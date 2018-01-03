₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by ELpriist(m): 6:38am
this question just occured to me due to the kind of drilling VET Doctors undergo before becoming one....i need answers please
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by dafeyankee: 6:41am
Depends.
20 to 50k.
Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by dafeyankee: 6:45am
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Bapy(m): 6:48am
dafeyankee:
dafeyankee:
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by thesettingz(m): 7:13am
dafeyankee:
They Never fall sick or they are been deprived of their rights....... Even common human being never see good care center talkless of animals in Nigeria
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by ELpriist(m): 7:16am
dafeyankee:thats way too low
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:21am
Am less concerned about all these how much so so earn.... I want to know how much Buhari earns per day first
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by OboOlora(f): 7:21am
Which animals are they treating, don’t Nigerians eat everything from llama to baby snakes and wall geckos?
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by dammieco(m): 7:22am
Please is it true that AGBALUMO season as come?
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by AnonyNymous(m): 7:22am
I think if you're able to setup your clinic in highbrow areas you should be pulling in big moneyThe really rich Nigerians probably have enough money to spare to keep their pets looking good. You could even learn animal grooming too. Otherwise, its a life of poverty. I wouldn't advise it. If ordinary people can't afford health care for themselves then why'd they bother paying huge sums to tale one 'Bingo' to the hospital. They'd probably just eat it instead.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by afonja112: 7:22am
Sick animals in Nigeria are eaten
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by afonja112: 7:22am
dammieco:all this rubbish should have ended with 2017.
OboOlora:Stomach-infrastructure things. You only need to watch nairaland home page to acknowledge this fact.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by emmachukwu99(m): 7:23am
dafeyankee:
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by dammieco(m): 7:24am
afonja112:Calm down Afonja
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:24am
He's an impersonator
dammieco:
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Phyqee10(m): 7:25am
dafeyankee:
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by bullabong: 7:25am
ELpriist:Every profession should not be about earnings but passion.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by kikio1992(m): 7:26am
dafeyankee:
I think you are wrong, vet doctors earn pretty well in Nigeria today. Some work with farms, while you'd agree with me that many Nigerians own expensive animals.
There are so many factors that influence their earning, and I know so many rich vets.
You can checkout this details on the salary structure of doctors to have an idea on how much vet doctors earn in the country.
http://leofirms.com/much-doctors-earn-nigeria-monthly-nigerian-doctors-salary-structure-2018/
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Lighthouseman: 7:27am
They ain't paid much.
As a vet, you can start your animal husbandry business on the sideline and most make money from home consultancy than on the job. You could rake in as much as 200k from consultancy and side hustle.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by wintersnow(m): 7:27am
My elder bro is a vet doc...and he earns up to 400k monthly....He works in a very big animal Farm...
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by spokesboy: 7:28am
dafeyankee:Oh blood of Zachariah . You mean a monthly salary of 20 - 50k after 6 years in the university including cramming of botanical names of all living animals
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Akaraiwe(m): 7:28am
Funny comments.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by 360command: 7:28am
ELpriist:I earn more money blogging about cats and dogs compared to what rhe profession pays me in Nigeria..
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Meel: 7:29am
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Trippletriangle: 7:30am
A good vet doctor will had dog breeding to what he is doing,and thus make big money,forget salary
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by QuietHammer(m): 7:31am
wintersnow:Yeah, we've all read the book
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Martin0(m): 7:43am
OboOlora:
Na wa ooooo
A whole wall geckos!
All these juveniles sef eh
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by seankay(m): 7:44am
dafeyankee:
Jeez! You go kill person with laff
Vets in Nigeria are not in high demand cos most Nigerians don't even have Pets. Only a few percentage of those that have Pets take good care of them. If you're a Vet in America, you will be well paid cos almost everyone own Pets; Dogs, Cats , Guinea pig, birds, Lizards, Fish...... Sometimes I dey always reason say dem dey craze
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:47am
For this country? No!
Best practiced outside where we have animal rights.
Vet is best when you have your own Vet store and farm house.
Most Vets don't employ graduates, lie lie. They only employ sales workers and teach them the basics...lol.
Better look for a way to have yours, either animal farm or vet store. Have your own name and brand...then watch local animal farmers consult you.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by NarnieSnyper(m): 7:48am
In Nigeria?! Lol.
Most Nigerians are too religious and superstitious when it comes to animals, especially the Christians. They see almost all animals as "agent of Satan".
Another large portion of Nigerians can't even afford 3-square meals, you wan kon add another " bingo" join.
You can only thrive if you set up shop in areas where High class individuals reside. They love pets and can easily throw away some cash to keep their pet in good condition.
|Re: How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria by OboOlora(f): 7:52am
Martin0:Go jor, im upset with you. One boy exposed you on another thread that you chase all NL girls, I feel so hurt that you could be doing that
