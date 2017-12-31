Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) (13436 Views)

The lady identified as Thor's Héärtbeát‏ has thrilled a large number of online users with the photo of herself and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.



According to Thor's who wrote on her Twitter handle to express her joy, she said: "Look who I ran into at the Gucci store � @atiku

He was cool ❤️ Mans walked into the store and I’m like ‘that’s atiku’ the Russian lady attending to me said ‘who?’ ‘I said he’s important in Nigeria’. She’s like ‘let’s go say hi’. not sure I would’ve gotten that photo without her. I can be shy "



Hmmmm

"He's important in Nigeria"....



That line got me cracking.



At least Atiku has made enough money to buy himself Gucci stuffs unlike some dude who has owned 150 cows all his life.



Someone asked a pertinent question, "if you used your money to start a business, would employ Buhari to manage the business, considering his managerial antecedent?" 38 Likes 5 Shares

Nice packaging. Buhari did more than that and we know how he turned out. 4 Likes





That's Atiku, He's 'important' in Nigeria but useless elsewhere That's Atiku, He's 'important' in Nigeria but useless elsewhere 11 Likes 1 Share

The way Atiku is struggling for power, are you guys sure we will not consult our oracles to know if he won't be worse than Buhari.



Never trust a Fulani man with power.?



They rarely make good leaders. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Na him carry you go Dubai, you come dey form ran into.



No be only ran into, na run over!



All this 2019 packaging self... 14 Likes

Please let this be the last time mumu posts will make fp. Come 2018, let the mods change 4 Likes 1 Share

So if we vote him in power, he will finish Nigeria's money in Gucci stores 19 Likes

okay atiku

FastShipping:

Nice packaging. Buhari did more than that and we know how he turned out. important in Nigeria indeed. important in Nigeria indeed.

He's more important on your bed little ma'am.

If ladies can gush over OBJ and Oshiomole then Atiku is too handsome not to be gushed over. 8 Likes

Atiku don dump Genevieve for these one

When Atiku slams her this night. 6 Likes

I look at him and I see another Buhari; Old, incompetent. Say what you like, I don't care. 1 Like

Vain man!

the girl is funny oh.. "important in nigeria". What's his job??

Be careful my young lady..... ask Actress-G how far

Honestly the more Nigerians vilify this man, the more intriguing he becomes! You guys will just end up sending him up the iron throne effortlessly - who'd have thought a Buhari - the so-called "Islamic extremist"- would've ascended into power? Many called him names - desperate, too old, too harsh, too this n that. Well... what do I know. 5 Likes

Packaging!

Every politician will be forming cool now until after election



Even if u slap him now he will just smile



But try am after election you go know say una no be mate 1 Like

No controversy: Atiku - fulani /Muslim/super rich/polygamous; Buhari - fulani/Muslim/rich/monogamous.

hhahaha...the man behind her dubai trip.

okay...





Poor dress sense @Atiku Poor dress sense @Atiku 1 Like

can someone tell me the lesson(s) he/she want me to learn from this news.

All na wash

All those Area guys fond of this, it has to End tonight 1 Like 1 Share