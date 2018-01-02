₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by MichaelRJ: 11:18pm On Jan 01
please nairalanders and webmasterz, am new to blogging, am using blogger. I find it difficult to get views from Google, I really need help! please between Blogger and WordPress which one is easier or simple to use for I have no knowledge of html and coding, which one will be able to rank higher in Google or have more advantage? I really need help or someone to teach me about SEO and how to create a good SEO article to rank in Google.
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by Blogsphere: 11:23pm On Jan 01
MichaelRJ:
The two are actually very Good! But WordPress is user friendly and very easy to use lots of plug-ins that will help the blog's SEO and rankings.
I blog For www.inout9ja.com , you can check it out!
1 Like
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by nairalandic(m): 12:06am
click here you will see the difference ..
https://caffinegeeks.com/why-wordpress-is-better-than-blogspot-platform/
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by kingelemide(m): 12:38am
In my opinion WordPress is Better . its easier to use and customize,there are tons of themes and plugins one can use to make things easier. But i advice to ask that question on Google therr are top blogs that can answer your question and help u deside. Like shoutmeloud,wpbeginner etc.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by timilehin007(m): 6:57am
timilehin007:WordPress no baseless argument
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by okosodo: 6:59am
Wordpress is like 2baba, blogger is like eedris abdullareem
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by kikio1992(m): 7:02am
WordPress is better for seo blogs. Just that WordPress is gonna cost you some few buck while Blogger is free.
I blog on www.fabinfos.com you can check the page out
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by Donald3d(m): 7:02am
I wonder why people still use blogger sef , the only advantage it has over self hosted wordpress is free hosting , that never goes down regardless of how heavy incoming traffic is .
Wordpress makes you feel like a demi god , especially when you are a programmer , and if you are not , there is an ocean of plugins to select from to do just about anything you can think of
Blogger limits you in almost every way .
I am holding an online training soon on blogging from beginner to pro and also creating an android app for your blog
Hit me up if you are interested
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by olamil34(m): 7:07am
Blogger is free and it is integrated with the Google search engine
1 Like
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by IStandWithFynes: 7:10am
Would love to know too
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by babablogger: 7:11am
Donald3d:if you have great HTML knowledge blogger is amazing, WordPress is more user friendly though
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by HeWrites(m): 7:12am
WordPress but I advice you to stay on Blogger for sometime before moving to WordPress.
A friend who I started blogging before rushed to WordPress (he spent 15k) but now, the blog is no where to be found.
Planning on moving soon though.
I blog for www.torimill.com
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by Donald3d(m): 7:15am
babablogger:My brother HTML is still limiting
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by festwiz(m): 7:16am
I actually use Blogger 'cause it's free and self hosted and much easier to use IMHO. For professional websites with a lot of personal customizations wordpress is king in that aspect but it costs more to maintain.
#...
I blog at the link in my signature. Check it out and leave your honest opinions and review. Ciao
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by BrandSpurNG: 7:20am
If you are planning to create a blog with the mindset of making it popular and making money from it, you should go for the self-hosted WordPress blog.
If you are an occasional writer or a hobby-blogger, BlogSpot is the best pick for you.
Here is a handy chart, explaining the feature differences between BlogSpot vs. WordPress.com vs. Self-hosted WordPress (WordPress.org):
www.brandspurng.com
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by SirLakes: 7:28am
.
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by maxwell767(m): 7:28am
Blogger rocks!! ✅✅
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by AnodaIT(m): 7:29am
olamil34:That's what people fail to understand. Most times they are fooled by the green dots of yoast but I tell you, if you work your meta tag and Blogger seo well, Google bots will crawl Blogger blog faster than WordPress
However, for design and professional look, WordPress has it
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by olamil34(m): 7:31am
AnodaIT:
That is true
|Re: Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? by Doerstech(m): 7:32am
ok
