|My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by Balloo22(m): 2:18pm
my fiancee got a new phone from another guy and is bragging, there is nothing I can do about it. should I end the relationship, cause obviously she is very stubborn?
4 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by alfred007(m): 2:20pm
Balloo22:
don't marry who doesn't listen to you!
85 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by pocohantas(f): 2:21pm
Una fiancee, you mean?
Looks like you're sharing her with the community.
For your fiancee to collect a gift from another guy, brag about it and dare you. It goes beyond stubbornness or being needy. It's more of see finish. She knows you, your condition and the worst you can do.
i.e,Zero spontaneity/self-respect from you = zero respect for you.
When you become too predictable, this is inevitable.
You can break up with her, not because she is stubborn (even stubborn people have who they respect) but because she doesn't respect you. When a man falls to that point where his woman has no respect (or reverence) for him---pheeww! He is in for very sad times.
103 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by eezeribe(m): 2:21pm
Why are MOST(not all) Nigerian girls always needy,is it that they are just naturally and culturally greedy or too lazy to work or the resources their parents give them are never enough or the needy majority all come from poor homes?
Anyway it's our fellow men that spoilt our ladies...
What do you expect when they offer to rent and furnish an apartment and buy a car just because of sex...
For all those girls that like calling guys that say the truth broke,I am sorry to tell you that I am far from that league but the truth must always be said...
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by akeentech(m): 2:21pm
UR SIDE CHICK U MEAN?
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by FortifiedCity: 2:23pm
Balloo22:Did you warn her beforehand not to buy the phone?
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by KushyKush: 2:23pm
Why don't you get a better phone for her and ask her to return that?
If you can't it means you are broke and you are not fit to care for a woman. Forget about having a girl and focus on making money.
Forget these dumb people thinking a relationship can work without finances.
13 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 2:24pm
Dump her without remorse.
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:27pm
this is what happens to broke guys in relationship. .
I'm sorry,she doesn't respect broke guys.
6 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:27pm
DrinkLimca:maybe that's what the lady has been anticipating for.
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by greiboy(m): 2:29pm
sekxy:I noticed you are attacking broke guys like me since morning
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 2:30pm
sekxy:Exactly, the op failed to read in between the line..
She even had the audacity to brag..
in fact i give up.
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:32pm
DrinkLimca:gbam!!!
that's it,the bragging stuff..she doesn't feel remorse
she obviously did it so that he will find a reason to leave her but the guy is still asking questions..
4 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by madridguy(m): 2:33pm
Since you're yet to pay her bride price allow her to enjoy the life of her head. Mind you, always protect your interest.
Balloo22:
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by nnamdiokere45(m): 2:34pm
Balloo22:she dey even brag on top am...leave while d ovation is high
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:34pm
greiboy:looool.,,
nope!!!not atall..
have only made few comments today.
lolzz,,what I do when bored
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 2:35pm
sekxy:Maybe the lady in question has his mumu button..
Guys that some ladies have their mumu button, needs thorough deliverance before their eyes will clear.
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:38pm
DrinkLimca:lol at mumu button..
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by profolaolu: 2:38pm
KushyKush:So he should go and rob to please a girl
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by lefulefu(m): 2:39pm
she don already be ur fiancee and she"s still collecting gifts frm men ko?
she"s an endtime fiancee
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by greiboy(m): 2:39pm
sekxy:You can come to ibadan to massage me
You can compose a ruff song for me
You can do alot o
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by lefulefu(m): 2:40pm
sekxy:Also known as decimal 10:10
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by KushyKush: 2:40pm
profolaolu:A broke man should not have a girlfriend.
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 2:41pm
sekxy:I know you have a guy somewhere that you have his mumu button..
just bend your neck, lick your lips or show him that fresh laps, even if you demand for car, he will give it to you.
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by makydebbie(f): 2:42pm
She's already robbing it on your face. I don't know what you want again.
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:43pm
DrinkLimca:
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by nezzar: 2:43pm
Hmmmm
Towsend really missed that.....Epl and surprises
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:44pm
lefulefu:lol..how do you know a guy's mumu button
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by RoyalBlak007: 2:45pm
nezzar:
Winning
streak over
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by sekxy(f): 2:45pm
greiboy:
you've got taste o
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by nezzar: 2:45pm
RoyalBlak007:I pray Bro......Zaha doing the Lord's work
|Re: My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:46pm
2 Likes
