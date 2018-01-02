Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Between Wordpress And Blogger Which One Is Better??? (632 Views)

please nairalanders and webmasterz, am new to blogging, am using blogger. I find it difficult to get views from Google, I really need help! please between Blogger and WordPress which one is easier or simple to use for I have no knowledge of html and coding, which one will be able to rank higher in Google or have more advantage? I really need help or someone to teach me about SEO and how to create a good SEO article to rank in Google.

The two are actually very Good! But WordPress is user friendly and very easy to use lots of plug-ins that will help the blog's SEO and rankings.



https://caffinegeeks.com/why-wordpress-is-better-than-blogspot-platform/ click here you will see the difference ..

In my opinion WordPress is Better . its easier to use and customize,there are tons of themes and plugins one can use to make things easier. But i advice to ask that question on Google therr are top blogs that can answer your question and help u deside. Like shoutmeloud,wpbeginner etc. 1 Like 1 Share

Wordpress is like 2baba, blogger is like eedris abdullareem





I blog on WordPress is better for seo blogs. Just that WordPress is gonna cost you some few buck while Blogger is free.I blog on www.fabinfos.com you can check the page out 1 Like 1 Share

I wonder why people still use blogger sef , the only advantage it has over self hosted wordpress is free hosting , that never goes down regardless of how heavy incoming traffic is .

Wordpress makes you feel like a demi god , especially when you are a programmer , and if you are not , there is an ocean of plugins to select from to do just about anything you can think of

Blogger limits you in almost every way .

I am holding an online training soon on blogging from beginner to pro and also creating an android app for your blog

Hit me up if you are interested 1 Like 1 Share

Blogger is free and it is integrated with the Google search engine 1 Like

Would love to know too

if you have great HTML knowledge blogger is amazing, WordPress is more user friendly though





A friend who I started blogging before rushed to WordPress (he spent 15k) but now, the blog is no where to be found.



Planning on moving soon though.



I blog for WordPress but I advice you to stay on Blogger for sometime before moving to WordPress.A friend who I started blogging before rushed to WordPress (he spent 15k) but now, the blog is no where to be found.Planning on moving soon though.I blog for www.torimill.com

I actually use Blogger 'cause it's free and self hosted and much easier to use IMHO. For professional websites with a lot of personal customizations wordpress is king in that aspect but it costs more to maintain.



I blog at the link in my signature. Check it out and leave your honest opinions and review. Ciao





If you are an occasional writer or a hobby-blogger, BlogSpot is the best pick for you.



Here is a handy chart, explaining the feature differences between BlogSpot vs. WordPress.com vs. Self-hosted WordPress (WordPress.org):





www.brandspurng.com If you are planning to create a blog with the mindset of making it popular and making money from it, you should go for the self-hosted WordPress blog.If you are an occasional writer or a hobby-blogger, BlogSpot is the best pick for you.Here is a handy chart, explaining the feature differences between BlogSpot vs. WordPress.com vs. Self-hosted WordPress (WordPress.org):

✅✅ Blogger rocks!!✅✅

Blogger is free and it is integrated with the Google search engine That's what people fail to understand. Most times they are fooled by the green dots of yoast but I tell you, if you work your meta tag and Blogger seo well, Google bots will crawl Blogger blog faster than WordPress



