|6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Techipulse(m): 2:25am On Jan 03
Nokia is back and better.
From basic phones to Java, Symbian, Windows, and now, Android phones. Nokia has never let us down.
The company recently announced the return of the legendary Nokia 3310, mother of all phones. It made the phone even stronger and better to suit modern times.
Now, the company is rolling out new Nokia smartphones to compete with other brands’ flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy phones.
In this post, I list the latest Nokia Android phones with their prices, specs, and features based on time of release, popularity, and availability in major online stores in Nigeria.
Take advantage of the comment box to let me know if there’s anything you’d like me to include in this post. I’ll try my best to do that.
Latest Nokia Android Phones with Prices and Specification
1. Nokia 2 Price and Features
This is a budget phone. So don’t expect anything spectacular from it like the other Nokia Android phones.
The body is a mix of both metal and plastic. I love that the display has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
The small ROM isn’t really a problem since you can expand it to get more space. But 1GB RAM might be too small for a heavy user. Multi-tasking and high-definition gaming may cause some lag. Overall, the performance is on the average as it did well on Antutu benchmark.
For a phone of this price range, the camera isn’t bad. The battery life is awesome; it powers your phone for a long time before you’ll need to charge it again.
Check the best price
Nokia 2 Specs
General Features
Announced October 2017
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)
SIM Single or Dual SIM
Display
Type LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.0 inches
Resolution 1280 x 720 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Body
Dimension 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.3mm
Colour Copper Black, Pewter White, Pewter Black
Weight N/A
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot
GPS Yes, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE
Storage
ROM 8GB
RAM 1GB
Processor 1.3GHz Cortex-A7 Quad-core, Qualcomm MSM8909v2 Snapdragon 212
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 128GB (Dedicated Slot)
Camera
Back 8MP, Auto-Focus, LED Flash
Front 5MP
Battery
Capacity 4100 Li-Ion mAh (Non-Removable)
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity
Price Range
Starting from₦30,000 Buy Now
2. Nokia 7 Price and Features
This phone is unique. It’s the first from the company to feature a combination of glass and aluminum build. And also the first to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint. It comes with 3D glass technology and the frame is made of 7000 series aluminum.
The build is awesome and the design looks slightly different from the others. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
You may be disappointed that it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Don’t worry, the company promised to provide an upgrade to 8.0 Oreo.
Nokia 7 is a good choice for a rough person. The splash-proof prevents it from water damage. But don’t be too confident to allow it stay in the water for long.
The phone also features what the company calls dual side technology, which is also present in Nokia 8. It allows you to use the front and back camera to capture images and take videos at the same time. You can also use it for Facebook live videos.
Check the best price
Nokia 7 Specs
General Features
Announced October 2017
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM
Display
Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Body
Dimension 141.2 x 71.5 x 7.9mm
Colour Matt White, Gloss Black
Weight N/A
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, Hotspot
GPS Yes, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS
USB MicroUSB, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector, OTG
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE
Storage
ROM 64GB
RAM 4GB or 6GB
Processor 2.2GHz Cortex A-53 Octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 256GB (SIM 2 Slot)
Camera
Back 16MP, Auto-Focus, Dual LED Flash
Front 5MP, Auto-Focus
Battery
Capacity 3000 Li-Ion mAh (Non-Removable)
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, Fingerprint (back)
Price Range
Check Availability Check Now
3. Nokia 8 Price and Features
This the best Nokia phone released in 2017. It is a top-notch well-built quality phone crafted with durable aluminum. The device is huge, not too flashy and comes with curved edges. Don’t get too excited; the phone isn’t perfect. The camera bump at the back makes it wobble when you keep it on a flat surface. This isn’t a big problem, though.
The fingerprint scanner, which can be used to unlock the phone or wake it up, is mounted at the front – below the display. It’s not the fastest compared to other rival phones. Nokia 8 is resistant to splash but not fully waterproof. So, don’t get too careless.
The quick charger that comes with it boosts the device from 0% to up to 50% in 3minutes. This was tested and confirmed by a 3rd party review. One other major selling point is the Snapdragon chipset that prevents the phone from getting even warm after a rigorous use.
