₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,265 members, 4,002,193 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) (6491 Views)
Man Hit By Canon Shots At PDP Rally In Delta Dies (Photos) / Farmer Hit By A Fired Gas Canister During Chaos In Aba (Graphic Photos) / Soldier Killed In Yobe After His Convoy Was Hit By A Bomb. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by zoba88: 4:34pm
I bring to you 8yr old Precious Moses from Orhuwhorun Town in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State with a brain tumor.According to her mother,Juliet Moses, Precious did an operation in 2012 when the tumor was very small but years after the tumor reappeared in a more BIGGER form.
She said they were in Benin UBTH where they were referred to Lagos for Digital X-ray but she couldn't afford the bill of N100,000 naira for onward operations.The mother needs financial assistance.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/8-year-old-delta-state-girl-hit-by.html?m=1
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by zoba88: 4:35pm
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:38pm
she needs urgent medical attention
4 Likes
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:38pm
Eyaah. May you find help soon
5 Likes
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Raptureminded(m): 4:52pm
please let these hit front page asap cc lala cc mynd44
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by cozyfbaby: 4:56pm
The war has finally began!!! Gov Nyesom Wike must Resign-Amaechi explode
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has asked Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to resign from office.
His call followed the New Year tragedy that occurred in the state.
Gunmen opened fire on people returning from church in the early hours of Monday
Amaechi said Governor Wike has allegedly been encouraging militant groups because of politics and election, adding that it was high time he acted on the oath he swore to protect lives and property.
Read more here: http://www.correctmum.com.ng/war-finally-began-gov-nyesom-wike-must-resign-amaechi-explode/
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 5:06pm
Rich Nigerians where are you? This innocent little girl needs help! (We donate N20000).
8 Likes
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 7:07pm
Can't imagine what d young girl is facing now... Helper(s) will locate u gal.
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by kambili999(f): 7:07pm
oh my Jesus...
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Deseo(f): 7:08pm
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Amakavula(f): 7:08pm
How can we help ?
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 7:08pm
Very disturbing.. I feel for her..
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Moyinoluwa35: 7:08pm
A
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 7:11pm
Lord please send helper to this poor girl. people will just sympathize but won't help only you can help her. thabj you Lord
1 Like
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by afbstrategies: 7:11pm
Sad, May God keep her alive until she get help that will save her life
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by jashar(f): 7:11pm
How can she be reached?
1 Like
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by koyerita(f): 7:11pm
damn!!
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by olamil34(m): 7:12pm
Hope she finds help
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by mfa6ix(m): 7:12pm
May God heal her
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 7:12pm
Our politicians wouldn't see this one to spend on.
But I know God will heal her
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by loydsis1759: 7:12pm
account number should be added for those who are will luv to help
1 Like
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:12pm
Eeyah...
Poor girl...
Pray something gets done and you feel better..
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Boscolo: 7:13pm
Kindly post details on how we can help on this platform. No amount is too small. We need to help her.
OP plz do the needful
Thanks
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by vivalavida(m): 7:14pm
Nairaland has TEHN.
Let them get this girl's details and bring here
We should start this new year by saving that girls life.
2 Likes
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by miky(m): 7:14pm
funny thing is that if everyone contributes #100 to this kid. she might be able to afford her treatment.
why wait on God or politicians?? anyone with the details on this
1 Like
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by Mailthaddeus(m): 7:15pm
OP how can we help pls. 100k shouldn't keep this girl in such pain. Pls get her parent's number or account numbers pls..
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by buzzcypha(m): 7:15pm
God please answer my call, thing like this wouldn't be had for me to solve.
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:15pm
OP you can get me real details...PM me.
would send a friend in Benin to the hospital.
100k would be gotten in no time I am sure.
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by afbstrategies: 7:15pm
zoba88:
Lord! I am in tears already. May God help her
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by joeisreal(m): 7:16pm
How can the online community help? I want to assist with the little I have.
|Re: Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) by freshkpomo: 7:17pm
this post should be all about assisting this little girl;account number suppose follow..... We when our body complete so nor know wetin Baba God do for us oh!
Far Infrared Rays Find Out! / Pls, Any Good Man Power For Recommendation / Is Moi-moi Healthy? All Ideas And Suggestions Are Welcome
Viewing this topic: Uyi168(m), Brownhypo(m), octoroon, dec04, emmanuelike(m), ikorodureporta, chamber2(m), Zirah, rafabenitez, Alutadioxide(m), Sharplakezy(m), Sightman(m), leocobis, Nigerianboi1960(m), yungsnazzy(m), kokon(m), nnemmpi(m), 2winsboi(m), Bcopy(m), Larrybabs55555(m), Holamscoh, Naxtrad(m), talented2000(m), stallionng, johncallidon(m), larry1977, Halaz(m), markonuche14, olascott007(m), ernestinoz2004(m), Steveadodo(m), malouda11, busomma, kingDarius(m), Richdipo(m), hadrisleo(m), Pidggin(f), leadzeal(m), Noble2017(m), megasoul, asuustrike2009, excess4luv, MVLOX(m), Quadre, OChimex(m), gudnex22(m), prettyanu, Obascoetubi, Nizox(m), Tsowa(m), Bleiz(m), Smog2020(m), Henrick007, Everest1989(m), BOSMANARIS(m), ADEDANIELS(m), Ayanshola337(m), magneto(m), Tenison96(m), tuna4servi(m), Houseofglam7(f), badoh(m), jgreyinteriors(m), elijah101(m), superagent01(m), afbstrategies, jennybarbie(f), shullygirl, sammytune(m), Scientist7, Noloss(f), olalekan0606(m), yeyerolling, revolt(m), Mactons(m), abtallest24(m), omotobi1(f) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3