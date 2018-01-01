Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastors Should Stop Taking Our Churches Abroad - Daddy Freeze (VIDEO) (4329 Views)

Daddy Freeze Compares Pastor Adeboye To Najwa Zebian, A Muslim Lady / Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Said I Will Die In 24 Months Over Tithe, Free The Sheeple" / Ways Satan Manifests Himself In Our Churches Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





In the video below, he said Church branches abroad should be closed down cos those Countries don't need us.



His Instagram comment and video below.





We have NOTHING to offer the muslims in Dubai or the Buddhists in China! All we want is their money! What blessings can a Nigerian Christian ever preach about to anyone? Where are the blessings? WHERE?

-

When we are done preaching to them we beg them for aid and loans, where's the freaking correlation?

-

Joseph took Egypt out of poverty, let our pastors take us out of suffering and poverty first, before preaching to other nations that are far more blessed than we are, about the blessings of God! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple

-

◄ Genesis 41 ►

[55] When all Egypt began to feel the famine, the people cried to Pharaoh for food. Then Pharaoh told all the Egyptians, “Go to Joseph and do what he tells you.” [56] When the famine had spread over the whole country, Joseph opened all the storehouses and sold grain to the Egyptians, for the famine was severe throughout Egypt. [57] And all the world came to Egypt to buy grain from Joseph, because the famine was severe everywhere.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2018/01/pastors-should-stop-taking-churches-abroad-daddy-freeze.html







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IlSPSK4stw&feature=youtu.be Leader of the #FreeTheSheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze has spoken out against Nigerian Pastors who open Church branches abroad.In the video below, he said Church branches abroad should be closed down cos those Countries don't need us.His Instagram comment and video below. 7 Likes 1 Share

When I spoke of how Freeze is on a mission to destroy Christianity, many doubted me. Now, in this video he's telling Churches not to open branches in places like Dubai and China simply because our government, not Churches, beg those Countries for money. Yes, some Pastors may be false, but does that mean everyone of them is?



Freeze is clearly an Antichrist who is trying to prevent Christians from carrying out the assignment given to them by Jesus Christ.



Mark 16:15



And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. 55 Likes 4 Shares

Oga freeze, I no understand you again o... 5 Likes 1 Share



Free The Sheeples 7 Likes

Freeze dey para gan!! 1 Like

alBHAGDADI:



When I spoke of how Freeze is on a mission to destroy Christianity, many doubted me. Now, in this video he's telling Churches not to open branches in places like Dubai and China simply because our government, not Churches, beg those Countries for money. Yes, some Pastors may be false, but does that mean everyone of them is?



Freeze is clearly an Antichrist who is trying to prevent Christians from carrying out the assignment given to them by Jesus Christ.



Mark 16:15



And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. Will u kip Kwayet, which fuckin anti christ? Na only for naija hin dey do the antichristism? Overly religious zombie Will u kip Kwayet, which fuckin anti christ? Na only for naija hin dey do the antichristism? Overly religious zombie 13 Likes 2 Shares

yungEX:



Will u kip Kwayet, which fuckin anti christ? Na only for naija hin dey do the antichristism? Overly religious zombie

Pls, show me what is said that goes in line with what Christ ordered his followers. Pls, show me what is said that goes in line with what Christ ordered his followers. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Freeze is now sounding more like an Antichrist..





The bible says in Matthew 28:19- Go ye therefore and make disciples of all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:



The last time he implied indirectly that Christ is not the only way to heaven when it was clearly written in the book of John 14:6- “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me". 32 Likes 3 Shares

Downhill from here.... 11 Likes

Daddy so u later carry church matter enter 2018

Lol

I DO NOT agree with Freeze on this. 18 Likes 3 Shares

alBHAGDADI:



When I spoke of how Freeze is on a mission to destroy Christianity, many doubted me. Now, in this video he's telling Churches not to open branches in places like Dubai and China simply because our government, not Churches, beg those Countries for money. Yes, some Pastors may be false, but does that mean everyone of them is?



Freeze is clearly an Antichrist who is trying to prevent Christians from carrying out the assignment given to them by Jesus Christ.



Mark 16:15



And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.

Mark 16:15 is a well known fabrication and was NOT part of the original manuscripts.



