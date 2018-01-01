Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Precious Moses: 8-Year-Old Delta Girl With Massive Head Tumour (Photos) (6491 Views)

She said they were in Benin UBTH where they were referred to Lagos for Digital X-ray but she couldn't afford the bill of N100,000 naira for onward operations.The mother needs financial assistance.





Source: I bring to you 8yr old Precious Moses from Orhuwhorun Town in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State with a brain tumor.According to her mother,Juliet Moses, Precious did an operation in 2012 when the tumor was very small but years after the tumor reappeared in a more BIGGER form.She said they were in Benin UBTH where they were referred to Lagos for Digital X-ray but she couldn't afford the bill of N100,000 naira for onward operations.The mother needs financial assistance.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/8-year-old-delta-state-girl-hit-by.html?m=1

she needs urgent medical attention 4 Likes

Eyaah. May you find help soon 5 Likes

please let these hit front page asap cc lala cc mynd44

Rich Nigerians where are you? This innocent little girl needs help! (We donate N20000). 8 Likes

Can't imagine what d young girl is facing now... Helper(s) will locate u gal.

oh my Jesus...

How can we help ?

Very disturbing.. I feel for her..

Lord please send helper to this poor girl. people will just sympathize but won't help only you can help her. thabj you Lord 1 Like

Sad, May God keep her alive until she get help that will save her life

How can she be reached? 1 Like

Hope she finds help



May God heal her





Our politicians wouldn't see this one to spend on.



But I know God will heal her Our politicians wouldn't see this one to spend on.But I know God will heal her

account number should be added for those who are will luv to help 1 Like

Poor girl...

Pray something gets done and you feel better..

Kindly post details on how we can help on this platform. No amount is too small. We need to help her.

OP plz do the needful

Thanks

Nairaland has TEHN.

Let them get this girl's details and bring here



We should start this new year by saving that girls life. 2 Likes

funny thing is that if everyone contributes #100 to this kid. she might be able to afford her treatment.



why wait on God or politicians?? anyone with the details on this 1 Like

OP how can we help pls. 100k shouldn't keep this girl in such pain. Pls get her parent's number or account numbers pls..

God please answer my call, thing like this wouldn't be had for me to solve.

OP you can get me real details...PM me.





would send a friend in Benin to the hospital.





100k would be gotten in no time I am sure.

I bring to you 8yr old Precious Moses from Orhuwhorun Town in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State with a brain tumor.According to her mother,Juliet Moses, Precious did an operation in 2012 when the tumor was very small but years after the tumor reappeared in a more BIGGER form.



She said they were in Benin UBTH where they were referred to Lagos for Digital X-ray but she couldn't afford the bill of N100,000 naira for onward operations.The mother needs financial assistance.





Lord! I am in tears already. May God help her Lord! I am in tears already. May God help her

How can the online community help? I want to assist with the little I have.