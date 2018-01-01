Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / See New Photos Of Toyin Lawani’s Son Who Turned A Year Older (5757 Views)

Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! / Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss / Make-up Transformation Of Toyin Lawani's Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here are photos the excited mum released;



http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/see-new-photos-of-toyin-lawanis-son-who.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique Oluwatenola Jermaine Womadi aka Lordmaine , son of Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani turned 4 today and his excited mum has taken to social media to share photos off his ‘General’ themed birthday photoshoot.Here are photos the excited mum released;Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique







Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique More; http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/see-new-photos-of-toyin-lawanis-son-who.html Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique

cool

Dem dey bleach the boy skin 3 Likes

By this time?



the boy go be striker









I'm just busy watching ALIBABA boring show!



I really don't understand what's going on!

Where he go pack all these dry comedians full eko hotel 6 Likes

kul..



buh watchout for the bloodsucking zombies..

Fine boy!

.

HBD to him.

2018 attention seeker smh , abeg I need a bowl of palm wine make I take start my new year

The kid dope! A year old? Cool!

Una no dey sleep? 1 Like

The son look even older already than his mum....

So some people are awake by this time.

Cute Boy, buh why the ear piercing?

Cute

hahaha

cute

Was that why he was dress like a cultist......

Priscy01:

Oluwatenola Jermaine Womadi aka Lordmaine , son of Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani turned 4 today and his excited mum has taken to social media to share photos off his ‘General’ themed birthday photoshoot.



Here are photos the excited mum released;



http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/see-new-photos-of-toyin-lawanis-son-who.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique If you are a man and you can't ask this question I am asking now then ask bobrisky what happened to your destiny.



Not cool. Where is his father? If you are a man and you can't ask this question I am asking now then ask bobrisky what happened to your destiny.Not cool. Where is his father?

What's the meaning of this nonsense? At this time?

??



I don't even know the Toyin lawani talkless of her son



see Signature for more important things abeg I Have one question, WATIN CONCERN US??I don't even know the Toyin lawani talkless of her sonsee Signature for more important things abeg

Kingwizzy16:

By this time?



the boy go be striker









I'm just busy watching ALIBABA boring show!



I really don't understand what's going on!

Where he go pack all these dry comedians full eko hotel Asin!!!!



only BasketMouth funny, the rest dry pass bread whey they leave open Asin!!!!only BasketMouth funny, the rest dry pass bread whey they leave open 2 Likes

cool

This is a case of conflicting career choice... But boy looks cute on them all. Fine boy with swag.... Happy New Year Everyone.... #PEACE...

when are we going to be proud of our children's academic achievements? e get any celebrity way don post him pikin report card to prove that they are exceptional academically?



why can't they show the difference at least make we see the difference between their money and their fame and our ordinariness. all these pictures cannot inspire our own children and it cannot inspire us as adults.



they should challenge us with inspiring pictures. 2 Likes

Kingwizzy16:

By this time?



the boy go be striker









I'm just busy watching ALIBABA boring show!



I really don't understand what's going on!

Where he go pack all these dry comedians full eko hotel too dry too dry

Ok....

ngwababe:

Fine boy!

Kingwizzy16:

By this time?



the boy go be striker









I'm just busy watching ALIBABA boring show!



I really don't understand what's going on!

Where he go pack all these dry comedians full eko hotel

I rather watch spongebob SquarePants dan to watch Ali baba and his dry comedians I rather watch spongebob SquarePants dan to watch Ali baba and his dry comedians 1 Like