Besides Daddy Freeze is right , get rid of poverty and sickness in Nigeria before you go and preach in countries that are hundred times more blessed than Nigeria. Mark 16:15 is a well known fabrication and was NOT part of the original manuscripts.Besides Daddy Freeze is right , get rid of poverty and sickness in Nigeria before you go and preach in countries that are hundred times more blessed than Nigeria. 5 Likes

alBHAGDADI:



When I spoke of how Freeze is on a mission to destroy Christianity, many doubted me. Now, in this video he's telling Churches not to open branches in places like Dubai and China simply because our government, not Churches, beg those Countries for money. Yes, some Pastors may be false, but does that mean everyone of them is?



Freeze is clearly an Antichrist who is trying to prevent Christians from carrying out the assignment given to them by Jesus Christ.



Mark 16:15



And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.

and the only country they know how to preach to are mainly in Europe and the US kwa? How many of them has gone to Libya,syria,iraq etc to preach the good news and the only country they know how to preach to are mainly in Europe and the US kwa? How many of them has gone to Libya,syria,iraq etc to preach the good news 9 Likes

PaChukwudi44:





and the only country they know how to preach to are mainly in Europe and the US kwa? How many of them has gone to Libya,syria,iraq etc to preach the good news If you are already preventing them from going to China and Dubai which are still soft in persecution, how will they even be encouraged to go to the Countries you listed which are well known to reject and PERSECUTE CHRISTIANS? If you are already preventing them from going to China and Dubai which are still soft in persecution, how will they even be encouraged to go to the Countries you listed which are well known to reject and PERSECUTE CHRISTIANS? 14 Likes 1 Share

frosbel2:





Mark 16:15 is a well known fabrication and was part of the original manuscripts.



Besides Daddy Freeze is right , get rid of poverty and sickness in Nigeria before you go and preach in countries that are hundred times more blessed than Nigeria. Where is it written that it is a fabrication? Pray that the judgment of God doesn't fall on you for this falsehood you posted just to support Freeze's wrong stance.



The mission to get rid of sickness and poverty in Nigeria is already on. This doesn't mean Christians shouldn't go ahead to win more souls in other territories. Going by your advise, Apostle Paul and the rest Disciples should have remained in Israel till they won every soul therein. If they hadn't done their best and moved on to other regions, then Christianity won't have been this big and a force to reckon with. Besides, eradicating poverty and sickness is the mandate of the GOVERNMENT.



Frosbel, I remember how you started on Nairaland - attacking some false practices in the Church. We all thought you were for real until you started to attack Christianity itself. Now, we can all see your true colors. It's the same footstep Freeze is toeing. Clearly, you both were never Christians but Cultists sent by Satan to thrown in confusion in the midst of the brethren. Now, you guys are supporting everything antichristian and fighting Christianity itself, not false pastors as you made many believe from the start.



You all will be exposed in 2018 Where is it written that it is a fabrication? Pray that the judgment of God doesn't fall on you for this falsehood you posted just to support Freeze's wrong stance.The mission to get rid of sickness and poverty in Nigeria is already on. This doesn't mean Christians shouldn't go ahead to win more souls in other territories. Going by your advise, Apostle Paul and the rest Disciples should have remained in Israel till they won every soul therein. If they hadn't done their best and moved on to other regions, then Christianity won't have been this big and a force to reckon with. Besides, eradicating poverty and sickness is the mandate of the GOVERNMENT.Frosbel, I remember how you started on Nairaland - attacking some false practices in the Church. We all thought you were for real until you started to attack Christianity itself. Now, we can all see your true colors. It's the same footstep Freeze is toeing. Clearly, you both were never Christians but Cultists sent by Satan to thrown in confusion in the midst of the brethren. Now, you guys are supporting everything antichristian and fighting Christianity itself, not false pastors as you made many believe from the start.You all will be exposed in 2018 24 Likes 5 Shares

The Antichrist nature of Freeze is beginning to show.



How can Christians save the Muslims if Freeze is telling them not to go and preach to them? 8 Likes

lalasticlala seun FP

WotzupNG:



The Antichrist nature of Freeze is beginning to show.



How can Christians save the Muslims if Freeze is telling them not to go and preach to them?

Have a rethink, It's Christians that really need saving. Even Jesus (pbuh) knows Christians needs the saving. In due time your eyes will be clear. Look at Saudi Arabia does it look like a place that needs saving? Jesus (pbuh) loves you.



