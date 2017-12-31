₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by dabiton: 10:18am
Top neurosurgeons and orthopaedic doctors are among the medical experts currently treating President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, after sustaining head injury and fractures in a ghastly motor bike accident in Abuja on Tuesday last week, DAILY NIGERIAN can authoritatively report.
https://dailynigerian.com/news/meet-doctors-president-buhari-hired-treat-son/
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by malware: 10:21am
He should have hired General Hospital Doctors
2 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by nnenna311: 11:03am
Hope the other man who was with him is getting the same treatment?
21 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by ManirBK: 11:07am
GOOD ONE
3 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 11:07am
There are hundreds of thousands of Nigerians ill and admitted in hospitals around Nigeria today. What has Jubrin done to help them ?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Yakson09: 11:16am
wishin you quick recovery.
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by kettykings: 11:21am
ManirBK:
why should God punish all buhari enemies , is God an APC member what of all those whom buhari hated for not voting , the coppers that were killed after 2011 elections , all the unarmed protesters shot dead by the military and police . if only God were an APC member
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by frankyychiji(f): 11:38am
Yakson09:Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.
On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.
Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father!
5 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by skelewu404(m): 11:43am
frankyychiji:really!!! On a serious note u will make a good candidate for para Olympics because am sure u r not normal
2 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Kbdon(m): 11:43am
Prof bb shehu from Usman danfodio University sokoto, am really proud of my school, that man is damn good
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Omeokachie: 11:51am
Oh! So he hired doctors?
I thought he would have taken the boy to the General Hospital in Katsina to show solidarity with the suffering masses!
Ndi ochu!
2 Likes
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by funlord(m): 12:13pm
frankyychiji:
First day of the year and this thing is still posting hate filled senseless trash!
You that is not in a vegetative state should kindly explain why you are masquerading as a female when you are in actual fact a bushy bearded strong faced man! Does that not also point to the fact that you are not too well?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by aolawale025: 12:18pm
Wish the young man good health. His father should also remember to hire doctors and procure drugs for the thousands of ordinary Nigerians in various hospitals nationwide
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by oliidell(m): 12:18pm
Get well Yusuf! God grant you full recovery in Jesus name.
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by flamingREED(m): 12:36pm
These are the folk who worth the qualification of "celebrities" .
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by frankyychiji(f): 1:02pm
funlord:
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by ruggedtimi(m): 1:24pm
money good
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by ruggedtimi(m): 1:26pm
IamaNigerianGuy:you will do the same bro
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by koskilala: 1:27pm
quick recovery Bruh.
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 1:39pm
ruggedtimi:
No I won't.
The man had the opportunity to avoid this national embarrassment. He appropriated 3billion for the State House Clinic.
Where is the money ?
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Jozprecious: 1:46pm
Damn, Shokunbi ! The man is damn too good! Repping Ibadan COM, the first and the best medical school in Nigeria!
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by ayagha: 1:49pm
frankyychiji:
Hehehe
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by ayagha: 1:50pm
Yusuf the first son of Pharaoh buhari
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by omowolewa: 1:52pm
Humm!
Na money cause am, na money go solve am.
My president, please reflect on happening.to you family to strengthen the NHIS and healthcare sector in Nigeria.
Speedy recovery
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by REVOLUTION2018(m): 1:53pm
The fact is one can do anything to save a life..... But he should make sure he transfer the same treatment to the masses.
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by julius976(m): 1:54pm
Hmmmmm!!
The only reason Buhari didn't take his abroad for treatment was because it wud cause debate in Nigeria.
Despite the fact we have qualify doctors, Buhari for one corner mind go wan transfer him pikin abroad for medication, cos he go dey tink .
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by jumper524(m): 2:12pm
IamaNigerianGuy:the presidency is not saying anything about it.
it's a personal problem not a national problem, if the media keeps twisting news for you to believe it's ur problem to believe or not...
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Ekem2018: 2:30pm
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by zombieTRACKER: 3:57pm
The truth remains that God almighty is angry with Buhari.... Man cannot help him now
The blood of the innocent still cry for vengeance
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by Bitterleafsoup: 4:29pm
Sacrifice for the elections loading....
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by tempest01(m): 7:09pm
Nothing is wrong with the lad...All this are sentiments to gardner pity.
|Re: Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian by matmat(m): 7:26pm
Kpele yussif.
Story for the gods
...
.who cares...
Mtcheeeew
