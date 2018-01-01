₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,262 members, 4,002,178 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor (5519 Views)
One Time Bread Seller Olajumoke, Visits The Slums To Feed The Poor (photos) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Husband's Birthday / Ini Edo Celebrates New Year In Dubai, See Exotic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by EdifiedCEO: 4:28pm
Olajumoke Orisaguna, the bread seller who had a miraculous encounter with fame has shared photos of how she celebrated the new year. In a post on her social media page, Olajumoke revealed that she decided to give back to the society by going back to where she started from.
She shared photos of herself sharing food and other items to the poor in the slums and wrote;
Check out the photos below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-olajumoke-orisaguna-celebrates.html
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by EdifiedCEO: 4:30pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by ekensi01(m): 4:33pm
Who be this one again?
Can't you just do your work and go?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by chukslawrence(m): 4:36pm
good of her
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Samusu(m): 4:37pm
That's good of her. Always remember where yhu come from
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by nawtyme: 6:56pm
Top model? Please she is more like a favored girl who rose by grace. Very nice of her to remember where she started from.
As for being a top model, I comment my reserve.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Gwilld(m): 6:57pm
God bless you ma
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by leksmedia: 6:57pm
lol
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by classicMan22(m): 6:57pm
she tried
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by dayleke(m): 6:57pm
Why her face hard like that?
4 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by olaolulazio(m): 6:58pm
Must she post d pictures?
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Teewhy2: 6:58pm
Giving back to the society is a way of getting bless by GOD.
I hope her husband has also been polished like her.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by kolawoleibukun: 6:58pm
in as much as I go like advise her to save her money I still appreciate wetin she day do. she never forget where she come from. thank you olajumoke!
shebi mercy Johnson na barracks she come from? since when she don go visit barracks last? Mercy aigbe no be Benin dem born you? you forget your root begin party for lagos. you no get money pass olajumoke?
omotola you think say we no no where you come from? una just shine small forget people way una leave for back abi? make celebrities day serve their communities. we know wetin shokey do for ajegunle.
funke akindele you forget? you don shine now and u no want get anything to do with lower class abi? make una day do oh. God day watch una. Joke silva na so dem take day do mummy for Nollywood?
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by olamil34(m): 6:58pm
dayleke:
I don't know ooo
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by stanliwise(m): 6:59pm
Is that her?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by olamil34(m): 6:59pm
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by cinoedhunter: 7:00pm
Pls what happened to all those her bread after she became a model?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by NubiLove(m): 7:00pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Mrkumareze(m): 7:00pm
She's not looking painted!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by myners007: 7:01pm
i like this babe
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Timiblanko(m): 7:02pm
I know some people will call this attention seeking. mean why you don't know what it means to have suffered. she's just greatful. If you are not greatful you are a great fool
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Aldebaran(m): 7:03pm
This is what we want...
The rich and comfortable should feed the poor...
And not using the money entrusted in you to help the poor and the needy to buy expensive cars and jets..
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by abrahym(m): 7:03pm
Haters and bad Belle on nairaland sha
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by sonofanarchy(m): 7:06pm
village girl na village girl
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Deseo(f): 7:06pm
stanliwise:
I feel you Bruv
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:13pm
kolawoleibukun:
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by cooltola(m): 7:13pm
poverty in Nigeria is rising rapidly and our leaders are just too blind / or do not care to see. If no concern me mentality cant keep working. Kudos to olajumoke
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Tattooboy: 7:18pm
Has anyone seen Dino Melaye doing something like this?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by CandidSeeker(m): 7:18pm
dayleke:
Dealing with poor people comes with its own challenges.
They have 'interesting' mindset & attitude.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Cool83(m): 7:19pm
unlike some people that don't even have feeling for others
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor by Imarnuel04(m): 7:32pm
Some will criticise. Why did she have to take pictures. Meanwhile they have never helped someone in need. Pictures or no pictures
Anybody Knows Anything About Mary Ann Appollo / Why I’ve Never Worn A Wedding Ring —john Fashanu / Mochedda Sexy Photos
Viewing this topic: olalat(m), jieta, eakenbor, CNNN(m), SeunMighty(m), kristisking(m), dinak1(f), brace1234, Omobola121(f), julyshad(f), ajaniogun14, dele55, Adeshola5, Hamton(m), TJ0987(f), AliJohn(m), marowaterproof(m), Ademolu2002(m), olayinkamusa(m), Bamidupe20(f), MiztaDynamic(m), obinrinrere, Odunolaabdul, Lontrra, folem, Chuks84(m), EASYSHO, ABJDOT(m), DYOUNGMINISTER(m), MichaelRJ, czarina(f), Tocheagle(m), wonlasewonimi, Dorariid, Olawalesadiq(m), ubizle(f), Benjom(m), AzuNas(m), Ucheosefoh(m), adun99(f), herrlekan(m), ezyk(m), ataller1, delxmaverick(m), collinsbaba, afious, plethoral, earthsync(f), eremy, BaesDiary, odeesho, cbrass(m), soulbless(f), gurunlocker, dflking, alukstea(m), Judolisco(m), cbright4real(f), DiamonJ, pamb, MssTee(f) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17