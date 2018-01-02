1

'I'm sorry Tess, the wedding is off' Jacob informed me without a second

thought.

My heart immediately shattered. Jacob was the love of my life, the man of

my dreams, the only man I have ever allowed near me.

'Are you kidding me Jacob?’ I shouted, the tears ran uncheck down my cheeks

'I'm sorry Tess, these things happen', he said to me.

'Jacob, our wedding is schedule to hold tomorrow. What should I do?’ I

asked him

'Whatever', he said very calmly.

As I stared down at Jacob's handsome face and perfect lips, I wondered how

I would survive without him in my life.

'Look Tess, I know you love me, but the thing is, I can't marry you'

'You can't marry me? You waited ten years to tell me this? For crying out

Jacob, tomorrow is our wedding, please, don't do this to me', I begged

'My mind is made up', he insisted

I raised a brow and I looked at him. I was two inches shorter than Jacob!

Who was six feet tall.

'It is her isn't it?' I asked with dread.

'Yes Tess. I want to be with Shannon, not you'

My legs immediately wobbled and I took the sofa behind me. I always knew

Jacob was cheating on me. Twice, I confronted him but when he threatened to

leave me, I kept mute. That was how much I loved him.

'What went wrong?' I asked him

'Shannon's father is the manager of the R&B oil company. Do you know what

that means? I would no longer be poor. I wouldn't have to spend quality

time thinking of what to eat'

'Don’t say that Jacob, you have a job and I also have one', I told him.

'What work? How much is your salary? 30,000 and how much is mine? 45,000.

No, my mates are riding jeeps and BMW. My mates live in mansions and here

you are, talking about us living in a two room’s mini flat. No, I must be

rich, no matter what'

'You are throwing the love we share for ten years for material things?'

'Tess, I am only being smart'

'What would I tell my parents? My parents had sacrificed a lot financially

for this wedding. I have spent my savings for this wedding. You can cheat

on me with her, I will share you with Shannon, please don't leave me', I

begged

'My mind is made up'

I discarded my pride and threw it out of the window by going on my knees

and pleading with him.

'Tess...'

'In ten years, I aborted five of your kids. You promised me you would marry

me'

'That was a boy's dream Tess, please move on with your life'

'Jacob, what did I do wrong?'

'Shannon is carrying my child, I have to marry her'

I immediately looked up and didn't realize I had momentarily stopped

crying.

'Your...your…child?'

'Yes, my child'

I immediately thought of all the times I got pregnant and had to get rid of

it because Jacob wouldn't have it. Two times I underwent D &C and three

times I took abortion pills pills. I was dumbfounded

'How could you Jacob?'

He dug into his pocket and removed some money.

'This is one hundred thousand naira. You can start all over with it', he

said mercilessly

'What?' I asked him

‘Look, Shannon’s father is stingingly rich. His name open doors but who is

your father Tess?’

‘What are you getting at?’ I asked

‘You are the daughter of a nobody. I can’t marry you’

‘My father is a hardworking and honest farmer. He sent me school with the

little money he made. I will never have you insult him’, I defended

'I'm so sorry Tess. We are never meant to be'

I picked the money, tore them into shreds and looked at him.

'My love is not for sale. My kids, are worth more than that money'

'That's your problem'

He strolled out of the room. As he walked out, I knew I had lost him

forever. I sat on my bed and cried like a day old. My bedroom door was

pushed and Ngozi, my best friend walked in. She was utterly surprised to

find me in tears

'Tess, what is the problem?'

'I am finished', I told her

'What happened?'

'Jacob just called off the wedding'

'What?'

I thought of all my weeks of hard work and sweat. I thought of the

beautiful cake in my parents’ room, the wedding gown hung in my little

bathroom, my friend and maids in the compound, laughing and singing, my

uncles and aunties from different parts of the state.

'What happened?' she asked

'He wouldn't marry me, because, I am the daughter of a nobody'

The door opened and my mum walked in

'Tess, don't forget to...’ she stopped short when she saw the tears in my

ears.

'Tess? What is the problem?'

'Mum, Jacob just called of the wedding'

'Why?’ she asked

'I am the daughter of a no body'

My mother sat next to me and as I cried, she cried. She knew I loved Jacob

to a fault.

'Mother, I am finished'

'No, you are not. You are just twenty seven'

'I love only one man'

My best friend, Ngozi would have been my chief bridesmaid. She was too

shocked to say a thing.

'Tess, cry it all out', mother encouraged.

2

After the horrible incident, shame wouldn't let me step my foot outside my

house. I switched off my phone and cried my heart out. My parents tried all

they could to console me but couldn't. I lost all zeal of living. Nothing

seemed right for me anymore. I ate only when my mum force me. On a Monday

morning, I left my room for the first time and went into the kitchen.

Everywhere was quiet. I picked a gallon of kerosene and gulped down its

content. Without Jacob, life was meaningless. Thirty minutes later, I began

feeling stomach ache. I welcomed the pain with zeal and determination.

Soon, I heard my mother greeting neighbours in our compound.

'Tess, goodness, you finally left your room', she observed

It wasn't until I fell on the cement floor that I heard her shout. I

blacked out and knew death was finally coming.

*******

I opened my eyes slowly to realize I was still alive and lying on the bed

in a hospital. My mother sat beside me, so deep in thought.

'Oh God, I want to die', I thought.

'Tess, are you awake?' mother asked

I didn't answer her. I was weak but I was already planning my own death.

