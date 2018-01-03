Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Does A Veterinary Doctor Earns In Nigeria (1717 Views)

Glo Salary Structure: How Much Does Globacom Pay Their Staff Monthly? / Diamond Bank Salary Scale: How Much Does Diamond Bank Pay Staff? / Who Earns More Between A Professor And A Medical Consultant (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

this question just occured to me due to the kind of drilling VET Doctors undergo before becoming one....i need answers please

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlacla

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick. dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick. 1 Like

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.

They Never fall sick or they are been deprived of their rights....... Even common human being never see good care center talkless of animals in Nigeria They Never fall sick or they are been deprived of their rights....... Even common human being never see good care center talkless of animals in Nigeria 2 Likes

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick. thats way too low thats way too low

Am less concerned about all these how much so so earn.... I want to know how much Buhari earns per day first

Which animals are they treating, don’t Nigerians eat everything from llama to baby snakes and wall geckos? 4 Likes

Please is it true that AGBALUMO season as come?

I think if you're able to setup your clinic in highbrow areas you should be pulling in big moneyThe really rich Nigerians probably have enough money to spare to keep their pets looking good. You could even learn animal grooming too. Otherwise, its a life of poverty. I wouldn't advise it. If ordinary people can't afford health care for themselves then why'd they bother paying huge sums to tale one 'Bingo' to the hospital. They'd probably just eat it instead. 4 Likes

Sick animals in Nigeria are eaten 1 Like

dammieco:

. all this rubbish should have ended with 2017.



OboOlora:

Which animals are they treating, don’t Nigerians eat everything from llama to baby snakes and wall geckos? Stomach-infrastructure things. You only need to watch nairaland home page to acknowledge this fact. all this rubbish should have ended with 2017.Stomach-infrastructure things. You only need to watch nairaland home page to acknowledge this fact. 1 Like

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.

Lolz Lolz

afonja112:



all this rubbish should have ended with 2017.





Stomach-infrastructure things. You only need to watch nairaland home page to acknowledge this fact. Calm down Afonja Calm down Afonja

dammieco:

Calm down Afonja He's an impersonator

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.

ELpriist:

this question just occured to me due to the kind of drilling VET Doctors undergo before becoming one....i need answers please Every profession should not be about earnings but passion. Every profession should not be about earnings but passion.

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.

I think you are wrong, vet doctors earn pretty well in Nigeria today. Some work with farms, while you'd agree with me that many Nigerians own expensive animals.



There are so many factors that influence their earning, and I know so many rich vets.



You can checkout this details on the salary structure of doctors to have an idea on how much vet doctors earn in the country.



http://leofirms.com/much-doctors-earn-nigeria-monthly-nigerian-doctors-salary-structure-2018/ I think you are wrong, vet doctors earn pretty well in Nigeria today. Some work with farms, while you'd agree with me that many Nigerians own expensive animals.There are so many factors that influence their earning, and I know so many rich vets.You can checkout this details on the salary structure of doctors to have an idea on how much vet doctors earn in the country. 2 Likes

They ain't paid much.

As a vet, you can start your animal husbandry business on the sideline and most make money from home consultancy than on the job. You could rake in as much as 200k from consultancy and side hustle.

My elder bro is a vet doc...and he earns up to 400k monthly....He works in a very big animal Farm...

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick. Oh blood of Zachariah . You mean a monthly salary of 20 - 50k after 6 years in the university including cramming of botanical names of all living animals Oh blood of Zachariah. You mean a monthly salary of 20 - 50k after 6 years in the university including cramming of botanical names of all living animals 1 Like

Funny comments.

ELpriist:

this question just occured to me due to the kind of drilling VET Doctors undergo before becoming one....i need answers please I earn more money blogging about cats and dogs compared to what rhe profession pays me in Nigeria.. I earn more money blogging about cats and dogs compared to what rhe profession pays me in Nigeria..

..

A good vet doctor will had dog breeding to what he is doing,and thus make big money,forget salary

wintersnow:

My elder bro is a vet doc...and he earns up to 400k monthly....He works in a very big animal Farm... Yeah, we've all read the book Yeah, we've all read the book 1 Like

OboOlora:

Which animals are they treating, don’t Nigerians eat everything from llama to baby snakes and wall geckos?



Na wa ooooo



A whole wall geckos!



All these juveniles sef eh Na wa oooooA whole wall geckos!All these juveniles sef eh

dafeyankee:

Depends.



20 to 50k.



Vet Doctors are not in high demand here,because the Animals in Nigeria never ever fall sick.

Jeez! You go kill person with laff





Vets in Nigeria are not in high demand cos most Nigerians don't even have Pets. Only a few percentage of those that have Pets take good care of them. If you're a Vet in America, you will be well paid cos almost everyone own Pets; Dogs, Cats , Guinea pig, birds, Lizards, Fish...... Sometimes I dey always reason say dem dey craze Jeez! You go kill person with laffVets in Nigeria are not in high demand cos most Nigerians don't even have Pets. Only a few percentage of those that have Pets take good care of them. If you're a Vet in America, you will be well paid cos almost everyone own Pets; Dogs, Cats , Guinea pig, birds, Lizards, Fish...... Sometimes I dey always reason say dem dey craze

For this country? No!

Best practiced outside where we have animal rights.

Vet is best when you have your own Vet store and farm house.

Most Vets don't employ graduates, lie lie. They only employ sales workers and teach them the basics...lol.

Better look for a way to have yours, either animal farm or vet store. Have your own name and brand...then watch local animal farmers consult you.

In Nigeria?! Lol.

Most Nigerians are too religious and superstitious when it comes to animals, especially the Christians. They see almost all animals as "agent of Satan".

Another large portion of Nigerians can't even afford 3-square meals, you wan kon add another " bingo" join.



You can only thrive if you set up shop in areas where High class individuals reside. They love pets and can easily throw away some cash to keep their pet in good condition.