Nokia 8 features superb front and back cameras that give well-detailed images with vibrant colors. The cameras can be used for bothie. Bothie is using both the front and back camera at the same time and being able to view the images using the split-screen feature. Note that the audio from bothie isn’t really cool on this device.
Check the best price
Nokia 8 Specs
General Features
Announced August 2017
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)
SIM Single or Hybrid Dual SIM
Display
Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.3 inches
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Body
Dimension 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm
Colour Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Silver
Weight 160g
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, Hotspot
GPS Yes, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS
USB MicroUSB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE
Storage
ROM 64GB
RAM 4GB
Processor 2.5GHz Kryo & 1.8GHz Kryo Octa-core, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 256GB (SIM 2 Slot)
Camera
Back 13MP, Auto-Focus, Dual LED Flash
Front 13MP, Auto-Focus
Battery
Capacity 3090 mAh (Non-Removable), Quick Charge 3.0
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, Fingerprint (front)
Price Range
Starting from ₦163,000 Buy Now
4. Nokia 3 Price and Features
Nokia 3 is like every other average phone with its pros and cons. The device sports metal frame with a plastic back. You can hold it conveniently with one hand because it’s not too huge.
It comes with a display that’s got the Gorilla glass protection but somewhat looks like plastic. The screen is bright enough to be enjoyed for outdoor use. All you need to do is to adjust the brightness and you’re all set. The device doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor like budget Tecno phones. But it does pack a speaker that’s loud enough and cool.
The front and back camera capture images with vibrant colors but don’t give much detail. And the auto-focus is somewhat slow.
In the battery department, the phone lasts longer when used for calls, browsing, and other purposes. But it doesn’t last long enough when on standby. This is indeed surprising. Also, it doesn’t come with a quick charger. Reviews show that you’ll get up to 50% charge from 0% in 45 minutes. Overall, the phone is okay but not the best choice for its price range.
Check the best price
Nokia 3 Specs
General Features
Announced February 2017
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
SIM Single or Dual SIM
Display
Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.0 inches
Resolution 1280 x 720 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Body
Dimension 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.5mm
Colour Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper White, Silver White
Weight 140g
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, Hotspot, Dual Band
GPS Yes, A-GPS
USB MicroUSB 2.0, OTG
Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, LE
Storage
ROM 16GB
RAM 2GB
Processor 1.4GHz Cortex A-53 Quad-core, MediaTek MT6737
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 256GB
Camera
Back 8MP, Auto-Focus, LED Flash
Front 8MP, Auto-Focus
Battery
Capacity 2630 mAh (Non-Removable)
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro
Price Range
Starting from ₦48,500 Buy Now
5. Nokia 5 Price and Features
There isn’t much difference between the design of this phone and its brothers. It’s made of solid aluminum and sports round edges with a smooth back. The size isn’t too big to be comfortably handled with one hand. So, you have nothing to worry about if you have small hands.
It also has a camera bump at the back just like the Nokia 8. This may be upsetting to some people but I don’t think it’s a big deal. I appreciate that it comes with a front mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as the home key. You won’t need to put your index finger on the back to unlock it, like on some phones.
Nokia 5 doesn’t have the best contrast ratio in the world but it’s cool for outdoor use; it has a bright display but the dark isn’t very dark. The display has a Corning Gorilla glass for a better protection. This is good for people who aren’t careful enough. The phone doesn’t have a notification LED, type-c USB port, and isn’t dust or water resistant.
The software of Nokia 5 is quite basic and isn’t very much customizable. But it comes with a pretty cool snapdragon chipset and a processor that makes 3D games seamless. This has been confirmed by real-life gaming reviews. Long battery life makes gaming even more enjoyable on this device. But the battery has been found to drain faster while on call. Also, charging is a bit slow with just about 29% charge in 30 minutes.
Front and back cameras are cool. They produce detailed images with vibrant colors; although, you notice a little visible noise. The front camera has a reasonable wide angle and the back one is good for high-quality videos.
