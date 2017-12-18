₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by PcNnews(m): 3:54pm
Nigerian Media Mogulette, Toolz is setting her pace for 2018 and she cant wait to cross over to a new year ,she said 2017 was one of the toughest year she had experienced in her entire life,she revealed that this year recorded the highest number of times age paid different hospitals a visit.
She went on to reveal how broke she went and how her friends Abandoned her when she needed them the most.
She wrote;
"2017 has been the toughest year of my life so far. Without a doubt, it broke me. I spent way too much time in hospital, and I hate hospitals.
I went through way more than I thought I could ever handle, and there were times when I was in so much physical and emotional pain that I wanted to give up.
This year has taught me that EVERYONE will go through some type of adversity...we will all face things that will potentially break us. You can and should pray against it, but ultimately we must also remember to pray for the strength to get through what life will inevitably throw at us.
God never promised us a perfect life, but in Isaiah 43: 2-3 it says
"When you go through deep waters and great trouble I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty you will not drown.... For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel..your Saviour".
2017 broke me, but I'm grateful for the grace of God that put me back together again. I am eternally grateful for the special people He placed in my life that helped put me back together.
My circle got a little smaller, but like someone told me a few months ago, every now and then God gives you the opportunity to spring clean your friendship closet...and that's a good thing.
2017 was my year of INTENSE TRAINING and GROWTH. I'm still healing, but I feel FEARLESS.
Through great adversity comes strength and opportunity.
If you had a difficult 2017, take comfort in the fact that you are still here...alive and able to experience another day. You may have been knocked down, but you are still here so YOU WON.
I'm excited for what 2018 holds. By the grace of God I will be launching a project that I finally got the courage to finish.
2018 is about to be a VICTORIOUS Year...and I'm so READY for it.�� #GRATEFUL #STRENGTH #THANKSGIVING #BRINGON2018� #GodsGotMeALWAYS.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by crazygod(m): 4:03pm
2016 was my own trying year, I got a turn around in 2017, I am so consolidating in 2018. I can't wait to kick ass.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by Homeboiy: 4:05pm
we know
tomorrow go better..Amen
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by Ahmed0336(m): 4:05pm
Same here, No thanks to MMM
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by FrenzyBlogger(m): 4:06pm
Let me see your hand if you finished reading that thing
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by PcNnews(m): 4:26pm
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by Hotshawarma(m): 4:29pm
Me I enjoyed 2017.....and I know 2018 will even be sweeter too....
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by DavidJohnDavid(f): 5:06pm
eya aa
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by LilNetty(m): 5:06pm
OK... I enjoyed mine... Thanks to my Boo
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by 9jakohai(m): 5:07pm
Ahmed0336:
Does that mmm still exist?
Where is chuddy by the way?
Together we can change the world
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by Ray360: 5:08pm
Many would say same.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by bokunrawo(m): 5:09pm
Same here dear, This year was so crazily hard for me, I even lost touch with God, money and my marital relationship of 4 years ended on a very sad note. I pray it's get better in 2018 #MyNewDawn
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by yanshDoctor: 5:09pm
bet9ja do me something in 2017, i must recover all losts 2018.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by cutiepie25(f): 5:09pm
Same here ma'am, i believe and hope in 2018. It's my new dawn.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by terrezo2002(m): 5:09pm
2017 has been my best year so far. Looking forward to a greater 2018 in Jesus name
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by Lirqur: 5:10pm
Dumbo you're still in it
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by homehunters(m): 5:10pm
2017 was quite difficult for me but glad its coming to a closed can't wait for 2018 blessings
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by NubiLove(m): 5:11pm
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by okotv(m): 5:11pm
2017....I reaped the benefits of hard work and God's grace.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by oneda(m): 5:12pm
This year, I became a millionaire. Thanks to Ripple
#cryptocurrency is the way brothers
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by ogbeniolola: 5:13pm
Liar....what about all those stunts and trips from Dr Festus Ajayi.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 5:13pm
2017 was a trying year for most Nigerians
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by StarUp: 5:13pm
That long epistle of hers sounds like one of those "story for the gods"...By the way even the Bible said "... Many are the afflictions of the righteous..."
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by government77(f): 5:15pm
Me too. It was tough for me. I lost my younger sister. I thought she would make it. But God knows the best. I thank God for her life. I remember her everyday. Damilola continue to rest in the bosom of the almighty. Your siblings loved u. Your children loves too. But God loves u more. Maybe writing this will make me better. Sleep on Sus. Till we meet ro part no more.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by olamil34(m): 5:16pm
Rich people problems at least you can afford a hospital
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by obitee69(m): 5:16pm
oneda:
Wow ehen how many ripple u buy?
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by braine: 5:20pm
I feel you Toolz. 2017 wasn't a good year for me too. I just pray 2018 offers something better.
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by aloyin(m): 5:21pm
2015-2017 are very tough for me, no single month without facing one challenge or the other. But i thank the Lord that helps me through. I know 2018 will be my year of VICTORY, PROSPERITY, PEACE AND JOY IN JESUS NAME. AMEN
|Re: "2017 Was The Toughest Year In My Entire Life" - Toolz Says In New Photos by dominique(f): 5:21pm
olamil34:
Losing a pregnancy at the late stage is a rich person's problem? Pray it never happens to someone close to you.
