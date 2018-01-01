Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Abuse And Collecting Bribes At The Philippines Embassy Gwarimpa, Abuja Nigeria (4557 Views)

Due to various reason with the Higher education in Nigeria

Nigerian student have been trooping into the Philippines for their university studies in thousands!!!!

1. Nigerians are required to apply for visas and as of today pay an application fee of 15000naira which goes into the Philippines account.



2. They have to authenticate their documents at the foreign affairs in Manila, Philippines WHICH COST alot of money and in turn helps the Philippines economy



3. Various other things they have to pay for when they arrive , to study in the Philippines which means the Philippines is in turn is benefiting from the Nigerians.



The Nigerians are treated like Animals at the Philippines embassy in Gwarimpa Abuja, Nigeria

The gate men at the Philippines embassy Abuja Nigeria have the audacity to ask for bribes from citizens that obviously do not know their right. A gate man has no right to even look at your documents!



There is a lady also who is supposed to check for documents but instead abuse the Nigerians who go to the embassy. she calls them all sorts of names.

Her job is just to check the documents!!!!!



please I'M not here to questions about why Nigerians go to study in the Philippines but to be in the shoes of the Nigerian who are treated badly at the embassy



I went there myself just to understand the complains I have received. i personally do not need a visa to go to the Philippines but my attention was called on this, and i would like to get people to share their experience to please drop a message here so that people can be aware in Nigeria about what Nigerians are experiencing at the Philippines embassy Abuja Nigeria!!!.



it is the right of every human being to be treated well and respected and this case should be treated seriously





Thank you. please share this and post if you have ever been affected or heard anything about this 8 Likes 2 Shares

Only when Africans emancipate themselves from mental slavery can they truly be free. Look at ordinary Philippines of yesterday naa. Anyways our leaders are making matters worse. 14 Likes

Only when Africans emancipate themselves from mental slavery can they truly be free. Look at ordinary Philippines of yesterday naa. Anyways our leaders are making matters worse.

You are right. I had to go myself to see after the complain and it was disgusting. The treatment at the was the worst i have ever seen. I never saw something like that in all the countries i visited. The gate men were literally asking for bribe together with a lady who the embassy kept to check the documents. She was insulting the nigerian kids looking for visa. This kids were scared of her.

You are right. I had to go myself to see after the complain and it was disgusting. The treatment at the was the worst i have ever seen. I never saw something like that in all the countries i visited. The gate men were literally asking for bribe together with a lady who the embassy kept to check the documents. She was insulting the nigerian kids looking for visa. This kids were scared of her.

They did notting to get that treatment...they were only going to Philippinesto study!!!

God go punish that Margarete and the cheif security Kayode.. Their kyash will forever pepper them 3 Likes

As Nigerians, our Fundamental Human Rights are provided for under Chapter IV of the 1999 constitution. These rights include;

1. Right to life - Section 33 (1999 constitution) Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life,save in execution of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

2. Right to dignity of human person - Section 34 (1999 Constitution) Every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of person and accordingly no person shall be subject to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment.

3. Right to personal liberty - Section 35 (1999 constitution) Every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of such liberty.

4. Right to fair hearing - Section 36 (1999 constitution) In the determination of a person's civil rights and obligations,every person shall be entitled to fair hearing.

5. Right to private and family life - Section 37 (1999 constituion) The privacy of citizens,their homes,correspondences and telephone conversations is guaranteed and protected.

6. Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion - Section 38(1999 constitution) Every person shall be entitle to freedom of thought,consceince and religiom,including freedom to change his religion or belief.

7. Right to freedom of expression and the press- Section 39 (1999 constitution) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions.

8.Right to peaceful assembly and association - Section 40 (1999 constitution) Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons or political party.

9. Right to freedom of movement - Section 41 (1999 constitution) Every citizen in nigeria is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

10. Right to freedom from discrimination - section 42 (1999 constitution) No nigerian shall be discriminated upon on the basis of his community, ethnic group,sex,place of origin and politican opinion. [color=#990000][/color]

11. Right to acquire and own immovable property anywhere in Nigeria - Section 43 (1999 constitution) Every Citizen shall have right to own immovable property anywhere in nigeria.

12. Right against compulsory acquisition of property - section 44 (1999 constitution)

The above are fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1999 constituion and accorded to all Nigerians. 2 Likes

God go punish that Margarete and the cheif security Kayode.. Their kyash will forever pepper them



Please can you post your experience? Thanks.....so we can report the issue to the ministry . You dont have to write your name. Thanks

WHAT IS A NIGERIAN GOING TO DO IN THE PHILIPINES ??



THE COUNTRY IS VERY POOR, THEREFORE A NIGERIAN CANNOT CLAIM TO BE GO TO A GREENIER PASTURE.





