|JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by educluesOnline(m): 10:10am On Jan 02
The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has said more than 2 million candidates are expected to register for this year Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).
Oloyede declared that the Board again N7.8 billion to the Federal authorities coffers from the proceeds of exam forms offered in 2017.
He said the fund became sourced from the N12billion earnings made throughout the 12 months.
He said JAMB had effected changes inside the method and process for registration and conduct of examinations for applicants to shrink malpractices inside the methods.
Oloyede spoke newshounds at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara nation.
He brushed off reports that JAMB extended the examination rate, saying the company handiest decreased the fee payable for the examination.
He stated the Board additionally appreciably decreased the quantity paid for examinations through overseas candidates, adding that it become geared toward encouraging large quantity of them.
Oloyede said the employer brought imperative Admission Processing gadget (CAPS) in the bid to address the imbalance determined in the admission process for candidates.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by Coolpuyol(m): 10:13am On Jan 02
They Will always register them plenty so that, they will still fail much, and they will make their money. The corruption in this country is much
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by 9jaPromo: 10:30am On Jan 02
2million x N2000 form = N4Billion just like that..
Abeg shine una eyez this 2018
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by flames007(m): 10:50am On Jan 02
9jaPromo:no,its actually 2million x N5500=N11billion. No wonder they are ao happy.our politicians should be smiling bout this by now.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by Ajfems(m): 3:28pm On Jan 02
Coolpuyol:
So u expect 2m candidates to pass... Y is it called exam den.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:24am
I wish them the very best
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:25am
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by blaise00700: 7:25am
Where will these people work after graduation
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by NaoSlay(m): 7:25am
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI !!
He made Nigerian Youths to like education so much by investing heavily in that sector. 2 million candidates for the first time.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by ednut1(m): 7:25am
Jamb is nothing but exploitation. Register 2m people for about 600k slots . waec is enough for admission abeg. In saner climes is there jamb
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by chinawapz(m): 7:25am
Corruption everywhere! Check my signature
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by free2ryhme: 7:26am
educluesOnline:
Jamb don hammer
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by teemanbastos(m): 7:26am
I must salute JAMB for the amount remitted in 2017,i think 8bn naira...
when it was just about few millions remitted in four years under Jonathan,
Buhari is doing well in plugging loop holes where public funds are embezzled.
Good one there ✅
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by dammieco(m): 7:28am
Misplaced priority
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by Fynestboi: 7:30am
Wow.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by Omuneizzy6(m): 7:30am
they didnt give the numbers of those they will withold or cancel... Only 2million
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by blaise00700: 7:30am
NaoSlay:
See them,
With what i see so far, i don't God is happy with him.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by Kpilo101: 7:30am
I hope all pass after jamb collecting thier money and also i hope after school there will be job for them
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by ananeli: 7:31am
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by NaoSlay(m): 7:39am
blaise00700:
Don't speak for God, he would be very happy with buhari, how he changed this economy from bad to good. Nigerians are smiling.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by ananeli2: 7:40am
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by vorty: 7:43am
Jamb collecting money from aspirants they can't admit.big time fraudsters.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by vorty: 7:45am
Jamb collecting money from aspirants they can't admit
.big time fraudsters.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by AfroSisi(f): 7:47am
When is the sexam taking place?
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by EternalTruth: 7:47am
Coolpuyol:shut up. Stop talking rubbish. Stop blaming jamb for your failure.
Better study hard next time.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by EternalTruth: 7:49am
teemanbastos:Oloyede Is one of Buhari's best appointments.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by teemanbastos(m): 7:51am
EternalTruth:
True Talk.
Despite initial opposition, the Prof has proven that he is worth the Job.
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by EternalTruth: 7:51am
free2ryhme:the money wey Jamb make go even come dey relevant pass Oyel money
|Re: JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 by sbashir10: 7:53am
