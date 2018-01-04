Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located (4864 Views)

How Carburetor Works Within The Fuel System / Inside Trump's New Car, The 'Beast' / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!?Towing Your Car The Right Way (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)













How many times,before and during this fuel scarcity have you pulled up to the filling station and got out of your car, only to find your fuel cap is on the other side?



It's frustrating and it has happened to us all at some stage,whether you're driving a new car,share one with your family/friend,or just feeling forgetful, and it can put you in an embarrassing situation.



So next time you get into your car have a look at the fuel gauge and you will see a little fuel pump symbol, and at the side of that symbol you will see a little triangle or arrow.



This arrow points to the side of the car that the fuel cap is located. This can be found on most new vehicles.

If you don’t see a triangle or arrow,which is common to old cars,then your fuel cap is on the same side that the nozzle and hosepipe appear on the fuel pump symbol.



I know with this little tip,you’ll never have to stick your head out the window again to check which side the fuel cap is at the filling station.



Source https://autojosh.com/useful-way-tell-side-car-fuel-cap-located/



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 How many times,before and during this fuel scarcity have you pulled up to the filling station and got out of your car, only to find your fuel cap is on the other side?It's frustrating and it has happened to us all at some stage,whether you're driving a new car,share one with your family/friend,or just feeling forgetful, and it can put you in an embarrassing situation.So next time you get into your car have a look at the fuel gauge and you will see a little fuel pump symbol, and at the side of that symbol you will see aThispoints to the side of the car that the fuel cap is located. This can be found on most new vehicles.If you don’t see a triangle or arrow,which is common to old cars,then your fuel cap is on the same side that the nozzle and hosepipe appear on the fuel pump symbol.I know with this little tip,you’ll never have to stick your head out the window again to check which side the fuel cap is at the filling station.Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 32 Likes 1 Share

Wow.. Have had cars but never noticed this.. ...This is quite informative 15 Likes

This is not entirely true. 6 Likes

Automotive1:













If you don’t see a triangle or arrow,which is common to old cars,then your fuel cap is on the same side that the nozzle and hosepipe appear on the fuel pump symbol.





Source https://autojosh.com/useful-way-tell-side-car-fuel-cap-located/

































this is not entirely true.





Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side. this is not entirely true.Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side. 5 Likes

That's not true.. Honda has nozzle on right.. Fuel tank cover on left.

General rule of thumb..

Japanese cars..tank on left

European cars. Tank on right

American cars.. Tank on left 13 Likes

uboma:









this is not entirely true.





Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side. what r u talking about?? Your assertion is so wrong what r u talking about?? Your assertion is so wrong 3 Likes

hiscules:

what r u talking about?? Your assertion is so wrong







Do you lack comprehension skills, Sir?





Have you driven a Toyota Camry 2000 model?







Kindly go back and have a good look at the dashboard of a Toyota Camry 2000. You don't need to even own one. You can look it up on Google.





Come back and read again my earlier post.





Do you still think I got it wrong, Sir? Do you lack comprehension skills, Sir?Have you driven a Toyota Camry 2000 model?Kindly go back and have a good look at the dashboard of a Toyota Camry 2000. You don't need to even own one. You can look it up on Google.Come back and read again my earlier post.Do you still think I got it wrong, Sir? 6 Likes 1 Share

Story For The Oyibos

You try

okay.

uboma:









this is not entirely true.





Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side.

Your instrument cluster is not of your car Your instrument cluster is not of your car 2 Likes

uboma:









this is not entirely true.





Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side.

hiscules:

what r u talking about?? Your assertion is so wrong

What he is simply trying to say is that not all cars have that fuel guage arrow that indicates the direction of the fuel tank cap. The 1999/2000 camry is an example.........so OP for cars that dont have that arrow, how can u tell which side the fuel tank cap is located without having to come down from d car, or asking sm1 to help u check? What he is simply trying to say is that not all cars have that fuel guage arrow that indicates the direction of the fuel tank cap. The 1999/2000 camry is an example.........so OP for cars that dont have that arrow, how can u tell which side the fuel tank cap is located without having to come down from d car, or asking sm1 to help u check?

Nice one

one of the misconceptions about starting a blog is that you need to be a exquisite creator to gain fulfillment. nothing may be in addition from the fact. human beings look at weblog websites to get a private attitude on topics, so maximum bloggers write in a very casual and conversational style.



further, you don’t need to be an expert in your subject be counted in case you need to have a a hit blog. for example, readers of a cooking blog don’t want to examine a textbook from a food scientist, they need to listen the tales of a person who has simply cooked some real food, errors and all.

HenryWilliams:

That's not true.. Honda has nozzle on right.. Fuel tank cover on left.

General rule of thumb..

Japanese cars..tank on left

European cars. Tank on right

American cars.. Tank on left

Not true. I have a 2010 Ford focus. It’s an American car n it’s fuek thank nuzzle area is on the right. Not true. I have a 2010 Ford focus. It’s an American car n it’s fuek thank nuzzle area is on the right. 1 Like

dumb noobs

its whr d fuel lock is gays whr it is fool

german cars are on the right

japanesse on d left

basically under seat

wen u wan change your fuel filter u go know

noobs

You just need to have a knowledge of your car. Every single car is different. So before stepping in and drive have a general knowledge of the basics pertaining to that car.

This is really useful oh.



Oyibos eh have sense, they make everything easy, it's just ignorance that causes sufferness.



And for the adamus rushing to say "this is not true". Appreciate the OP first. Yes there might be exceptions to the case but it holds for the majority.



Nigerians always finding fault. 1 Like

I have learnt sometging new today.







Thanks Automotive1 1 Like

The only thing i have noticed for sure is that fuel caps on most cars is place on the opposite side of the exhaust muffler. The exception is for cars with a transverse muffler and others with dual exhaust.



Even on cars with transverse muffler, the exhaust pipe to the muffler will be on the side of the car opposite the ⛽



Yes, most Japanese cars have ⛽ in the left and most german cars in the left but its not strictly true. There are exceptions. 1 Like

Why not just open your door, step out and check which side your cap is haba 2 Likes

It's really funny that I just went to confirm from mine that I have been driving for more than a year.. I didn't even know that not only does it have an arrow but it was spelt out yet I never noticed it before now 5 Likes

Olifiz:





Not true. I have a 2010 Ford focus. It’s an American car n it’s fuek thank nuzzle area is on the right.

Ur Ford focus might be made in Germany. I once had a German made Ford mondeo. Ur Ford focus might be made in Germany. I once had a German made Ford mondeo.

My car guage nozzle is on the right. Fuel cap is on the left.

op. Kindly make thorough research before you post next time please.

What of okada? 1 Like

cummando:

What of okada?





You eyen!!!! SMH

* in Jenifer's voice* Let me just be observation you. You eyen!!!! SMH* in Jenifer's voice* Let me just be observation you.

My own be say I no understand the fuel indicator in my new rx330. I just noticed a yellow light in a DOT form where the fuel gauge is. Does that indicate my fuel is down or should I expect the cup like symbol in most vehicles ?

For those saying not correct can u snap it... Maybe there's an oversight or u didn't understand the op.... Or maybe it's not a general application... Either way your pix will help resolve it 1 Like

Nonnyflex:

It's really funny that I just went to confirm from mine that I have been driving for more than a year.. I didn't even know that not only does it have an arrow but it was spelt out yet I never noticed it before now

Which model n product be this your dashboard? Which model n product be this your dashboard?