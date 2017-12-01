Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “cyberbullies Need To Expire This Year” — Simi (3226 Views)

‘cyber Bullies Need To Expire This Year’ – Simi / Fans React To Falz And Simi's New Picture. See Comments / Fans Slam Simi For Showing Her Pants [PICS+VIDEO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the singer, “Cyber bullies need to expire this year. “Trending is nonsense if you’re trending for being a shitty person. Try not to say things about people on social media that you wouldn’t like to be said about you. You’re a coward if you’re an idiot bully hiding behind a keyboard’.



Below is her full note;

“Everything ain’t for everybody…”

“Instead of being mad at something u’re not feeling, find the one you like and keep it moving – so the people that like it can see road to pass.”



“And I hope we can leave this putting people up against each other in 2017. The sky is big enough! The world is big enough. Get Over It!”



“Cyber bullies also need to expire this year. Trending is nonsense if you’re trending for being a shitty person. Try not to say things about people on social media that you wouldn’t like to be said about you. You’re a coward if you’re an idiot bully hiding behind a keyboard.”



“Also, if you really want to do something with your life that you’ve been scared of doing – 2018 is the year that you do it scared. You get to live this life one time. No do-overs. And I hear when we get old, we regret the things we didn’t do. Live life. If you fail – u try again.”



“One more thing – don’t let anybody dream for you. Filter advice, because nobody in the world is right abt everythg. Dream big. Fight for your dreams. Your dreams and hopes matter. You matter. When you make a mistake, learn. Work ur ass off. Winning is not for loafers!”



“You don’t need a Plan B when your Plan A is the King of Kings! I have been and will forever be grateful for the life God has given me and the plans He has for me. I am deserving, not because I am perfect (heck no!), but because I’m His child and covered by His grace.”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/bullies-need-to-expire-this-year-simi.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique Songstress, Simi has just shared on Twitter, things she feels need to end with the year 2017.According to the singer, “Cyber bullies need to expire this year. “Trending is nonsense if you’re trending for being a shitty person. Try not to say things about people on social media that you wouldn’t like to be said about you. You’re a coward if you’re an idiot bully hiding behind a keyboard’.Below is her full note;Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique 4 Likes

She has received her fair share of the cyber bullying,she is stylishly begging them to stop... 8 Likes

It's never gonna stop. 3 Likes

good for her

Go get a life...no one asked any of you to come air your dirty draws on Social Media. 9 Likes

Haaa

e.g BMC

Make you self no dey expose fallen breast. 9 Likes

Sweet Simi.



Listening to Love don't care by Simi 6 Likes 1 Share

Una no dey sleep?

Why d'Bleep are u bringing urself on social media for publicity stunt and later blame buhari and devil when things turn around. Go get a life with this ur bent and worwor and weird bwess 3 Likes

Y'all dont sleep

All bullying is a form of abuse. Bullying is wrong because it demeans someone else, makes the victim feel powerless and scared. Cyber bullying is just as damaging as any other type of bullying. My two cents. 1 Like

Today is my birthday, show me some love! 18 Likes

v.The mod wey banned me for 8 months for trying to discouraged fraudulent here,i hail U.What's. my crime?Saying NO CRIMINALS WILL SURVIVE WHERE I'M nah insult?I only pity those wey go fall prey/ be their victims v.The mod wey banned me for 8 months for trying to discouraged fraudulent here,i hail U.What's. my crime?Saying NO CRIMINALS WILL SURVIVE WHERE I'M nah insult?I only pity those wey go fall prey/ be their victims 1 Like

Hmmmm

Nigerians be waiting till December 31st to end a habit like congregation waiting to hear 'IN JESUS NAME WE PRAY' from a pastor after a long boring prayer 7 Likes 2 Shares

If you to say you fine small



Nobody go bully you.

Simi... where did those curves suddenly appear from in that first pic? 1 Like

We grow a pair and stop worrying about what random people on the internet say.

It's the internet. If you don't like what someone is saying to you, block them. Bullying solved! 1 Like

Weldon Simi.

Wat shuld stop is u people posting every of ur shitty lives online. That's all 3 Likes

Stay off social media den 3 Likes

The funny part is if you see some cyberbullies physically, you will just be amazed by how frail some of them even look......





Ike gwuru.....

As in for real?

folakemigeh:

Sweet Simi.

Listening to Love don't care by Simi You know your sound. I'm impressed. I bet you have her new album? You know your sound. I'm impressed. I bet you have her new album?

That's the flipside of being a celebrity on social media, you take the props and the blitz of criticisms ( in your case bullying) thrown at ya. You've never asked for those who shower you encomiums to stop, so please maam don't ask the bullies to stop too. Its social media everyone has a voice, even a mad man who has access to the internet can leave a random comment on your page, so aunty suck it all up, or leave social media completely to avoid the praise singers and the bullies.



And as regards the much hype about doing things differently in 2018, if you can effect a change in your life now, trust me you won't be able to do it in the "future". All we have is the present, there is no "future".

Its now or never!!!

She should ask for the grace to be savage to cyberbullies in case it did not stop

Sadly it won't stop. Simi is still gonna get bullied over this post.



Funniest thing is : 80% of these cyber bullies might not be able to stand you off the internet...so frail and just full of words nothing more.

Lady is pretty though. Who are those ones up there complaining about her looks?



And, what’s wrong with her breasts? Abeg free the chic joor.



Cyber bullying is dead wrong...males who cyber bully females are usually rapists.



Simi is right