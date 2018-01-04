It's a new year.



How I wish I can appreciate the beauty of the day enough to serenade with songs from within even with the huskiness that had invaded my voice due to the excitement that expelled itself from the deepest part of my being.



Yet, I can tell a short story, right?



Acceptance- The Fortunecity Four



Chloe watched the students from afar, and wished with all her mind to find acceptance at last. She watched the various students play in the field as she sat in her corner, munching the chocolate her Aunt gave her. She played with it, and made her tongue roll on its edge. She was supposed to be tired of eating Chocolate, but if it displeased her mother, who was dead, she would keep eating it. She inhaled the cold air, and took a little bite again.

'Seriously, will you keep staring at this chocolate or do you want me to take it out of your Chloeset', said a young guy, who smiled at her immediately she was introduced to the class that day. She saw his smile as something superficial, probably because he must have guessed that she was Mr. King's daughter. When they got to the school, she begged her father to tell the teacher not to let anyone know who her father was. But there he was again. She smiled at him wearily, hoping her smile would keep him from seeing who she really was.

'I'll do anything to have it gone'.

'You're lucky your bee is giving you chocolate', the boy said. 'Let's do like they do in those movie. Hi, I'm Nosa'.

'I'm Chloe'.

'I know your name. That's why I said you're in your Chloeset... as in.. Chloe, your name, and set'.

'oh! My Chloeset. What's Bee?'

'Your father'.

'Bee? Why are you calling them Bee?'

'Our fathers are the bee', a young girl bounced to their side and sat. 'Our bees buzz. They buzz a lot. They complain. They disturb our life, and oh... They are reckless like Nosa'.

Nosa glanced at the lady. 'That's Moriah. The geeky one'.

'Ehys', Moriah said and hit Nosa on the arm. 'I'm not geeky'.

'Don't mind her', another young man said as he fiddled with a book. 'She is doing everything possible to look like another person. But she writes all our games'.

'Why are you people not playing?'

'Playing? We're playing', Nosa said. 'I'm talking to you, a beautiful jolly just come, and Moriah is playing by talking. She doesn't have time to talk, and Raphael, spying the ladies, and ever timid to talk. That's our playing. We don't play in school because our bees have some teachers watching us. We play out of the school. We would invite you when you're ready to accept us'.

'Accept you? I'm the new one here'.

'We would have accepted you, but we have no money to do that', Nosa said.

Chloe smiled. Everybody lacked what everybody has. Yet, she felt like revealing who she was to them. 'I have the money. I'm Mr. King's Daughter'.

'Mr. Kings...' Moriah said and glanced at the others, who looked perplexed also. Then, it occurred to her that they became her friend because they really wanted to become her friend. They've fully accepted her. At that time, the bell rang, and they trouped in. When the school was close for the day, she entered her father's car and smiled, one thing she hadn't done since she stabbed her mother to death.

She was fully accepted. Her mother had always rejected and taunted her for being born out of wedlock, but there she was, accepted before being known as Mr. Kings daughter. She smiled. 'I think I have a lot to tell Mr. Joel'.

Her father, smiled at her too. 'You would make your psychiatrist happy'.







----I just coined this story from the characters of my upcoming Novel. Even my editors are yet to read the work. It's massive.