Check the best price
Nokia 5 Specs
General Features
Announced February 2017
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
SIM Single or Dual SIM
Display
Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1280 x 720 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Body
Dimension 149.7 x 72.5 x 8mm
Colour Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper, Silver
Weight 160g
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN Yes
GPS Yes, A-GPS
USB MicroUSB 2.0, OTG
Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, LE
Storage
ROM 16GB
RAM 2GB
Processor 1.4GHz Cortex A-53 Quad-core, MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 256GB
Camera
Back 13MP, Auto-Focus, Dual LED Flash
Front 8MP
Battery
Capacity 3000 mAh (Non-Removable)
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, Fingerprint (front)
Price Range
Starting from ₦75,000 Buy Now
6. Nokia 6 Price and Features
Nokia 6 comes with a front mounted small-sized fingerprint sensor that doubles as the wake and home button. The sensor is positioned below the screen and is surrounded by two buttons which are back-lit. It sports a solid metal body with a fine texture. The display has great brightness, contrast, and sunlight eligibility.
Unlike its successors, Nokia 6 isn’t fast enough even though it houses a Snapdragon chipset with an octa-core processor. High definition games on this device won’t be as fast as they should. It’s not the best choice for you if you’re a game lover.
The speaker produces clear sound, but don’t expect anything spectacular.
Software-wise, the device packs Google features with Nokia overlay, which seems basic. Nokia loves keeping it simple. It’s not the best choice for anyone who wants unique features and customizations. The battery life is fair; don’t expect an outstanding performance as you would using phones with long battery life.
Check the best price
Nokia 6 Specs
General Features
Announced January 2017
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM
Display
Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen (16 million Colors)
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Body
Dimension 154 x 75.8 x 7.9mm
Colour Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue, Copper, Arte Black
Weight 169g
Connectivity
Network 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
WLAN Yes
GPS Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS
USB MicroUSB 2.0, OTG
Bluetooth Yes
Storage
ROM 32GB or 64GB
RAM 2GB or 3GB
Processor 1.4GHz Cortex A-53 Octa-core, MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Card Slot MicroSD, Up to 256GB (SIM 2 Slot)
Camera
Back 16MP, Auto-Focus, Dual LED Flash
Front 8MP, Auto-Focus
Battery
Capacity 3000 mAh (Non-Removable)
Others
Sensors Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, Fingerprint (front)
Price Range
Starting from ₦90,000 Buy Now
Original Post: https://techipulse.com/latest-nokia-android-phones-with-prices-and-specification/
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Shedrack777(m): 3:04am On Jan 03
i just love nokia phones
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Techipulse(m): 5:14pm On Jan 04
Shedrack777:
me too, it pains me Nokia wasn't able to follow up during the beginning of Andriod Era
6 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Shedrack777(m): 5:42pm On Jan 04
Techipulse:i just hope they're back for good
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Techipulse(m): 6:46pm On Jan 04
Shedrack777:
i don't think they will actually be recognized like before
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by adeniyisamuel59(m): 6:57pm On Jan 04
For now, even xiaomi I better than nokia
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Techipulse(m): 10:19pm On Jan 06
adeniyisamuel59:
not really, Xioami just started making a name for itself but that doesn't mean they are now better than Nokia.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by lilmonarch: 10:45pm On Jan 06
Techipulse:you're joking, right?
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by XXLDICK(m): 7:25am
Expensive. Not a good value for money.
For value for money, Xiaomi rules.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by symbianDON(m): 7:29am
now these are what you call phones....
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Tension532: 7:30am
Techipulse:nah it just started making name for itself in naija
but in other countries they Bleep with xiaomi
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Neozy(m): 7:30am
Op cannot even back up the post with pictures. Pictures or adonbilivit!
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by nnadychuks(m): 7:31am
As long as the battery and camera won't deteriorate like infinix and tecno camera, the price is okay
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by priceaction: 7:33am
You just went to net, did lifting and plagiarism from gsmarena( because that is the mode of their writing) and post it here. No pics, no arrangements, no full price details. Useless and lazy hungry people everywhere. And to the mods that have eyes but doesent you it well, I reserve my comments.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by 12345baba: 7:37am
I need phone I will be paying for monthly and also have buy back option. I miss abroad!
1 Like
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by NubiLove(m): 7:38am
cool.
