Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Meet The Doctors President Buhari Hired To Treat His Son - Daily Nigerian (6034 Views)

Waziri Simply Hired To Attack My Personality – Jonathan / Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) / The Mercenaries Ojukwu Hired To Fight During The Biafra-Nigerian War (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Top neurosurgeons and orthopaedic doctors are among the medical experts currently treating President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, after sustaining head injury and fractures in a ghastly motor bike accident in Abuja on Tuesday last week, DAILY NIGERIAN can authoritatively report.



It was gathered that globally-acclaimed neurosurgeons in persons Professor Temitayo Shokunbi and Professor Bello Bala Shehu, the current vice chancellor of Federal University Birnin-Kebbi, have relocated to Cedarcrest Hospital Abuja to lead the team of surgeons.



Part of the team are the medical director of the hospital, Dr Felix Ogedegbe and director of surgical services, Dr. Kingsley Ekwe. Inside sources said the team is also supported by an anaesthesiologist and nurses.





Prof. Temitayo Shokunbi

Professor Shokunbi, a consultant neurosurgeon at the University College Hospital, studied medicine at the University of Ibadan from 1973 to 1978. He had distinctions in Pathology, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He later went to the University of Western Ontario to study Neurosurgery and Neuroanatomy between 1981 and 1986 and he obtained MSc in Specialist Certificate in Neurosurgery of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He trained in congenital anomalies research at Kyoto University, Kyoto, and Meiji Institute of Health, Odawara, Japan from December 1990 to June 1991. Between July and December, 1994 he underwent fellowship training in Paediatric Neurosurgery at the University of Ottawa. At the National Institute of Genetics, Mishima, Japan, he trained in teratology, molecular and cell neurobiology from January to December, 1995. He has been a faculty member in Anatomy Department with joint position in Surgery (Neurosurgery) at the University of Ibadan from 1980. He was appointed Professor of Anatomy in 1996. He has several publications to his credit.



Honours, awards and achievements:



Consultant Neurosurgeon, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria. March 1987 till date



Fellow Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. 1986.



Fellow West African College of Surgeons. 1990.



Fellowship in Paediatric Neurosurgery, University of Ottawa/Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa. 1994.



Resident in Neurosurgery, University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, London, Ontario, Canada. 1981-1986.



Fellow in Paediatric Neurosurgery, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa, Canada. July-Dec.1994.



Distinctions in Pathology (1975), Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology(1978). University of Ibadan







Prof. BB Shehu

Professor Bello Bala Shehu is the current Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, FUBK. A neurosurgeon of global acclaim, Professor Shehu was the Provost of the FUBK’s College of Health Sciences. He was at various times, the Chief Medical Director of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto; the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja and Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kebbi.



Prof. B.B. Shahu is a Fellow to several professional institutions including the West African College of Surgery; Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland; American College of Surgeons; and National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria.



Prof. Shehu was born on February 13, 1958 in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.



Dr Felix Ogedegbe

Dr Felix Ogedegbe is the medical director at Cedarcrest Hospital. He had his basic medical education at the University of Benin, Benin City. He then proceeded to the National Orthoapedic Hospital Lagos for residency training in orthopedics and thereafter acquired further orthopaedic training in Germany and the United Kingdom.



According to the hospital’s website, he combines his role as the Medical Director with an active practice as a consultant orthopaedic surgeon. He has nearly two decades of local and international general and subspecialty orthopaedic experience that has taken him to various countries including Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Switzerland, Egypt and South Africa, among others.



Having previously served as a military orthopaedic surgeon, he has vast experience in orthopaedic trauma and joint replacement surgery. Since coming back home to Nigeria, he has worked with about a dozen internationally trained orthopaedic surgeons to provide highly specialized care.



His wide experience and interprenueral skills have helped greatly in bringing expert care to thousands of Nigerians. He continues to work tirelessly with specialists in other fields of medicine in Cedarcrest, to pursue the primary aim of ensuring that Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad to search for world class care. He is married to Evelyn and they have three children.







Dr Kingsley Ekwe

He is the director of Surgical Services at Cedarcrest Hospital. A Orthopaedic/trauma surgeon, Dr Ekwe has strong interest in trauma care with a passion for teaching modern orthopaedics to younger surgeons.



He is a graduate from the University of Jos, his passion for learning modern orthopaedics has taken him to various centers within and outside the country where he has acquired the knowledge and skills that have made him a highly valued member of the Cedarcrest family.



