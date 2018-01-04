₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Automotive1(m): 2:10am On Jan 03
How many times,before and during this fuel scarcity have you pulled up to the filling station and got out of your car, only to find your fuel cap is on the other side?
It's frustrating and it has happened to us all at some stage,whether you're driving a new car,share one with your family/friend,or just feeling forgetful, and it can put you in an embarrassing situation.
So next time you get into your car have a look at the fuel gauge and you will see a little fuel pump symbol, and at the side of that symbol you will see a little triangle or arrow.
This arrow points to the side of the car that the fuel cap is located. This can be found on most new vehicles.
If you don’t see a triangle or arrow,which is common to old cars,then your fuel cap is on the same side that the nozzle and hosepipe appear on the fuel pump symbol.
I know with this little tip,you’ll never have to stick your head out the window again to check which side the fuel cap is at the filling station.
Source https://autojosh.com/useful-way-tell-side-car-fuel-cap-located/
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by dnwabz: 3:40am On Jan 03
Wow.. Have had cars but never noticed this.. ...This is quite informative
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by uboma(m): 4:57am On Jan 03
This is not entirely true.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by uboma(m): 7:26am On Jan 03
Automotive1:
this is not entirely true.
Toyota Camry 1999/2000 model has the fuel gauge and the nozzle and hosepipe pointing to the right but in reality the fuel tank cap is on the opposite side.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by HenryWilliams(m): 8:10pm On Jan 03
That's not true.. Honda has nozzle on right.. Fuel tank cover on left.
General rule of thumb..
Japanese cars..tank on left
European cars. Tank on right
American cars.. Tank on left
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by hiscules: 9:51pm On Jan 03
uboma:what r u talking about?? Your assertion is so wrong
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by uboma(m): 11:25pm On Jan 03
hiscules:
Do you lack comprehension skills, Sir?
Have you driven a Toyota Camry 2000 model?
Kindly go back and have a good look at the dashboard of a Toyota Camry 2000. You don't need to even own one. You can look it up on Google.
Come back and read again my earlier post.
Do you still think I got it wrong, Sir?
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Edopesin(m): 6:44am
Story For The Oyibos
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Makanjuola89: 6:46am
You try
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by NubiLove(m): 6:51am
okay.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by iAudio: 6:51am
uboma:
Your instrument cluster is not of your car
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by psalmson001: 6:54am
uboma:
hiscules:
What he is simply trying to say is that not all cars have that fuel guage arrow that indicates the direction of the fuel tank cap. The 1999/2000 camry is an example.........so OP for cars that dont have that arrow, how can u tell which side the fuel tank cap is located without having to come down from d car, or asking sm1 to help u check?
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by somez(m): 6:55am
Nice one
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by jeyib: 6:58am
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Olifiz(m): 7:00am
HenryWilliams:
Not true. I have a 2010 Ford focus. It’s an American car n it’s fuek thank nuzzle area is on the right.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by 2shure: 7:05am
dumb noobs
its whr d fuel lock is gays whr it is fool
german cars are on the right
japanesse on d left
basically under seat
wen u wan change your fuel filter u go know
noobs
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by CaptainFM1: 7:08am
You just need to have a knowledge of your car. Every single car is different. So before stepping in and drive have a general knowledge of the basics pertaining to that car.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by rose54321: 7:08am
This is really useful oh.
Oyibos eh have sense, they make everything easy, it's just ignorance that causes sufferness.
And for the adamus rushing to say "this is not true". Appreciate the OP first. Yes there might be exceptions to the case but it holds for the majority.
Nigerians always finding fault.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by xreal: 7:09am
I have learnt sometging new today.
Thanks Automotive1
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by adanny01(m): 7:10am
The only thing i have noticed for sure is that fuel caps on most cars is place on the opposite side of the exhaust muffler. The exception is for cars with a transverse muffler and others with dual exhaust.
Even on cars with transverse muffler, the exhaust pipe to the muffler will be on the side of the car opposite the ⛽
Yes, most Japanese cars have ⛽ in the left and most german cars in the left but its not strictly true. There are exceptions.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by 1zynnvn(m): 7:16am
Why not just open your door, step out and check which side your cap is haba
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Nonnyflex(m): 7:20am
It's really funny that I just went to confirm from mine that I have been driving for more than a year.. I didn't even know that not only does it have an arrow but it was spelt out yet I never noticed it before now
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by elibest360(m): 7:30am
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by greenhulk: 7:31am
Olifiz:
Ur Ford focus might be made in Germany. I once had a German made Ford mondeo.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by temmym4(m): 7:33am
My car guage nozzle is on the right. Fuel cap is on the left.
op. Kindly make thorough research before you post next time please.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by cummando(m): 7:34am
What of okada?
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Mutuwa(m): 7:36am
cummando:
You eyen!!!! SMH
* in Jenifer's voice* Let me just be observation you.
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Mrkumareze(m): 7:37am
My own be say I no understand the fuel indicator in my new rx330. I just noticed a yellow light in a DOT form where the fuel gauge is. Does that indicate my fuel is down or should I expect the cup like symbol in most vehicles ?
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Nonnyflex(m): 7:38am
For those saying not correct can u snap it... Maybe there's an oversight or u didn't understand the op.... Or maybe it's not a general application... Either way your pix will help resolve it
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by Mrkumareze(m): 7:40am
Nonnyflex:
Which model n product be this your dashboard?
|Re: A Useful Way To Tell Which Side Of Your Car The Fuel Cap Is Located by bobnatlo(m): 7:41am
psalmson001:What about the direct of the fuel nozzle in the symbol as the OP asserted earlier?
