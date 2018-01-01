₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,721 members, 4,000,240 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:30 PM

Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live (4185 Views)

Everton Vs Chelsea (0 - 3) On 30th April 2017 / Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 13th December 2016 / Everton Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) On 4th December 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by oloriooko(m): 6:32pm
aieromon:


You don come here again to mock us abi?

Bekiaful
We are neighbours na grin grin grin
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by freebuddy: 6:32pm
bettercreature:
It's Martial
Affirmative. You are right.
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by bettercreature(m): 6:33pm
oloriooko:

Am Man City fan to the core but i know for now you would wish you are Man City fan abi grin grin grin
Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by prodiG(m): 6:35pm
I hope bolasie doesn't isolate lindelof. cry It could get bloody angry
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by oloriooko(m): 6:37pm
bettercreature:
Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games
Haba! But we whooped your azz na grin
City is the team to watch anyday anytime cuz you guys are not giving Manchester good representation presently
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Emekus92(m): 6:37pm
bettercreature:
Lol! You are very funny i prefer to watch Wong Fei-hun than watching boring city games
This is new year stop lying
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:40pm
Mod angry angry
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by bettercreature(m): 6:40pm
oloriooko:

Haba! But we whooped your azz na grin
City is the team to watch anyday anytime cuz you guys are not giving Manchester good representation presently
Thank your God that Pogba wasn't available for the game
Emekus92:

This is new year stop lying
I was just telling him the Obvious
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by AmoryBlacq: 6:41pm
10mins Everton still have not scored!

What is wrong with Rooney? we need to put the final nail in united coffin!

4 Likes

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Pharmtj: 6:43pm
nezzar:

Bro u sabi English at all undecided

How is 1:1 a goalless draw
my brother the comment week me o
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by LesbianBoy(m): 6:44pm
bettercreature:
Mourinho finally accepted my suggestion! Use Martial as a false 9

False 9? Baba that's his natural position! Na mourinho convert am to winger angry
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:49pm
Why is Mod not updating this match
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:50pm
AmoryBlacq:
10mins Everton still have not scored!

What is wrong with Rooney? we need to put the final nail in united coffin!
Haters

1 Like

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by bettercreature(m): 6:51pm
Remember to increase the volume of your TV set if you find the game boring
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by oloriooko(m): 6:56pm
Lindelof na minus 1 grin
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:56pm
What a boring game
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by femi4: 6:57pm
Drawchester United...another draw loading
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by emirazy400(m): 6:57pm
I smell DRAW soup here ;DI smell DRAW soup here
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Fynestboi: 6:57pm
Another draw looming tongue
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by emirazy400(m): 6:58pm
Pharmtj:
my brother the comment week me o
bro abeg shiff ma fent
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Blazing8(m): 7:00pm
Kk
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by jstar376(m): 7:00pm
Lukaku no even dey bench......
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by itsandi(m): 7:02pm
Man U not winning again grin
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by femi4: 7:02pm
jstar376:
Lukaku no even dey bench......
he had head injury in the last match
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 7:03pm
femi4:
Drawchester United...another draw loading

2 Likes

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by profmsboi(m): 7:05pm
Upon all the players wey Man U buy, them still wan draw Everton
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Machinegun91(m): 7:07pm
Everton 5 -Man u 0.

1 Like

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Amedu3: 7:07pm
Yes o sure draw

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by northvietnam(m): 7:08pm
Come Oooo. .... this draw soup neva Don ni
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by AmoryBlacq: 7:08pm
seunny4lif:

Haters


I did not see first to hate, it's third I will now hate!

you must think my brain functions like your retrogressive club!

From first to second and now third!


sorry it doesn't!

1 Like

Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by Emekus92(m): 7:10pm
1st half draw already
Re: Everton Vs Manchester United (0-0) Live by seunny4lif(m): 7:10pm
Mou needs to play
Martial alone in front is not good
4 2 1 3

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Wigan Athletic (3) V Chelsea (1) , On Saturday Sat, Septenber 26 2009 / Chelsea Midfielder Obi Mikel Stands Alone As Best Passer In Country / Who Is The Best Finisher In The World?

Viewing this topic: ucnwafor(m), johnny1980, mytoem, Drummerboy15, mayowaye, tibaonnet, Foodforthought(m), sixtuso(m), kennyz247, dachin(m), trigar12(m), rawdpiper(m), gafarolabisi2(m), korlahwarleh(m), yommytino(m), Dontrapatolli(m), branham890, benzema8, brandymcmb, davimus(m), just4kelvin(m), Binchie(f), promisedeco(m), Kayoski(m), shegzyt(m), Suspect33(m), austinceasar(m), rodrirodri(m), kayus4live, ottohan, jstar376(m), CELEBRITIZ(m), lum1, bakusha(m), henrybomb(m), A230385, otokx(m), GAMEFACE, kingzjay(m), Sunshyne200(m), lilvinco, MoodysMood, aziddam1001(m), tgmservice, seunny4lif(m), wordbank(m), Eammy, tmx21(m), ezef2k4(m), dyze, kolexy(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), Rogerz007(m), hassinho707, Pharmtj, BrutalJab, earnyT(m), masterz(m), bettercreature(m), ovieigho(m), alexistaiwo, NOC1(m), hopilo, Kylekent59, mypassions(m), odehaj, kalvoken, tingFanG, Harshirama(m), lilmonarch, GoodDieYoung, greenalwaz, dami1080(m), Clickwap(m), kingsnonny(m), scopeman24(m), numerouno01(m), elibest360(m), Samcoflex75(m) and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.