Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries. (7207 Views)

Bashir Gwandu, Yusuf Buhari’s Friend In Coma (Photos) / Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Yusuf Buhari's Power Bike Accident / Trump Has Not Called President Buhari Yet (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari’s Son Remain In Coma As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries



Yusuf Buhari, the son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who was hospitalized in Abuja after a ghastly motorbike crash has not regained his ability to speak but doctors handling his treatment said he is gradually showing sign of recovery.



Yesterday, the younger Buhari who sustained a head injury and a broken limb indicated to doctors repeatedly about his hand.



A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.



A presidency source told Saharareporters that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury.



Yusuf was drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu when they both crashed in Gwanripa neighborhood in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja. Gwandu was also critically injured and remain in critical condition.



’s-son-remain-coma-doctors-discover-additional-injuries http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/30/buhari ’s-son-remain-coma-doctors-discover-additional-injuries

Who rides a speeding power bike by 8pm in a country like Nigeria. That's an invitation to disaster.



After this, Yusuf will value life and sound health the more 18 Likes 2 Shares

who cares if he is yet to regain his speech, I don't, who send him to drive power bike, so let him have brain turmoil, yet to regain his speech I don't care. 18 Likes 2 Shares

ops,we down south dnt give a dingle f+ck weda he talks or not 12 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm this one is strong 1 Like 1 Share

Why does he not want to make a way for Buhari in the other side of life. 1 Like

Foolish guy.... riding a power bike on Nigerian roads... didn't he use helmet ni??

Na d two bikes wey dem waste even dey pain me. bike of 10 million naira

wel sha, make I just lock up 2 Likes

I am tired of this Yusuf story.



We rarely hear update about his friend's condition.



Is he the only Nigerian in hospital,mainly because of his father's incompetence?



Millions of Nigerians are dying daily from preventable illnesses.



Is his life worth more than those killed in today's Boko haram attack?



Is his life worth more than El Zakyzaky's three sons?



Is his life worth more than those his father sent soldiers to kill in the South East?



I dont care what happens to him.



THE LAND LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 22 Likes 1 Share

seunmohmoh:

President Buhari’s only son, Yusuf Buhari, is reportedly yet to regain his speech as doctors treating him at the Cedarcrest hospital in Abuja have discovered new injuries on his body.



Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were involved in a ghastly accident on December 26th while riding their power bikes in Gwarimpa, Abuja at about 8pm.



According to Sahara Reporters, Yusuf who broke his limb and sustained a head injury in the crash, yesterday indicated to doctors repeatedly about the pain he is having in his hand.



A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.



A presidency source told Saharareporters that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury. where is your source?



imagine when 50 million people cursed 1 man with justification? its very effective, Nigeria presidents should stop upsetting Nigerians. Nigerians are now very interested in the polity unlike in the past.



i know they don't want to fly him abroad because of 2019 election. but prayed that he recovered speedily. where is your source?imagine when 50 million people cursed 1 man with justification? its very effective, Nigeria presidents should stop upsetting Nigerians. Nigerians are now very interested in the polity unlike in the past.i know they don't want to fly him abroad because of 2019 election. but prayed that he recovered speedily.

Source

Get well 1 Like 1 Share

If I say what is in my mind they will ban me for 10 years.



Let me just say "get well soon"











why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details Few days to the Nairaland party 3.0why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03

I don't care about him, I care about thousands currently in various hospitals with curable ailments but without money to pay the bills, God will provide for them. But for Yosfool, despite bn the son of the president and with access to many cars and he decided to go on bike race, nti ó bá wu ọmọ jẹ́ kí run ọmọ nínú. He got what he bargained for 4 Likes 2 Shares

It's quite funny how yusuf has become speechless just like his father when it comes to pressing issues affecting Nigerians

sorry yusuf

Poor boy!



Unfortunately, his father is blind and deaf to see and hear what the 'gods' (i.e. Nigerians) are saying.



Somebody says what are the gods saying? Buhari needs to ask for forgiveness and make necessary atonement to the gods to avert generational affliction on his descendants.



The gods are not smiling! 1 Like

Get well soon bro 2 Likes

. 2 Likes

Another scam by APC to buy pity from Nigerians.

Many people are dying everyday because of the fuel scarcity buhari created. Instead of giving update on the scarcity and what they are doing to alleviate our sorry situation, they are selling us pity.



APC, Nigerians are wiser now. All these propaganda should end this year. 1 Like

Quick recovery son. No one shall pay for the ills of his father...never

wetin concern us na?

if the boy won kill himself make e kill himself.

we no no am before. him papa don already deaf. he no day hear wetin the boy day talk before. so if him no fit regain him speech he will continue with the sign language way dem day use communicate before.



when Buhari day marry him first wife na dem born this boy mama. Aisha day form say she classy. aboki get class? 2 Likes

Buhari should resign and apologize tomorrow to save his son









Blood of innocent are after him

Jesse01:

who cares if he is yet to regain his speech, I don't, who send him to drive power bike, so let him have brain turmoil, yet to regain his speech I don't care. hes not d reason u cant afford okada na talkless of power bike hes not d reason u cant afford okada na talkless of power bike 1 Like 2 Shares

In as much as I don’t like his father Buhari God should heal and grant him speedy recovery.

Hmm

A child shouldn't suffer for the sins of his father, if not, I would have wished him what his father has wished the Fulani herdsmen victims, the victims of the useless egwueke and many more woes metted out to the innocent citizens of Nigeria whose only sins were trusting the old foolish hag that parades himself as our president. Quick recovery boy. For your incompetent father, na God go judge him matter.

Meanwhile 1 Like

I hope he gets well soon.



I also hope these our useless politicians learn that sometimes ,there is little or no time to rush to London or Germany for treatment.

FortifiedCity:

Who rides a speeding power bike by 8pm in a country like Nigeria. That's an invitation to disaster.



After this, Yusuf will value life and sound health the more

If you had the security details that he had you will even ride the bike through out the night in Abuja. If you had the security details that he had you will even ride the bike through out the night in Abuja. 1 Like