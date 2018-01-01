Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates New Year Day In The Slums To Feed The Poor (5519 Views)

She shared photos of herself sharing food and other items to the poor in the slums and wrote;



“Happy New Year Fam. I don’t have a lot but as much as I can I will do what is possible to make life more bearable for others. #Sluminvasion by @qtabyevents was a new experience for me & a reminder of where I come from. God bless aunty TY @tybello & bless everyone who remembers to help people that can’t help them in return. #sluminvasion #empowerment #skillacquisition”

Check out the photos below:





Who be this one again?



good of her 3 Likes

That's good of her. Always remember where yhu come from 3 Likes

Top model? Please she is more like a favored girl who rose by grace. Very nice of her to remember where she started from.



As for being a top model, I comment my reserve.

God bless you ma

lol

she tried

Why her face hard like that? 4 Likes

Must she post d pictures? 1 Like

Giving back to the society is a way of getting bless by GOD.

I hope her husband has also been polished like her.

in as much as I go like advise her to save her money I still appreciate wetin she day do. she never forget where she come from. thank you olajumoke!



shebi mercy Johnson na barracks she come from? since when she don go visit barracks last? Mercy aigbe no be Benin dem born you? you forget your root begin party for lagos. you no get money pass olajumoke?



omotola you think say we no no where you come from? una just shine small forget people way una leave for back abi? make celebrities day serve their communities. we know wetin shokey do for ajegunle.



funke akindele you forget? you don shine now and u no want get anything to do with lower class abi? make una day do oh. God day watch una. Joke silva na so dem take day do mummy for Nollywood? 1 Like

I don't know ooo I don't know ooo

Is that her?

Pls what happened to all those her bread after she became a model?

She's not looking painted!

i like this babe

I know some people will call this attention seeking. mean why you don't know what it means to have suffered. she's just greatful. If you are not greatful you are a great fool 1 Like



This is what we want...

The rich and comfortable should feed the poor...



And not using the money entrusted in you to help the poor and the needy to buy expensive cars and jets.. 1 Like

Haters and bad Belle on nairaland sha

village girl na village girl 1 Like

poverty in Nigeria is rising rapidly and our leaders are just too blind / or do not care to see. If no concern me mentality cant keep working. Kudos to olajumoke

Has anyone seen Dino Melaye doing something like this?

Dealing with poor people comes with its own challenges.



They have 'interesting' mindset & attitude. Dealing with poor people comes with its own challenges.They have 'interesting' mindset & attitude.

unlike some people that don't even have feeling for others