second quarter of the year will be addressed by the standing committee on appropriation on payment of salaries and critical expenses of government .
Payment of full salaries and pensions will commence by the second quarter of the year 2018 . ”
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by dejt4u(m): 9:52pm On Dec 30
abracadabra
you want to pay full salary for the month of December 2017 and again continue your modulated salary payment by January 2018 and again commence full salary payment by second quarter of 2018 (April 2018).. whereas no plan (in sight) of paying the arrears of the modulated salary started since 2015 where many workers are paid 75% and 50% of their salaries.
how did we get here in Osun State?
confusion everywhere.
update: they agreed that he is going to balance all arrears of 2015.. (50% balance of September - December, 2015)
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by ourfather: 9:55pm On Dec 30
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by dsocioemmy(m): 9:57pm On Dec 30
For NOW!
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by bamidelee: 10:22pm On Dec 30
dejt4u:cry me a river
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by dejt4u(m): 4:13am
bamidelee:and you cry me an ocean
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by pedel: 4:40am
If companies are ran the same way these clowns run the states, they would be out of business already.
Africa shall be saved from Africans.
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by life2017: 6:57am
Osun State case is understandable. The people are patient with the governor because they saw the massive infrastructural development during boom when the state had money and borrowed money.
Now that there is less money, the people are showing understanding. It is war BTW future and present.
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by Kowor(f): 6:58am
Deja vu
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by DWJOBScom(m): 7:00am
This man has finished Osun but God will deliver them.
The agreement is funny as full salary for the month of December only and other months gets an unknown agreed sum.....
Something is wrong somewhere
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by Thukzee01(m): 7:01am
baba Hafusalary , pay them their salary
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by life2017: 7:01am
pedel:
Big international company like Schlumberger were paying half salary in Nigeria in 2016 at peak of low oil price.
Big International company like Weatherford did the same. Paid half salary.
And many private companies did the same too.
Please don't make statements when u don't know.
|Re: Osun Workers Suspend Strike by gammarays(m): 7:16am
life2017:Is this a justification for states to pay half salary?
If the governor and his political cronies can take full salaries and other remunerations not meant for them, the workers deserve their full pay.
Afterall they got their full allocation and paris club money from the fg.
