aieromon:





You don come here again to mock us abi?



Bekiaful We are neighbours na We are neighbours na

bettercreature:

It's Martial Affirmative. You are right. Affirmative. You are right.

oloriooko:



Am Man City fan to the core but i know for now you would wish you are Man City fan abi Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games

It could get bloody I hope bolasie doesn't isolate lindelof.It could get bloody

bettercreature:

Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games Haba! But we whooped your azz na

City is the team to watch anyday anytime cuz you guys are not giving Manchester good representation presently Haba! But we whooped your azz naCity is the team to watch anyday anytime cuz you guys are not giving Manchester good representation presently

bettercreature:

Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games This is new year stop lying This is new year stop lying

Mod

oloriooko:



Haba! But we whooped your azz na

City is the team to watch anyday anytime cuz you guys are not giving Manchester good representation presently Thank your God that Pogba wasn't available for the game Emekus92:



This is new year stop lying I was just telling him the Obvious Thank your God that Pogba wasn't available for the gameI was just telling him the Obvious

10mins Everton still have not scored!



What is wrong with Rooney? we need to put the final nail in united coffin! 4 Likes

nezzar:



Bro u sabi English at all



How is 1:1 a goalless draw my brother the comment week me o my brother the comment week me o

bettercreature:

Mourinho finally accepted my suggestion! Use Martial as a false 9

False 9? Baba that's his natural position! Na mourinho convert am to winger False 9? Baba that's his natural position! Na mourinho convert am to winger

Why is Mod not updating this match

AmoryBlacq:

10mins Everton still have not scored!



What is wrong with Rooney? we need to put the final nail in united coffin! Haters Haters 1 Like

Remember to increase the volume of your TV set if you find the game boring

Lindelof na minus 1

What a boring game

Drawchester United...another draw loading

I smell DRAW soup here ;DI smell DRAW soup here

Another draw looming

Pharmtj:

my brother the comment week me o bro abeg shiff ma fent bro abeg shiff ma fent

Kk

Lukaku no even dey bench......

Man U not winning again

jstar376:

Lukaku no even dey bench...... he had head injury in the last match he had head injury in the last match

femi4:

Drawchester United...another draw loading 2 Likes

Upon all the players wey Man U buy, them still wan draw Everton

Everton 5 -Man u 0. 1 Like

Yes o sure draw 1 Like 1 Share

Come Oooo. .... this draw soup neva Don ni

seunny4lif:



Haters



I did not see first to hate, it's third I will now hate!



you must think my brain functions like your retrogressive club!



From first to second and now third!





sorry it doesn't! 1 Like

1st half draw already