Stats: 1,936,891 members, 4,000,849 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani's Son Who Turned A Year Older
|See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Priscy01(f): 1:28am
Oluwatenola Jermaine Womadi aka Lordmaine , son of Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani turned 4 today and his excited mum has taken to social media to share photos off his ‘General’ themed birthday photoshoot.
Here are photos the excited mum released;
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Priscy01(f): 1:31am
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by veeveejay(f): 2:19am
cool
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Ajanii(m): 2:54am
Dem dey bleach the boy skin
3 Likes
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Kingwizzy16(m): 2:54am
By this time?
the boy go be striker
I'm just busy watching ALIBABA boring show!
I really don't understand what's going on!
Where he go pack all these dry comedians full eko hotel
6 Likes
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by emerazz(m): 2:54am
kul..
buh watchout for the bloodsucking zombies..
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by ngwababe(f): 2:54am
Fine boy!
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by NaoSlay(m): 2:56am
.
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by NaoSlay(m): 2:57am
HBD to him.
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by devigblegble: 2:57am
2018 attention seeker smh , abeg I need a bowl of palm wine make I take start my new year
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Cletus77(m): 3:08am
The kid dope! A year old? Cool!
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by 007author(m): 3:11am
Una no dey sleep?
1 Like
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Timileyin008: 3:12am
The son look even older already than his mum....
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by SheIsElle(f): 3:15am
So some people are awake by this time.
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by 9japrof(m): 3:15am
Cute Boy, buh why the ear piercing?
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Hardewarlee(m): 3:16am
Cute
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by emerie2015: 3:29am
hahaha
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by iHart(m): 3:31am
cute
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Thegeneralqueen(f): 3:32am
Was that why he was dress like a cultist......
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Donjazzy12(m): 3:34am
Priscy01:If you are a man and you can't ask this question I am asking now then ask bobrisky what happened to your destiny.
Not cool. Where is his father?
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by OmniSparrow: 3:41am
What's the meaning of this nonsense? At this time?
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by ShakeTV(f): 3:48am
I Have one question, WATIN CONCERN US??
I don't even know the Toyin lawani talkless of her son
see Signature for more important things abeg
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by ShakeTV(f): 3:51am
Kingwizzy16:Asin!!!!
only BasketMouth funny, the rest dry pass bread whey they leave open
2 Likes
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Aitunes: 4:01am
cool
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by ToluSuo(m): 4:09am
This is a case of conflicting career choice... But boy looks cute on them all. Fine boy with swag.... Happy New Year Everyone.... #PEACE...
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by kolawoleibukun: 4:31am
when are we going to be proud of our children's academic achievements? e get any celebrity way don post him pikin report card to prove that they are exceptional academically?
why can't they show the difference at least make we see the difference between their money and their fame and our ordinariness. all these pictures cannot inspire our own children and it cannot inspire us as adults.
they should challenge us with inspiring pictures.
2 Likes
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by Damarislopez: 4:46am
Kingwizzy16:too dry
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by LilSmith55(m): 4:48am
Ok....
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by tiwapit: 5:10am
ngwababe:
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by myfantasies(f): 5:29am
Kingwizzy16:
I rather watch spongebob SquarePants dan to watch Ali baba and his dry comedians
1 Like
|Re: See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older by DavidJohnDavid(f): 6:15am
cute...
