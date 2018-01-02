₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Life's Hope, A Short Story by TiffanyJ(f): 1:49am On Jan 01
Good morning to you all. A few hours ago, I decided to write a short story to wish Literature lovers a happy new year.
Happy new year all
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by kennysam91: 2:26am On Jan 01
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by TiffanyJ(f): 2:27am On Jan 01
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by lonesome501(m): 2:38am On Jan 01
chaii.. see how person pikin dey beg on top marriage,,dis kind love self no be film trick ooo,,TIFFANYJ IS BACK WITH A BANGER((no let police catch u oo))
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by teel123(f): 2:41am On Jan 01
tiffanyj, welcome on board. I follow you for back. will update be constant ? will the story finish here or on okada
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by Eddyella: 2:46am On Jan 01
TiffanyJ:Happy New Year.Lovely story,kip it coming.
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by TiffanyJ(f): 2:58am On Jan 01
This is a short story. I shall update once and that's it. I would have done that a long time but I'm having issues uploading the file font know why it wouldn't select all at a time
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by heemah(f): 7:02am On Jan 01
Happy New year darling. Wish us all the goodies attached to this season
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by anneboy02(m): 10:32am On Jan 01
Happy New yeareveryone
Love don't cause a thing but in dis reverse is the case
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by TiffanyJ(f): 2:34pm On Jan 01
The file isn't uploading. Heemah, can you help me upload the story? If yes, let me know
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by TiffanyJ(f): 3:40pm On Jan 01
1
'I'm sorry Tess, the wedding is off' Jacob informed me without a second
thought.
My heart immediately shattered. Jacob was the love of my life, the man of
my dreams, the only man I have ever allowed near me.
'Are you kidding me Jacob?’ I shouted, the tears ran uncheck down my cheeks
'I'm sorry Tess, these things happen', he said to me.
'Jacob, our wedding is schedule to hold tomorrow. What should I do?’ I
asked him
'Whatever', he said very calmly.
As I stared down at Jacob's handsome face and perfect lips, I wondered how
I would survive without him in my life.
'Look Tess, I know you love me, but the thing is, I can't marry you'
'You can't marry me? You waited ten years to tell me this? For crying out
Jacob, tomorrow is our wedding, please, don't do this to me', I begged
'My mind is made up', he insisted
I raised a brow and I looked at him. I was two inches shorter than Jacob!
Who was six feet tall.
'It is her isn't it?' I asked with dread.
'Yes Tess. I want to be with Shannon, not you'
My legs immediately wobbled and I took the sofa behind me. I always knew
Jacob was cheating on me. Twice, I confronted him but when he threatened to
leave me, I kept mute. That was how much I loved him.
'What went wrong?' I asked him
'Shannon's father is the manager of the R&B oil company. Do you know what
that means? I would no longer be poor. I wouldn't have to spend quality
time thinking of what to eat'
'Don’t say that Jacob, you have a job and I also have one', I told him.
'What work? How much is your salary? 30,000 and how much is mine? 45,000.
No, my mates are riding jeeps and BMW. My mates live in mansions and here
you are, talking about us living in a two room’s mini flat. No, I must be
rich, no matter what'
'You are throwing the love we share for ten years for material things?'
'Tess, I am only being smart'
'What would I tell my parents? My parents had sacrificed a lot financially
for this wedding. I have spent my savings for this wedding. You can cheat
on me with her, I will share you with Shannon, please don't leave me', I
begged
'My mind is made up'
I discarded my pride and threw it out of the window by going on my knees
and pleading with him.
'Tess...'
'In ten years, I aborted five of your kids. You promised me you would marry
me'
'That was a boy's dream Tess, please move on with your life'
'Jacob, what did I do wrong?'
'Shannon is carrying my child, I have to marry her'
I immediately looked up and didn't realize I had momentarily stopped
crying.
'Your...your…child?'
'Yes, my child'
I immediately thought of all the times I got pregnant and had to get rid of
it because Jacob wouldn't have it. Two times I underwent D &C and three
times I took abortion pills pills. I was dumbfounded
'How could you Jacob?'
He dug into his pocket and removed some money.
'This is one hundred thousand naira. You can start all over with it', he
said mercilessly
'What?' I asked him
‘Look, Shannon’s father is stingingly rich. His name open doors but who is
your father Tess?’
‘What are you getting at?’ I asked
‘You are the daughter of a nobody. I can’t marry you’
‘My father is a hardworking and honest farmer. He sent me school with the
little money he made. I will never have you insult him’, I defended
'I'm so sorry Tess. We are never meant to be'
I picked the money, tore them into shreds and looked at him.