NIGERIANS SHOULD MAKE AN EFFORT TO STUDY AND UNDERSTAND SOME OF THESE COUNTRIES THEY TRY TO RUN TO BECAUSE MANY OF THESE COUNTRIES ARE WORSE OFF THAN NIGERIA. 3 Likes





For Nigerians to consider going to the Philippines to study, a state of emergency should be declared on the education sector. Last I checked, phillipinos are fond of leaving their countries.For Nigerians to consider going to the Philippines to study, a state of emergency should be declared on the education sector. 6 Likes

Na our government cause am naw

Philippines? I will rather be in Nija o, i dont see the point in leaving one third world country for another in search of greener pasture, does not make sense to me. 2 Likes

EFCC should be brought into the matter.

Are those gatemen Nigerians?

Chai. Naija ooooooooo..... We don suffered.











I place a fatwa on those embassy officials

Philippines? I will rather be in Nija o, i dont see the point in leaving one third world country for another in search of greener pasture, does not make sense to me.

I dey tells you. If it's not the US, I no dey travel and it must be by Air!

This is nonsense and It is obvious that they don't have conscience

Craze dey una head o

And muslim post one must type yes to some mumbo jumbo. See me wey i wan give that olumo rock confirm reply about wetin him see inside dirty water one person come say i must type yes to some bull

What are they going there to study? I guess they wanna get a degree in underage prostitution and how western nations go there for sex tourism with girls as young as 9 years old.

You are right. I had to go myself to see after the complain and it was disgusting. The treatment at the was the worst i have ever seen. I never saw something like that in all the countries i visited. The gate men were literally asking for bribe together with a lady who the embassy kept to check the documents. She was insulting the nigerian kids looking for visa. This kids were scared of her.

They did notting to get that treatment...they were only going to Philippinesto study!!!

Only when Africans emancipate themselves from mental slavery can they truly be free. Look at ordinary Philippines of yesterday naa. Anyways our leaders are making matters worse.



Lol. You guys are funny. It is ok when you do it to yourselves but not when others do it to you. This is the danger of you letting policemen stand in the middle of traffic to collect bribe and not do anything about it. It is the repercussion for letting your citizens burn suspects in the streets and think it is the right thing to do. You think the outside world doesn't have internet? They know Nigerians are corrupt as phuck so why shouldn't they play you with your own rules? They know you guys treat each other like trash and have zero respect for one another so why should they respect you? Guess what? They wouldn't dare do it to an American, German, Swiss, Canadian, and i dare say, Ghanaian. You know why? Because they know the citizens of these countries act mostly like human beings and deserve respect. Nigerians? Not so much. And keep blaming your leaders for your woes as if they are the problem. Lol. You guys are funny. It is ok when you do it to yourselves but not when others do it to you. This is the danger of you letting policemen stand in the middle of traffic to collect bribe and not do anything about it. It is the repercussion for letting your citizens burn suspects in the streets and think it is the right thing to do. You think the outside world doesn't have internet? They know Nigerians are corrupt as phuck so why shouldn't they play you with your own rules? They know you guys treat each other like trash and have zero respect for one another so why should they respect you? Guess what? They wouldn't dare do it to an American, German, Swiss, Canadian, and i dare say, Ghanaian. You know why? Because they know the citizens of these countries act mostly like human beings and deserve respect. Nigerians? Not so much. And keep blaming your leaders for your woes as if they are the problem. 6 Likes 1 Share

it's not their fault

You all are busy body. Did Phillipines ask you to buy their market? Common sense, study in Nigeria, don't go to Philippines and they will not ask you for bribe on insult you.

OP, please who are you and why would anyone call your attention to Philippine embassy matter? Like this hasn't been going on for decades?



Are you just learning that all embassies in Nigeria just milk Nigerians? Did you or anyone you know get rejected a Phillipino visa? What the hell is anyone looking for in Philippine? Business i understand, what else does anyone need from Phillippine?



Who even reported their embassy to you should have first asked himself or herself what they went to the their embassy for to warrant gatemen asking for bribes.



In Nigeria, there are 'embassies' and there are 'EMBASSIES'. Just drive around Abuja and Lagos embassies and you can tell the difference between an embassy and an EMBASSY. Most EMBASSIES from better nations have a lot of people queuing up, the other 'embassies' look like grave-yards because nobody want to go there except the desperate Nigerians.



An average Phillipino is poorer than many Nigerians, so why would anyone care about going there? Do they want to get poorer than poor? It's like asking why a Nigerian is being treated badly at a Somalian embassy in Nigeria - if there's one. What's a Nigerian going there for? Unless the likes that prefer leaving being poor and pursue getting poorer because they just want to get out of Nigeria. Everyone has his motives.



You mentioned education, can they even understand the Phillipino language? Why waste ur money and time.



Bro abeg, no be all of us mumu. Street don wise. 1 Like