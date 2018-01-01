₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,479 members, 3,999,235 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 (21920 Views)
10 Things You Could Buy With N20 In Year 2000 / Online Businesses That Can Make You A Multimillionaire In Less Than Six Months. / 5 Business Lessons From Nigerian Oil Multimillionaire Muhammadu Indimi (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by StarUp: 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2017
To become a multimillionaire in year 2018, you won't need prayer or fasting or sowing of seeds neither would you need hustling...just look for a problem that affects the general public and proffer a solution.
234 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by InsanJidda: 12:09am
are u sure, oya take this one enjoy small
2 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Samogbo1(m): 12:27am
Some1 please gv this OP a medal...
U nailed it! I couldn't say otherwise.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Samogbo1(m): 12:27am
A good piece of riddance.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by mostHandsome01: 12:27am
hmm
1 Like
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Boscojugunu(m): 12:27am
Show me some love .call me on 08025968323 and wish me a happy new year
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by cowleg(m): 12:27am
Happy new years nairaland family. I wish you all good health. We survived 2017 we shall also survive 2018.
28 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Davidson267(m): 12:28am
speechless
5 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by budosky(m): 12:28am
And that's all? Is that what you did last year?
If yes, are you now a "Multimillionaire" as you said? Awaiting your honest reply @OP
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by fk001: 12:28am
Yea that's the truth
1 Like
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by nymphomaniac(m): 12:28am
Happy new year guys.
Find a way or make a way in 2018
2 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by NubiLove(m): 12:28am
1 Like
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Richkid97(m): 12:28am
How to become a millionaire in 2018
1. yahoo yahoo
2. Ritual
3. Kidnapping
4.olosho
5.Drug Trafficking
6.armed Robbery
Feel free to add yours
God go bless our hustle
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:28am
Financial freedom, here I come
Inshaallah
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Izuogu1(m): 12:29am
Lol... Funny but correct
3 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Watsoneology: 12:29am
On Point Bro.. Thanks
3 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by themonk(m): 12:29am
Boscojugunu:Why are you carrying attention-seeking into the new year?
5 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Playz: 12:29am
Who else expected to see more than just the little the OP typed up there?
I thought this nonsense ended in 2017, you want to take it into 2018 abi...?
I refuse!
Meanwhile,
Happy New Year Nairaland!
13 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by chimerase2: 12:30am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by StarUp: 12:30am
Na our year be this
4 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Maxybaby(f): 12:30am
Having a website is very important for the growth of every business.
Since the advancement of Internet access in Africa and the world at large, having a website gives us access to the global community.
This is a great opportunity to showcase our business and services. Infact a business without a website is not considered a "serious" one in this present generation.
So why don't you get a website for your business today.
Please visit www.pro34.ga for your tech services.
Happy New Year
3 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by kollinz1234: 12:30am
Free likes for every one on this page from me today
Happy new year!!!!
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by LagBlogger(m): 12:31am
Just start a church or your own MMM
3 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Youngdream1: 12:31am
Happy new year
10 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Pharmtj: 12:31am
cowleg:oga cowleg happy new year
3 Likes
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Fuckadict(m): 12:31am
StarUp:
Your post is a solution to a problem (how to become a millionaire)
So how much rich are you now for solving this problem?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by damaan(m): 12:32am
K
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by lammsohiman(m): 12:32am
HAPPY NEW YEAR ma people
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by Emeskhalifa(m): 12:33am
But those that sold rubber band amd anointing oil to their sheeps are super rich today na
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by YINKS89(m): 12:33am
Gbam .... Dats it.
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by ududolls: 12:33am
80% of d solution to the problems requires finance (capital) mind you op.. na there be the koko
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018 by hungryboy(m): 12:34am
what if the problem is Buhari?
7 Likes 2 Shares
Bank Customer Speaks In Tongues At The ATM (Video) / Ifeanyi Ubah's Love Letter To Wife On Her Birthday, Shares Wedding Photos / Beware Of Scam That Requests Filling Of BVN Online Form
Viewing this topic: mallprof(m), Youngdream1, teamb, charles0922, slack, whogoesthere, omartins(m), Blaksheep, Osaos(m), joy2(m), jiksman3, Engr06, Buchisco22, fine8160, Maxybaby(f), cutedharmee(f), adewil, Okworigeorge(m), balominer, Duane212(m), 9jaRonin(m), saamebaba, deecis, slodot2000, zeenaman, muyibaba222(m), olayinkaoyedayo, olawonder(m), omatule2000, Swichnerd(m), fuckerstard, walan(m), Chukazu, Genes1s, BarexB, omojerry, olamydey(f), dansokoto1(m), mctfopt, dreamtech3636(m), gergemam and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15