Salaam Have a rethink, It's Christians that really need saving. Even Jesus (pbuh) knows Christians needs the saving. In due time your eyes will be clear. Look at Saudi Arabia does it look like a place that needs saving? Jesus (pbuh) loves you.Salaam 2 Likes

Lirqur:





Have a rethink, It's Christians that really need saving. Even Jesus (pbuh) knows Christians needs the saving. In due time your eyes will be clear. Look at Saudi Arabia does it look like a place that needs saving? Jesus (pbuh) loves you.



Salaam

What did i just read? Saudi Arabia doesn't need saving?



A Country where beheading is the order of the day, where women lack rights and where there is no religious tolerance is a Country you claim doesn't need deliverance. What did i just read? Saudi Arabia doesn't need saving?A Country where beheading is the order of the day, where women lack rights and where there is no religious tolerance is a Country you claim doesn't need deliverance. 12 Likes

newsynews:

lalasticlala seun FP Kindly move this to front page Kindly move this to front page

alBHAGDADI:





What did i just read? Saudi Arabia doesn't need saving?



A Country where beheading is the order of the day, where women lack rights and where there is no religious tolerance is a Country you claim doesn't need deliverance.

You Just keep watching if in the next few years, you don't wish your women are dressed like that, you Christians, would wish you actually have a think called sharia, you're a Christian and you don't see the Sharia in the bible?? what are you looking. Let me tell you, you'd wish you had something called fatwa as the fear of God keeps diminishing. Thank Allah for letting you be saved through Jesus (pbuh). but know Allah (swt) has no equal, it's abolutelyfuckin impossible. His mercy is what we are all enjoying and yes you Christians.



Again, take note you'll wish you were a Muslim in the end, No be only una they wait return of Jesus (pbuh)



Salaam You Just keep watching if in the next few years, you don't wish your women are dressed like that, you Christians, would wish you actually have a think called sharia, you're a Christian and you don't see the Sharia in the bible?? what are you looking. Let me tell you, you'd wish you had something called fatwa as the fear of God keeps diminishing. Thank Allah for letting you be saved through Jesus (pbuh). but know Allah (swt) has no equal, it's abolutelyfuckin impossible. His mercy is what we are all enjoying and yes you Christians.Again, take note you'll wish you were a Muslim in the end, No be only una they wait return of Jesus (pbuh)Salaam

seun lalasticlala FP o



Let Christians see what this guy is up to



Play fair by moving this to front page 1 Like

WotzupNG:

seun lalasticlala FP o



Let Christians see what this guy is up to



Play fair by moving this to front page They won't move it to Front Page cos they know that Christians have already pointed out his falsehood.



Had it been such didn't happen, this thread would have hit front page since morning. They won't move it to Front Page cos they know that Christians have already pointed out his falsehood.Had it been such didn't happen, this thread would have hit front page since morning. 3 Likes

alBHAGDADI:



Where is it written that it is a fabrication? Pray that the judgment of God doesn't fall on you for this falsehood you posted just to support Freeze's wrong stance.

Brother, you need to do a little more reading and not just blindly latch onto everything in the bible , just because the majority believe in it does not make it true.



Anyway here is some material with a link to the website to explain my point ;







The evidence is clear. This ending is not found in our earliest and most reliable Greek copies of Mark. In A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament, Bruce Metzger writes: “Clement of Alexandria and Origen [early third century] show no knowledge of the existence of these verses; furthermore Eusebius and Jerome attest that the passage was absent from almost all Greek copies of Mark known to them.”1 The language and style of the Greek is clearly not Markan, and it is pretty evident that what the forger did was take sections of the endings of Matthew, Luke and John (marked respectively in red, blue, and purple above) and simply create a “proper” ending.



https://www.biblicalarchaeology.org/daily/biblical-topics/new-testament/the-strange-ending-of-the-gospel-of-mark-and-why-it-makes-all-the-difference/ "Even though this ending is patently false, people loved it, and to this day conservative Christians regularly denounce “liberal” scholars who point out this forgery, claiming that they are trying to destroy “God’s word.”The evidence is clear. This ending is not found in our earliest and most reliable Greek copies of Mark. In A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament, Bruce Metzger writes: “Clement of Alexandria and Origen [early third century] show no knowledge of the existence of these verses; furthermore Eusebius and Jerome attest that the passage was absent from almost all Greek copies of Mark known to them.”1 The language and style of the Greek is clearly not Markan, and it is pretty evident that what the forger did was take sections of the endings of Matthew, Luke and John (marked respectively in red, blue, and purple above) and simply create a “proper” ending.