'Thank God. You've been unconscious for three days', she informed me.

She helped me to sit up and I looked around my surrounding, searching for a

weapon that would do away with my life for good. I found none, but a woman

crying bitterly. She was about my age, beautiful but on a bed like me. I

wondered what was wrong with her.

'I saw people surround her and a boy of about four holding her hands.

The doctor came, congratulated me for staying alive and told my mum I was

recovering well. I said not a word.

Two days later, I finally asked my mum why the woman in my room was always

crying.

'Tess, that woman had been battling with cancer for years. The doctor said

she has less than a month to live. The man that always visits her is her

husband’s brother and the little boy, her son'

'Oh'

I said nothing more and slept. I woke up to the woman's voice. She was on

her knees, crying.

'God, please, spare my life. All I need is another chance. I want to see my

son grow up. I'm not ready to die', she cried.

While I was getting stronger, she was weaker. My mother was sleeping

quietly next to me. I slowly left my bed and walked to her.

'Madam...' I called

She looked up at me and for the first time since Jacob jilted me, I didn't

see pity. All I saw was pains.

'I don't want to die', she repeated

'I know', I told her

'I saw them rushed you in here. Do you know how precious life is?'

'Jacob is my life', I defended

'I lost my parents at the age of twelve to an accident. I was raised in an

orphanage. At fifteen, I was raped by a Reverend father, at sixteen; I ran

away from the orphanage and lived in the street. I fought for water and

food with other kids like me until I got a job to be a house help. My boss

and I fell in love and we married in the court. I have a beautiful son for

him. I, a no body, was given a chance of love. My husband died two years

ago but I survived it. He was the only one kind to me since I lost my

parents. Now, I'm dying and all I want is a chance to see my son grow. I

don't want him to go through what I did'

As she spoke, she cried her heart out.

'Why do you want to die over a man that doesn't want you? You are still

young, beautiful, you have dotting parents and good friends. Why are you so

ungrateful?'

'Ungrateful?' I asked

'Yes. You have reasons to thank God. You have family, you have friends and

most importantly, you have life. My sister, where there is life, there is

hope'

'I slowly went back to my bed. The woman was still crying her eyes out.

Pleading with God to safe her

3

I was discharged the next day. I quietly walked into my room but couldn't

erase the crying woman's face from my mind. Life had treated her so

cruelly, yet she wanted to live. She lost both her parents at twelve, I

still had mine. She lived in an orphanage but I lived with my parents and I

attended school. She lost her dear husband but I only lost Jacob and I

wanted to kill myself.

Am I being ungrateful to God?’ I asked

Yes, I am

That woman’s story was pathetic. I drank a lot of Kerosene but survived,

that woman had fought for everything all her life and she was still

fighting for her life. At that moment, I knew I was kept alive for a

reason. Jacob might have gone, but my heart still beats.

I must live

I told myself. That woman had shown me the importance of life. I am the

daughter of a no body; I have life and hope just like Shannon, the daughter

of a wealthy man. I won’t let Jacob take my life from me. It was a precious

gift from God

The next day, I took my bath and left home for the first time.

*****

Exactly a month later, I attended the woman's burial and saw her child in

her husband's sister's arms. I pray life treats him fairly. I was at home

and decided to go through my emails. One caught my attention. I

absentmindedly clicked on it and scanned the sentences with my eyes.

Oh my God' I shouted. My parents ran into my room and stared at me.

'Tess, what is the problem?' dad asked

'Father, you remember that nursing form I filled online last year?'

'The one you sent to America?'

'Yes. You remember I had an interview online?'

'Yes, they said they would get back to you. It’s been a year already'

'Mum, dad, I have been offered the job. The mail was sent yesterday. The

hospital would send me money for flight’ I told them with tears in my eyes.

My mother began dancing. My father opened his arms and I went into them.

'My daughter, my only child, I knew I didn't waste my money when I sent you

to study nursing. When my brothers said girls are a waste of time, I told

them my daughter is not. I was right'

'You are a promised child. You are the daughter of a hardworking and honest

farmer. Never you forget that God bless the work of our hands'

4

4 years later.

'I now pronounce you man and wife', the priest said. Jackson pulled me into

his arms and kissed me. I looked at him with love in my eyes. Jackson was a

self-made millionaire. He was into real estate. He was a Nigerian but born

and brought up in Europe. He had agreed for us to return home and have our

wedding.

I turned and found my chief bridesmaid, Ngozi, smiling at me. She was

married and a proud mother of two. I turned and gaze at my father, now old

but doing well. Over the years, I had bought him modern farm tools. He was

into mechanized agriculture and he also exported his product. My mother had

her own boutique. My husband, my love, my happiness, smiled at me. He had

loved me even when I told him I was the daughter of a no body. After the

wedding, we would return to Washington and live our life.

Jacob, I heard from Ngozi, was now poor. His wife Shannon and her family

had lost their fortune. In fact, my husband owned the company. He had

bought it specifically for me when Shannon's father was looking for a

buyer. Jacob, too ashamed to stay, had quit.

'My love', Jackson, ever handsome in his tux called

'Thank you', I said

'I loved you Tess, from the day I walked into that hospital in Washington

and saw you trying to save an old man’s life you took my breath away. It

doesn't matter that you are the daughter of a no body, it doesn't matter

that you committed abortions five times. I love you and I promise to spend

my life loving you', he whispered in her ears.

I closed her eyes and silently thanked Joanna, the cancer patient I had met

four years ago.

Life is indeed precious.