As the director of Surgical Services, his strong people skills and good team work ethic has also helped him organize the clinical services in Cedarcrest to be one of the most efficient and effective specialized hospital services in the country.

https://dailynigerian.com/news/meet-doctors-president-buhari-hired-treat-son/

He should have hired General Hospital Doctors 2 Likes

Hope the other man who was with him is getting the same treatment? 21 Likes

GOOD ONE 3 Likes

There are hundreds of thousands of Nigerians ill and admitted in hospitals around Nigeria today. What has Jubrin done to help them ? 23 Likes 2 Shares

wishin you quick recovery.

ManirBK:

GOOD ONE

why should God punish all buhari enemies , is God an APC member what of all those whom buhari hated for not voting , the coppers that were killed after 2011 elections , all the unarmed protesters shot dead by the military and police . if only God were an APC member why should God punish all buhari enemies , is God an APC member what of all those whom buhari hated for not voting , the coppers that were killed after 2011 elections , all the unarmed protesters shot dead by the military and police . if only God were an APC member 25 Likes 2 Shares

Yakson09:

wishin you quick recovery. Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.



On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.



Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father! Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father! 5 Likes

frankyychiji:

Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.



On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.



Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father! really!!! On a serious note u will make a good candidate for para Olympics because am sure u r not normal really!!! On a serious note u will make a good candidate for para Olympics because am sure u r not normal 2 Likes

Prof bb shehu from Usman danfodio University sokoto, am really proud of my school, that man is damn good 1 Like

Oh! So he hired doctors?





I thought he would have taken the boy to the General Hospital in Katsina to show solidarity with the suffering masses!





Ndi ochu! 2 Likes

frankyychiji:

Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.



On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.



Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father!





First day of the year and this thing is still posting hate filled senseless trash!



You that is not in a vegetative state should kindly explain why you are masquerading as a female when you are in actual fact a bushy bearded strong faced man! Does that not also point to the fact that you are not too well? First day of the year and this thing is still posting hate filled senseless trash!You that is not in a vegetative state should kindly explain why you are masquerading as a female when you are in actual fact a bushy bearded strong faced man! Does that not also point to the fact that you are not too well? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Wish the young man good health. His father should also remember to hire doctors and procure drugs for the thousands of ordinary Nigerians in various hospitals nationwide

Get well Yusuf! God grant you full recovery in Jesus name.

These are the folk who worth the qualification of "celebrities" .

funlord:

[s][/s]





First day of the year and this thing is still posting hate filled senseless trash!



You that is not in a vegetative state should kindly explain why you are masquerading as a female when you are in actual fact a bushy bearded strong faced man! Does that not also point to the fact that you are not too well?

money good

IamaNigerianGuy:

There are hundreds of thousands of Nigerians ill and admitted in hospitals around Nigeria today. What has Jubrin done to help them ? you will do the same bro you will do the same bro

quick recovery Bruh.

ruggedtimi:

you will do the same bro

No I won't.

The man had the opportunity to avoid this national embarrassment. He appropriated 3billion for the State House Clinic.

Where is the money ? No I won't.The man had the opportunity to avoid this national embarrassment. He appropriated 3billion for the State House Clinic.Where is the money ? 1 Like

! The man is damn too good! Repping Ibadan COM, the first and the best medical school in Nigeria! Damn, Shokunbi! The man is damn too good! Repping Ibadan COM, the first and the best medical school in Nigeria! 1 Like

frankyychiji:

Tough luck. Remember his blood allegedly mixed with his brains, the best bet for him is a vegetative state.



On the other hand, he will be a candidate for next year's paralympics.



Poor boy suffering the sins of his evil father!

Hehehe Hehehe

Yusuf the first son of Pharaoh buhari

Humm!

Na money cause am, na money go solve am.



My president, please reflect on happening.to you family to strengthen the NHIS and healthcare sector in Nigeria.





Speedy recovery

The fact is one can do anything to save a life..... But he should make sure he transfer the same treatment to the masses.

Hmmmmm!!

The only reason Buhari didn't take his abroad for treatment was because it wud cause debate in Nigeria.

Despite the fact we have qualify doctors, Buhari for one corner mind go wan transfer him pikin abroad for medication, cos he go dey tink .

IamaNigerianGuy:

There are hundreds of thousands of Nigerians ill and admitted in hospitals around Nigeria today. What has Jubrin done to help them ? the presidency is not saying anything about it.

it's a personal problem not a national problem, if the media keeps twisting news for you to believe it's ur problem to believe or not... the presidency is not saying anything about it.it's a personal problem not a national problem, if the media keeps twisting news for you to believe it's ur problem to believe or not...

The truth remains that God almighty is angry with Buhari.... Man cannot help him now





The blood of the innocent still cry for vengeance

Sacrifice for the elections loading....

Nothing is wrong with the lad...All this are sentiments to gardner pity.