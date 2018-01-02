Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 (938 Views)

Oloyede declared that the Board again N7.8 billion to the Federal authorities coffers from the proceeds of exam forms offered in 2017.



He said the fund became sourced from the N12billion earnings made throughout the 12 months.



He said JAMB had effected changes inside the method and process for registration and conduct of examinations for applicants to shrink malpractices inside the methods.

Oloyede spoke newshounds at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara nation.







He brushed off reports that JAMB extended the examination rate, saying the company handiest decreased the fee payable for the examination.





He stated the Board additionally appreciably decreased the quantity paid for examinations through overseas candidates, adding that it become geared toward encouraging large quantity of them.



Oloyede said the employer brought imperative Admission Processing gadget (CAPS) in the bid to address the imbalance determined in the admission process for candidates.

They Will always register them plenty so that, they will still fail much, and they will make their money. The corruption in this country is much

2million x N2000 form = N4Billion just like that..

Abeg shine una eyez this 2018

2million x N2000 form = N4Billion just like that..

Abeg shine una eyez this 2018 no,its actually 2million x N5500=N11billion. No wonder they are ao happy.our politicians should be smiling bout this by now. no,its actually 2million x N5500=N11billion. No wonder they are ao happy.our politicians should be smiling bout this by now. 3 Likes

They Will always register them plenty so that, they will still fail much, and they will make their money. The corruption in this country is much

So u expect 2m candidates to pass... Y is it called exam den. So u expect 2m candidates to pass... Y is it called exam den.

I wish them the very best

Where will these people work after graduation

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI !!



He made Nigerian Youths to like education so much by investing heavily in that sector. 2 million candidates for the first time.



Jamb is nothing but exploitation. Register 2m people for about 600k slots . waec is enough for admission abeg. In saner climes is there jamb

Corruption everywhere! Check my signature

Jamb don hammer Jamb don hammer

I must salute JAMB for the amount remitted in 2017,i think 8bn naira...

when it was just about few millions remitted in four years under Jonathan,



Buhari is doing well in plugging loop holes where public funds are embezzled.

Good one there ✅

Misplaced priority

Wow.

they didnt give the numbers of those they will withold or cancel... Only 2million

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI !!



He made Nigerian Youths to like education so much by investing heavily in that sector. 2 million candidates for the first time.



See them,



With what i see so far, i don't God is happy with him. See them,With what i see so far, i don't God is happy with him.

I hope all pass after jamb collecting thier money and also i hope after school there will be job for them 1 Like 1 Share

See them,



With what i see so far, i don't God is happy with him.

Don't speak for God, he would be very happy with buhari, how he changed this economy from bad to good. Nigerians are smiling.

Jamb collecting money from aspirants they can't admit.big time fraudsters.

Jamb collecting money from aspirants they can't admit

.big time fraudsters.

When is the sexam taking place?

They Will always register them plenty so that, they will still fail much, and they will make their money. The corruption in this country is much shut up. Stop talking rubbish. Stop blaming jamb for your failure.

Better study hard next time. shut up. Stop talking rubbish. Stop blaming jamb for your failure.Better study hard next time.

I must salute JAMB for the amount remitted in 2017,i think 8bn naira...

when it was just about few millions remitted in four years under Jonathan,



Buhari is doing well in plugging loop holes where public funds are embezzled.

Good one there ✅ Oloyede Is one of Buhari's best appointments. Oloyede Is one of Buhari's best appointments.

Oloyede Is one of Buhari's best appointments.

True Talk.

Despite initial opposition, the Prof has proven that he is worth the Job. True Talk.Despite initial opposition, the Prof has proven that he is worth the Job.

Jamb don hammer the money wey Jamb make go even come dey relevant pass Oyel money the money wey Jamb make go even come dey relevant pass Oyel money