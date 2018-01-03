₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:21am
I always wanted to write on how to turn your hobby into a successful full-time job. Working from home or starting a business from home is one of the current employment trends. For most people, this work at home might mean a source of side income or just a hobby. But the desire to make it more productive would always surface.
Imagine you have a job you choose your own schedule, set yourself a paycheck you love and a job you love so much. Who would resist such?
“Not Me!”
Unless you don’t have the right skills. But you can learn new skills for free like these without stress.
A few years ago I was happily working for someone in a job that made me feel depressed almost all the time. They were lots of deductions in my salary and my monthly paycheck was barely enough to buy me pizza. I finally attended a sales conference where I met with top players in the industry.
What started as a hobby soon became a job. A few months later, I decided to turn that job into a career. I have turned my hobby into a successful full-time job, and I couldn’t be happier.
Here are my five tips for turning your hobby into a successful full-time job
Know what you want
If you have ever thought of turning your hobby into a successful full-time job, then this should be your first task. I knew I was ready to make coding a full-time job, so I kept thinking over the possibility of making it so. I was already an App developer, but I needed to make it look like a business with a great model. My bills were on the increase, and one thing I always wanted was to live a great life.
With making more money as my motivation, I was able to set clear goals, which helped smooth my way to success.
Have the right foundation
The right foundation is what basically keeps you going when it becomes so tough. It is easier to set up your own business when you have a backup system. This means that you aren’t afraid to fail – then you can take the risk.
Assume you have a paying monthly job, you can easily turn your hobby into a full-time job without being scared of failure.
Get your support system on the same page
Even with the enthusiasm, I used while starting up, I couldn’t have gone far without my dearest girlfriend kept encouraging me.
A support system is made up of those who share your dreams and aspirations, and are always cheering you to success. Even when the going gets tough, they are always there to motivate you. After I hit the rock during the initial stage of designing my first major software solution, she, my family was so supportive. Having the right support system is very important.
Find your balance
The hardest part of my transition was the issue of time management. It is just as easy as to go overboard with work and forget other pressing issues that would help shape one’s life. Figuring out a way to maximize my time has been the biggest challenge.
The moment I got my schedule right, every other thing fell into its place, and I have kept reaping the reward.
Take the leap
The moment I decided to launch out, I realized that the only way to make it happen was if I made it happen. You can stay a year trying to figure out your priorities, talking to family, weighing your financial situation and job situation. At some point, you have to just launch out and take the leap.
After I made the leap, I have never had a course to regret at all.
Conde Segun is a software developer and co-founder of Online-Wisdom, a security software development firm. He is a single guy, with mad love for coding and software development.
Other helpful links are on the blog. To get articles like these, remember to subscribe to the blog and get it delivered right to your mailbox.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/turn-hobby-into-a-successful-full-time-job/
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Donald3d(m): 9:55am
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by SunFlow(m): 11:44am
Mr Bush, you are good. I totally agree with you on this.
One should learn how to turn his or her hobby into something profitable.
that was why i came up with an idea of how you can start up a freelance makeup business in 2018
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:24pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Olusharp(m): 5:32pm
...I have this in mind too..
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by omonlaa: 5:33pm
OP you are quite right with your points and the general idea is valid but not all hobbies can be made into jobs.
At the same time, working with a schedule is important as it is possible to get lost in the hustle.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by sunbbo(m): 5:34pm
Nice one Op, you are on point.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by free2ryhme: 5:34pm
Interesting write-up
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 5:36pm
My hobby is swimming and reading novels.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Shiifi(m): 5:37pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by thunderbabs: 5:38pm
When my hobby is bet9ja, you will now call it addiction.....gerrraaahiaaaaa
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Kunleskey(m): 5:52pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by EagleScribes: 5:58pm
In addition, get connected using the right platforms. The social media and Internet is a great tool in achieving this
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Finstar: 6:01pm
Not all hobbies can be turned to a job, but most jobs come out of hobbies. Nice one Mr. Bush. I love your blog too, looks great.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by deturla(m): 6:15pm
Finstar:
You are very correct with the first line.
BiafraBushBoy writes great. Awesome.
Been a while I 'saw' you on Whatsapp....been busy, right?
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Finstar: 6:16pm
deturla:
I'm always online on whatapp
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by deturla(m): 6:16pm
Finstar:
Well....!??
Okay.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by femi4: 6:23pm
My hobby can't be turn into a job
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by NubiLove(m): 6:29pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by segebase(m): 6:42pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by bbulldog(m): 6:57pm
me that my hobby is driving , can I go ahead and start driving people from Lagos to Kampala or what. all these motivational speakers sef, them go teach person how to enter fire politely. .... Nobody will twist my brain this 2018.
|Re: 5 Tips To Help You Turn Your Hobby To A Successful Full-time Job - Topwritersden by Zeusc(m): 7:46pm
Waste of time
