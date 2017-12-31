Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancee Brought A New Phone From Another Guy (7123 Views)

my fiancee got a new phone from another guy and is bragging, there is nothing I can do about it. should I end the relationship, cause obviously she is very stubborn? 4 Likes

don't marry who doesn't listen to you!

Una fiancee, you mean?

Looks like you're sharing her with the community.



For your fiancee to collect a gift from another guy, brag about it and dare you. It goes beyond stubbornness or being needy. It's more of see finish. She knows you, your condition and the worst you can do.



i.e,Zero spontaneity/self-respect from you = zero respect for you.

When you become too predictable, this is inevitable.



You can break up with her, not because she is stubborn (even stubborn people have who they respect) but because she doesn't respect you. When a man falls to that point where his woman has no respect (or reverence) for him---pheeww! He is in for very sad times. 103 Likes 8 Shares

Why are MOST(not all) Nigerian girls always needy,is it that they are just naturally and culturally greedy or too lazy to work or the resources their parents give them are never enough or the needy majority all come from poor homes?

Anyway it's our fellow men that spoilt our ladies...

What do you expect when they offer to rent and furnish an apartment and buy a car just because of sex...

For all those girls that like calling guys that say the truth broke,I am sorry to tell you that I am far from that league but the truth must always be said... 20 Likes 1 Share

UR SIDE CHICK U MEAN?

Did you warn her beforehand not to buy the phone?

Why don't you get a better phone for her and ask her to return that?



If you can't it means you are broke and you are not fit to care for a woman. Forget about having a girl and focus on making money.



Forget these dumb people thinking a relationship can work without finances. 13 Likes

Dump her without remorse. 3 Likes





I'm sorry,she doesn't respect broke guys. this is what happens to broke guys in relationship. .I'm sorry,she doesn't respect broke guys. 6 Likes

maybe that's what the lady has been anticipating for.

this is what happens to broke guys in relationship. .







I noticed you are attacking broke guys like me since morning

maybe that's what the lady has been anticipating for. Exactly, the op failed to read in between the line..



She even had the audacity to brag..



in fact i give up. 1 Like

in fact i give up. gbam!!!



that's it,the bragging stuff..she doesn't feel remorse



gbam!!!

that's it,the bragging stuff..she doesn't feel remorse

she obviously did it so that he will find a reason to leave her but the guy is still asking questions..





my fiancee got a new phone from another guy and is bragging, there is nothing I can do about it. should I end the relationship, cause obviously she is very stubborn? Since you're yet to pay her bride price allow her to enjoy the life of her head. Mind you, always protect your interest.

she dey even brag on top am...leave while d ovation is high

I noticed you are attacking broke guys like me since morning looool.,,



nope!!!not atall..



have only made few comments today.



looool.,,

nope!!!not atall..

have only made few comments today.

lolzz,,what I do when bored

gbam!!!



that's it,the bragging stuff..she doesn't feel remorse



she obviously did it so that he will find a reason to leave her but the guy is still asking questions.. Maybe the lady in question has his mumu button..

Guys that some ladies have their mumu button, needs thorough deliverance before their eyes will clear.

Maybe the lady in question has his mumu button..

Guys that some ladies have their mumu button, needs thorough deliverance before their eyes will clear. lol at mumu button..



lol at mumu button..

So he should go and rob to please a girl

she don already be ur fiancee and she"s still collecting gifts frm men ko?

she"s an endtime fiancee 1 Like

lolzz,,what I do when bored You can come to ibadan to massage me

You can compose a ruff song for me

You can come to ibadan to massage me
You can compose a ruff song for me
You can do alot o

lol at mumu button..





Also known as decimal 10:10

So he should go and rob to please a girl A broke man should not have a girlfriend. 2 Likes

lol at mumu button..





I know you have a guy somewhere that you have his mumu button..

just bend your neck, lick your lips or show him that fresh laps, even if you demand for car, he will give it to you. 2 Likes

She's already robbing it on your face. I don't know what you want again.

I know you have a guy somewhere that you have his mumu button..

I know you have a guy somewhere that you have his mumu button..

just bend your neck, lick your lips or show him that fresh laps, even if you demand for car, he will give it to you.

lol..how do you know a guy's mumu button

you've got taste o

