|Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by seunmohmoh(f): 12:07pm
Buhari’s Son Remain In Coma As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries
http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/30/buhari’s-son-remain-coma-doctors-discover-additional-injuries
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by FortifiedCity: 12:13pm
Who rides a speeding power bike by 8pm in a country like Nigeria. That's an invitation to disaster.
After this, Yusuf will value life and sound health the more
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Jesse01(m): 12:21pm
who cares if he is yet to regain his speech, I don't, who send him to drive power bike, so let him have brain turmoil, yet to regain his speech I don't care.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by dlaw70: 12:52pm
ops,we down south dnt give a dingle f+ck weda he talks or not
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by potterdon(m): 1:05pm
Hmmm this one is strong
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by EternalTruths: 1:07pm
Why does he not want to make a way for Buhari in the other side of life.
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by obonujoker(m): 2:41pm
Foolish guy.... riding a power bike on Nigerian roads... didn't he use helmet ni??
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Gabaleve(m): 5:05pm
Na d two bikes wey dem waste even dey pain me. bike of 10 million naira
wel sha, make I just lock up
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by guterMann: 5:20pm
I am tired of this Yusuf story.
We rarely hear update about his friend's condition.
Is he the only Nigerian in hospital,mainly because of his father's incompetence?
Millions of Nigerians are dying daily from preventable illnesses.
Is his life worth more than those killed in today's Boko haram attack?
Is his life worth more than El Zakyzaky's three sons?
Is his life worth more than those his father sent soldiers to kill in the South East?
I dont care what happens to him.
THE LAND LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by yanshDoctor: 5:34pm
seunmohmoh:where is your source?
imagine when 50 million people cursed 1 man with justification? its very effective, Nigeria presidents should stop upsetting Nigerians. Nigerians are now very interested in the polity unlike in the past.
i know they don't want to fly him abroad because of 2019 election. but prayed that he recovered speedily.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Desyner: 5:40pm
Source
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by pointstores(m): 5:44pm
Get well
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by KushyKush: 6:38pm
If I say what is in my mind they will ban me for 10 years.
Let me just say "get well soon"
Few days to the Nairaland party 3.0
why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by seunlayi(m): 6:38pm
I don't care about him, I care about thousands currently in various hospitals with curable ailments but without money to pay the bills, God will provide for them. But for Yosfool, despite bn the son of the president and with access to many cars and he decided to go on bike race, nti ó bá wu ọmọ jẹ́ kí run ọmọ nínú. He got what he bargained for
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Heywhizzy(m): 6:39pm
It's quite funny how yusuf has become speechless just like his father when it comes to pressing issues affecting Nigerians
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by ckmayoca(m): 6:39pm
sorry yusuf
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by emmasege: 6:39pm
Poor boy!
Unfortunately, his father is blind and deaf to see and hear what the 'gods' (i.e. Nigerians) are saying.
Somebody says what are the gods saying? Buhari needs to ask for forgiveness and make necessary atonement to the gods to avert generational affliction on his descendants.
The gods are not smiling!
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by joystickextend1(m): 6:40pm
Get well soon bro
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by hobermener: 6:40pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by naijapips02: 6:40pm
Another scam by APC to buy pity from Nigerians.
Many people are dying everyday because of the fuel scarcity buhari created. Instead of giving update on the scarcity and what they are doing to alleviate our sorry situation, they are selling us pity.
APC, Nigerians are wiser now. All these propaganda should end this year.
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Philinho(m): 6:40pm
Quick recovery son. No one shall pay for the ills of his father...never
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by kolawoleibukun: 6:40pm
wetin concern us na?
if the boy won kill himself make e kill himself.
we no no am before. him papa don already deaf. he no day hear wetin the boy day talk before. so if him no fit regain him speech he will continue with the sign language way dem day use communicate before.
when Buhari day marry him first wife na dem born this boy mama. Aisha day form say she classy. aboki get class?
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by ZombieTERROR: 6:40pm
Buhari should resign and apologize tomorrow to save his son
Blood of innocent are after him
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by NubiLove(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by tallskinnyperv(m): 6:41pm
Jesse01:hes not d reason u cant afford okada na talkless of power bike
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Troublemaker007(m): 6:41pm
In as much as I don’t like his father
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by massinola(m): 6:41pm
Hmm
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by massinola(m): 6:41pm
A child shouldn't suffer for the sins of his father, if not, I would have wished him what his father has wished the Fulani herdsmen victims, the victims of the useless egwueke and many more woes metted out to the innocent citizens of Nigeria whose only sins were trusting the old foolish hag that parades himself as our president. Quick recovery boy. For your incompetent father, na God go judge him matter.
Meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by d33types: 6:41pm
I hope he gets well soon.
I also hope these our useless politicians learn that sometimes ,there is little or no time to rush to London or Germany for treatment.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by alabiyemmy(m): 6:41pm
FortifiedCity:
If you had the security details that he had you will even ride the bike through out the night in Abuja.
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:42pm
My problem is why nobody is talking about he's friend