The mission to get rid of sickness and poverty in Nigeria is already on.

Trust me, it has been on for decades and yet we very rarely see the power of God manifested except in a few isolated cases, could this be because the majority of Christendom has almost completely apostatized ??



What we need is more empathic well-trained doctors, more investment in our health care system and more tithe paying Christians settling hospital bills for our needy. Furthermore, we need to promote healthy living among our brethren. Do you know that a lot of diseases are caused by poor diet and in some cases GLUTTONY including excess alcohol and other drugs? Sex is another deadly cause of disease , so we need to educate our people including Christians on safe practices and respectful moral behavior.



God is a God of intelligence, logic and reason. He has given us all that " pertains to life and godliness " , but many of us have been brainwashed by dogma, false tradition, and unbelievable fabrications that are perpetrated by opportunists parading as men of god.



This doesn't mean Christians shouldn't go ahead to win more souls in other territories. Going by your advise, Apostle Paul and the rest Disciples should have remained in Israel till they won every soul therein. If they hadn't done their best and moved on to other regions, then Christianity won't have been this big and a force to reckon with. Besides, eradicating poverty and sickness is the mandate of the GOVERNMENT.

Christianity ONLY spread worldwide because of Emperor Constantine the Pagan conman.



Frosbel, I remember how you started on Nairaland - attacking some false practices in the Church. We all thought you were for real until you started to attack Christianity itself. Now, we can all see your true colors. It's the same footstep Freeze is toeing. Clearly, you both were never Christians but Cultists sent by Satan to thrown in confusion in the midst of the brethren. Now, you guys are supporting everything antichristian and fighting Christianity itself, not false pastors as you made many believe from the start.

I am not a cultist, I believe strongly in God and the Christ but have recently realized ( after 5 years of intense personal study ) that 90% of Christianity is based on PAGANISM and that the original gospel has almost been lost after the apostles died and been replaced by Greek and Roman mythology.



You all will be exposed in 2018

Ok ooo Brother, you need to do a little more reading and not just blindly latch onto everything in the bible , just because the majority believe in it does not make it true.Anyway here is some material with a link to the website to explain my point ;Trust me, it has been on for decades and yet we very rarely see the power of God manifested except in a few isolated cases, could this be because the majority of Christendom has almost completely apostatized ??What we need is more empathic well-trained doctors, more investment in our health care system and more tithe paying Christians settling hospital bills for our needy. Furthermore, we need to promote healthy living among our brethren. Do you know that a lot of diseases are caused by poor diet and in some cases GLUTTONY including excess alcohol and other drugs? Sex is another deadly cause of disease , so we need to educate our people including Christians on safe practices and respectful moral behavior.God is a God of intelligence, logic and reason. He has given us all that, but many of us have been brainwashed by dogma, false tradition, and unbelievable fabrications that are perpetrated by opportunists parading as men of god.Christianity ONLY spread worldwide because of Emperor Constantine the Pagan conman.I am not a cultist, I believe strongly in God and the Christ but have recently realized ( after 5 years of intense personal study ) that 90% of Christianity is based on PAGANISM and that the original gospel has almost been lost after the apostles died and been replaced by Greek and Roman mythology.Ok ooo 3 Likes

frosbel2:





Brother, you need to do a little more reading and not just blindly latch onto everything in the bible , just because the majority believe in it does not make it true.



Anyway here is some material with a link to the website to explain my point ;





[/color]





Trust me, it has been on for decades and yet we very rarely see the power of God manifested except in a few isolated cases, could this be because the majority of Christendom has almost completely apostatized ??



What we need is more empathic well-trained doctors, more investment in our health care system and more tithe paying Christians settling hospital bills for our needy. Furthermore, we need to promote healthy living among our brethren. Do you know that a lot of diseases are caused by poor diet and in some cases GLUTTONY including excess alcohol and other drugs? Sex is another deadly cause of disease , so we need to educate our people including Christians on safe practices and respectful moral behavior.



