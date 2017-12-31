₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Wesporting: 4:17pm
The picture of a lady and Atiku Abubakar has been the big thing presently getting the attention of online users at the moment.
The lady identified as Thor's Héärtbeát has thrilled a large number of online users with the photo of herself and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.
According to Thor's who wrote on her Twitter handle to express her joy, she said: "Look who I ran into at the Gucci store � @atiku
He was cool ❤️ Mans walked into the store and I’m like ‘that’s atiku’ the Russian lady attending to me said ‘who?’ ‘I said he’s important in Nigeria’. She’s like ‘let’s go say hi’. not sure I would’ve gotten that photo without her. I can be shy "
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/31/lady-gushes-about-atiku-abubakar-after-she-met-him-at-gucci-store-photos/
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:19pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 4:20pm
"He's important in Nigeria"....
That line got me cracking.
At least Atiku has made enough money to buy himself Gucci stuffs unlike some dude who has owned 150 cows all his life.
Someone asked a pertinent question, "if you used your money to start a business, would employ Buhari to manage the business, considering his managerial antecedent?"
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by FastShipping: 4:22pm
Nice packaging. Buhari did more than that and we know how he turned out.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:22pm
That's Atiku, He's 'important' in Nigeria but useless elsewhere
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by EternalTruths: 4:23pm
The way Atiku is struggling for power, are you guys sure we will not consult our oracles to know if he won't be worse than Buhari.
Never trust a Fulani man with power.?
They rarely make good leaders.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by godfatherx: 4:24pm
Na him carry you go Dubai, you come dey form ran into.
No be only ran into, na run over!
All this 2019 packaging self...
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by michlins: 4:24pm
Please let this be the last time mumu posts will make fp. Come 2018, let the mods change
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:24pm
So if we vote him in power, he will finish Nigeria's money in Gucci stores
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Wesporting: 4:25pm
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by GEJisBOKO: 4:26pm
okay atiku
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by biafraisdead(m): 4:28pm
FastShipping:important in Nigeria indeed.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 4:35pm
He's more important on your bed little ma'am.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by badboywizzy: 4:35pm
If ladies can gush over OBJ and Oshiomole then Atiku is too handsome not to be gushed over.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:51pm
Atiku don dump Genevieve for these one
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by festwiz(m): 5:01pm
When Atiku slams her this night.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by iPrevail(m): 5:09pm
I look at him and I see another Buhari; Old, incompetent. Say what you like, I don't care.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by wakaman: 5:13pm
Vain man!
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by datfreshdoc(m): 5:16pm
the girl is funny oh.. "important in nigeria". What's his job??
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 5:34pm
Be careful my young lady..... ask Actress-G how far
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by thewritingtodo(m): 5:48pm
Honestly the more Nigerians vilify this man, the more intriguing he becomes! You guys will just end up sending him up the iron throne effortlessly - who'd have thought a Buhari - the so-called "Islamic extremist"- would've ascended into power? Many called him names - desperate, too old, too harsh, too this n that. Well... what do I know.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:57pm
Packaging!
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 6:03pm
Every politician will be forming cool now until after election
Even if u slap him now he will just smile
But try am after election you go know say una no be mate
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by mu2sa2: 6:08pm
No controversy: Atiku - fulani /Muslim/super rich/polygamous; Buhari - fulani/Muslim/rich/monogamous.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 6:13pm
hhahaha...the man behind her dubai trip.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by sekxy(f): 6:16pm
okay...
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by kenonze(f): 6:19pm
Poor dress sense @Atiku
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 6:20pm
can someone tell me the lesson(s) he/she want me to learn from this news.
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 6:20pm
All na wash
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 6:20pm
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 6:21pm
All those Area guys fond of this, it has to End tonight
|Re: Lady Meets Atiku Abubakar At Gucci Store (Photos) by kolawoleibukun: 6:21pm
gush for wetin na? wetin day this thief body way person day gush? babe na the man day nak your pot of suya. you open breast go Dubai? see her teeth self. see wetin she wear go Dubai. dirty!
No be the hediot way OBJ say e no fit go US?
people moomu oh. you just see thief begin gush over am. say na rock star abi na Michael Jackson? wetin this man don achieve personally? has he moved any motion or implement any law that affects the masses?
na only Nigerian day carry their two legs waka enter their own death. People like this man youths suppose catch am beat am well well make e surrender the money wway e thief. all these one way e day do na for 2019 oh.
wait oh, na so poor people moomu? wetin this man day go do for Gucci store? sebi dem say aboki dem day live simple lifestyle?
for this man village better hungry day kill many people but e carry stolen money way God bless us with to take feed millions of people only am carry am day waka like stolen ATM.