'My love is not for sale. My kids, are worth more than that money'
'That's your problem'
He strolled out of the room. As he walked out, I knew I had lost him
forever. I sat on my bed and cried like a day old. My bedroom door was
pushed and Ngozi, my best friend walked in. She was utterly surprised to
find me in tears
'Tess, what is the problem?'
'I am finished', I told her
'What happened?'
'Jacob just called off the wedding'
'What?'
I thought of all my weeks of hard work and sweat. I thought of the
beautiful cake in my parents’ room, the wedding gown hung in my little
bathroom, my friend and maids in the compound, laughing and singing, my
uncles and aunties from different parts of the state.
'What happened?' she asked
'He wouldn't marry me, because, I am the daughter of a nobody'
The door opened and my mum walked in
'Tess, don't forget to...’ she stopped short when she saw the tears in my
ears.
'Tess? What is the problem?'
'Mum, Jacob just called of the wedding'
'Why?’ she asked
'I am the daughter of a no body'
My mother sat next to me and as I cried, she cried. She knew I loved Jacob
to a fault.
'Mother, I am finished'
'No, you are not. You are just twenty seven'
'I love only one man'
My best friend, Ngozi would have been my chief bridesmaid. She was too
shocked to say a thing.
'Tess, cry it all out', mother encouraged.
2
After the horrible incident, shame wouldn't let me step my foot outside my
house. I switched off my phone and cried my heart out. My parents tried all
they could to console me but couldn't. I lost all zeal of living. Nothing
seemed right for me anymore. I ate only when my mum force me. On a Monday
morning, I left my room for the first time and went into the kitchen.
Everywhere was quiet. I picked a gallon of kerosene and gulped down its
content. Without Jacob, life was meaningless. Thirty minutes later, I began
feeling stomach ache. I welcomed the pain with zeal and determination.
Soon, I heard my mother greeting neighbours in our compound.
'Tess, goodness, you finally left your room', she observed
It wasn't until I fell on the cement floor that I heard her shout. I
blacked out and knew death was finally coming.
*******
I opened my eyes slowly to realize I was still alive and lying on the bed
in a hospital. My mother sat beside me, so deep in thought.
'Oh God, I want to die', I thought.
'Tess, are you awake?' mother asked
I didn't answer her. I was weak but I was already planning my own death.
'Thank God. You've been unconscious for three days', she informed me.
She helped me to sit up and I looked around my surrounding, searching for a
weapon that would do away with my life for good. I found none, but a woman
crying bitterly. She was about my age, beautiful but on a bed like me. I
wondered what was wrong with her.
'I saw people surround her and a boy of about four holding her hands.
The doctor came, congratulated me for staying alive and told my mum I was
recovering well. I said not a word.
Two days later, I finally asked my mum why the woman in my room was always
crying.
'Tess, that woman had been battling with cancer for years. The doctor said
she has less than a month to live. The man that always visits her is her
husband’s brother and the little boy, her son'
'Oh'
I said nothing more and slept. I woke up to the woman's voice. She was on
her knees, crying.
'God, please, spare my life. All I need is another chance. I want to see my
son grow up. I'm not ready to die', she cried.
While I was getting stronger, she was weaker. My mother was sleeping
quietly next to me. I slowly left my bed and walked to her.
'Madam...' I called
She looked up at me and for the first time since Jacob jilted me, I didn't
see pity. All I saw was pains.
'I don't want to die', she repeated
'I know', I told her
'I saw them rushed you in here. Do you know how precious life is?'
'Jacob is my life', I defended
'I lost my parents at the age of twelve to an accident. I was raised in an
orphanage. At fifteen, I was raped by a Reverend father, at sixteen; I ran
away from the orphanage and lived in the street. I fought for water and
food with other kids like me until I got a job to be a house help. My boss
and I fell in love and we married in the court. I have a beautiful son for
him. I, a no body, was given a chance of love. My husband died two years
ago but I survived it. He was the only one kind to me since I lost my
parents. Now, I'm dying and all I want is a chance to see my son grow. I
don't want him to go through what I did'
As she spoke, she cried her heart out.
'Why do you want to die over a man that doesn't want you? You are still
young, beautiful, you have dotting parents and good friends. Why are you so
ungrateful?'
'Ungrateful?' I asked
'Yes. You have reasons to thank God. You have family, you have friends and
most importantly, you have life. My sister, where there is life, there is
hope'
'I slowly went back to my bed. The woman was still crying her eyes out.