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by danjumakolo: 7:41am
These are unrealistic prices.I bought Nokia five in Minna(Afam Nokia) for 65k.
Have even compiled my own Oreo and still modding the phn.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by lilbest4(m): 7:41am
Nokia is still very foolish
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by pol23: 7:43am
Nokia...
Why do they sleep?
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by MrImole(m): 7:43am
Lol!
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Converge11(m): 7:43am
priceaction:Bros easy now
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:43am
I just might get me a Nokia.
The 7 sounds sexy.
Can't compare to the Samsung S8, though.
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by marooh: 7:50am
Nairalander abeg help me pray over my phone because I no go buy any phone this year even if the specification cation is android 20.9
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Carter4luv(m): 7:52am
One gud tin I love Nokia phone it's the battery life.
Nokia connecting people
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by tolumizzy(m): 7:52am
Gionee rocks
1 Like
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Edoloaded: 7:53am
Still rocking my Nokia 5
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by priceaction: 7:57am
Converge11:I don't have problem with the article jare, but what is the extent of copy something and u can't edit it. Copying even all other links join? He expect me to start looking for their pics and price on net again. Good morning
1 Like
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Gptech(m): 8:02am
Still wondering why someone will buy a Nokia 2, that phone is another name for frustration. Read the review on gsmarena yesterday, and it's one of the worst reviewed phones so far.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by abdulaz: 8:05am
It’s good they are back to real business after realizing the mistakes they made producing windows phones. The Android market is already saturated and the competition no be here. I just hope they can cope.
Though I’m going to stick with iOS for a while as my Gionee is only a side phone for now. Max respect to Gionee
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by Neoteny(m): 8:10am
Nokia isn't back.
They licensed their brand to HMD Global, a chinese company.
Just like Blackberry did.
They don't make phones anymore.
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by eedriy: 8:21am
symbianDON:
|Re: 6 Latest Nokia Android Phones With Prices And Specification by oyb(m): 8:22am
The Nokia phones have been around since February last year, and in Nigeria since may/June.
The Nokia 6 is 83k so at slot, 85k or so at megaplaza. Don't know where op is getting his 90k from
Gptech:
It is a low end budget phone. It is not being sold for a flagship experience. It's biggest selling point is its battery life.
Like incompetent copy and paste bloggers everywhere, the op failed to include the real icing on the cake; the devices are running pure android. No third party bloatware. I get android updates every month.
Neoteny:
Hmd global is not Chinese. It is Finnish and put together by former Nokia employees. Yes the phones may be made in China.
1 Like
MTN Rapes Corp Member (graphic Photos, Viewer Discretion Advised) / See The Biggest Prank Of The Year In Nigeria So Far And Who Did It... / What Is The Best Browser For Android?
Viewing this topic: sbashir10, goody36, BotafogoJunior(m), Dimsteel(m), finco, Espada10, jimmiyy, Olatimide(m), saint2ace(m), owomida1, Mekateka, Chidi4u(m), omololu2020(m), iliyande(m), rash47(m), sladge, bayodalex, duduola, Ryybex, olusode97(m), timmydent, Otolatush(m), Lukmann(m), melvinobi, Godmann(m), realjoker(m), lotex(m), Lilshesh(m), muhsain299(m), Darksider131, McAustin92(m), datjohn(m), Penuelseun(m), noblePhenom, mashin(m), dwisedgreat, KOLZY(m), GOFON(m), seyiseye58, bigass(f), TerrorSquad147, bennie1980(m), stonemind(m), chidi4sam(m), Pureblue, kayowalemi(m), Tripletimmy(m), phidipe(m), afo7219, sirmarry(m), Marvis4real(f), Valjinn, Faspen(m), crismark(m), henrybadoo50, congorasta, kaykad, M14A1, festus2905(m), ipledge10(m), veli1(m), saintgwizard(m), AdemolaA2, youseuph(m), ChopDeMoney(m), Kelklein(m), nikky9(f), shoyemiayodeji(m), Heylius(m), Eynosaintval(m), Nltaliban(m), Elove1, thestevens, sexy74(m), henrinity(m), faceURfront(m) and 129 guest(s)