Pleading with God to safe her
3
I was discharged the next day. I quietly walked into my room but couldn't
erase the crying woman's face from my mind. Life had treated her so
cruelly, yet she wanted to live. She lost both her parents at twelve, I
still had mine. She lived in an orphanage but I lived with my parents and I
attended school. She lost her dear husband but I only lost Jacob and I
wanted to kill myself.
Am I being ungrateful to God?’ I asked
Yes, I am
That woman’s story was pathetic. I drank a lot of Kerosene but survived,
that woman had fought for everything all her life and she was still
fighting for her life. At that moment, I knew I was kept alive for a
reason. Jacob might have gone, but my heart still beats.
I must live
I told myself. That woman had shown me the importance of life. I am the
daughter of a no body; I have life and hope just like Shannon, the daughter
of a wealthy man. I won’t let Jacob take my life from me. It was a precious
gift from God
The next day, I took my bath and left home for the first time.
*****
Exactly a month later, I attended the woman's burial and saw her child in
her husband's sister's arms. I pray life treats him fairly. I was at home
and decided to go through my emails. One caught my attention. I
absentmindedly clicked on it and scanned the sentences with my eyes.
Oh my God' I shouted. My parents ran into my room and stared at me.
'Tess, what is the problem?' dad asked
'Father, you remember that nursing form I filled online last year?'
'The one you sent to America?'
'Yes. You remember I had an interview online?'
'Yes, they said they would get back to you. It’s been a year already'
'Mum, dad, I have been offered the job. The mail was sent yesterday. The
hospital would send me money for flight’ I told them with tears in my eyes.
My mother began dancing. My father opened his arms and I went into them.
'My daughter, my only child, I knew I didn't waste my money when I sent you
to study nursing. When my brothers said girls are a waste of time, I told
them my daughter is not. I was right'
'You are a promised child. You are the daughter of a hardworking and honest
farmer. Never you forget that God bless the work of our hands'
4
4 years later.
'I now pronounce you man and wife', the priest said. Jackson pulled me into
his arms and kissed me. I looked at him with love in my eyes. Jackson was a
self-made millionaire. He was into real estate. He was a Nigerian but born
and brought up in Europe. He had agreed for us to return home and have our
wedding.
I turned and found my chief bridesmaid, Ngozi, smiling at me. She was
married and a proud mother of two. I turned and gaze at my father, now old
but doing well. Over the years, I had bought him modern farm tools. He was
into mechanized agriculture and he also exported his product. My mother had
her own boutique. My husband, my love, my happiness, smiled at me. He had
loved me even when I told him I was the daughter of a no body. After the
wedding, we would return to Washington and live our life.
Jacob, I heard from Ngozi, was now poor. His wife Shannon and her family
had lost their fortune. In fact, my husband owned the company. He had
bought it specifically for me when Shannon's father was looking for a
buyer. Jacob, too ashamed to stay, had quit.
'My love', Jackson, ever handsome in his tux called
'Thank you', I said
'I loved you Tess, from the day I walked into that hospital in Washington
and saw you trying to save an old man’s life you took my breath away. It
doesn't matter that you are the daughter of a no body, it doesn't matter
that you committed abortions five times. I love you and I promise to spend
my life loving you', he whispered in her ears.
I closed her eyes and silently thanked Joanna, the cancer patient I had met
four years ago.
Life is indeed precious.
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by okeyben10: 6:01pm On Jan 01
nice thanks so much Tiffany
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by damis28crown(f): 6:07pm On Jan 01
wow jst d encouragement i need thanks GOD BLESS U TIFFANY
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by missuniverse(f): 7:43pm On Jan 01
when there's life ,there's hope...
Life is indeed precious
Happy New Year Tiffan...
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by crislyn(f): 8:06pm On Jan 01
Happy new year Tiff...i wish you the best this year has to offer and thanks for the beautiful story.
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by chiexcel: 9:55pm On Jan 01
U are d best Tiff....happy new year and new month ma
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by heemah(f): 9:58pm On Jan 01
**smiling**
Thanks for this...
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by henrieternal2016(m): 4:54am
At least this one is not for sale. it's for happy new year i suppose!
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by IStandWithFynes: 6:56am
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by Maryclaire1(f): 7:29am
A heart touching story with a life lesson too....TJ God bless u have been a source of inspiration through your books thanks for sharing this story...I pray God grant u more wisdom..happy new year
|Re: Life's Hope, A Short Story by uju22(f): 7:30am
Happy new year Tiffany.
Waoo you just made my morning with this story, thank you