God is a God of intelligence, logic and reason. He has given us all that " pertains to life and godliness " , but many of us have been brainwashed by dogma, false tradition, and unbelievable fabrications that are perpetrated by opportunists parading as men of god.







Christianity ONLY spread worldwide because of Emperor Constantine the Pagan conman.







I am not a cultist, I believe strongly in God and the Christ but have recently realized ( after 5 years of intense personal study ) that 90% of Christianity is based on PAGANISM and that the original gospel has almost been lost after the apostles died and been replaced by Greek and Roman mythology.







Ok ooo

Very funny of you.



You quoted a trash from a blog and expect me to believe you? Do you know that I can start a blog today and post that you were once a psychiatric patient?



If you are truly certain you want people to believe that passage was never in the Bible, then you have to bring evidence from Clement of Alexandria and Origen or shut up and stop quoting blogs.



Let's even assume for a moment that the passage in Mark was never in the original manuscript, What about the one in Mathew where Jesus gave Christians the same mandate?





Mathew 28:19-20



19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”



Kindly keep your lying mouth shut. Very funny of you.You quoted a trash from a blog and expect me to believe you? Do you know that I can start a blog today and post that you were once a psychiatric patient?If you are truly certain you want people to believe that passage was never in the Bible, then you have to bring evidence from Clement of Alexandria and Origen or shut up and stop quoting blogs.Let's even assume for a moment that the passage in Mark was never in the original manuscript, What about the one in Mathew where Jesus gave Christians the same mandate?19, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”Kindly keep your lying mouth shut. 5 Likes

alBHAGDADI:





Very funny of you.



You quoted a trash from a blog and expect me to believe you? Do you know that I can start a blog today and post that you were once a psychiatric patient?



If you are truly certain you want people to believe that passage was never in the Bible, then you have to bring evidence from Clement of Alexandria and Origen or shut up and stop quoting blogs.



Let's even assume for a moment that the passage in Mark was never in the original manuscript, What about the one in Mathew where Jesus gave Christians the same mandate?





Mathew 28:19-20



19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”



Kindly keep your lying mouth shut.



You are thoroughly brainwashed, you call one of the foremost Bible history research sites a fake Blog.



Stick to the book giving to you by the WHITE MAN and do his bidding - this is the reason why the black man is easily enslaved, he will swallow every bullshit you give him, hook, line and sinker. You are thoroughly brainwashed, you call one of the foremost Bible history research sites a fake Blog.Stick to the book giving to you by the WHITE MAN and do his bidding - this is the reason why the black man is easily enslaved, he will swallow every bullshit you give him, hook, line and sinker.

frosbel2:





You are thoroughly brainwashed, you call one of the foremost Bible history research sites a fake Blog.



Stick to the book giving to you by the WHITE MAN and do his bidding. History research my foot.



I gave you another verse where Jesus made the same statement, how come you couldn't dispute it? Oh, you knew disputing it would showcase your falsehood to the audience.



Pls, help me to ask the history research website to verify if the below verse wasn't part of the original manuscript.



Mathew 28:19-20



19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” History research my foot.I gave you another verse where Jesus made the same statement, how come you couldn't dispute it? Oh, you knew disputing it would showcase your falsehood to the audience.Pls, help me to ask the history research website to verify if the below verse wasn't part of the original manuscript.19, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” 4 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

History research my foot.



I gave you another verse where Jesus made the same statement, how come you couldn't dispute it? Oh, you knew disputing it would showcase your falsehood to the audience.



Pls, help me to ask the history research website to verify if the below verse wasn't part of the original manuscript.



Mathew 28:19-20



19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

20 and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”





They compiled a book after many controversies and left many more books out; Then they packaged it and called it the Bible, and gave it to the black man to believe every fable, myth, and fabrication therein -



No wonder Africa is the way it is. They compiled a book after many controversies and left many more books out; Then they packaged it and called it the Bible, and gave it to the black man to believe every fable, myth, and fabrication therein -No wonder Africa is the way it is. 1 Like

frosbel2:





They compiled a book after many controversies and left many more books out; Then they packaged it and called it the Bible, and gave it to the black man to believe every fable, myth, and fabrication therein -



No wonder Africa is the way it is. I believe this is the next level of false teachings Daddy Freeze will descend to.



We will be watching I believe this is the next level of false teachings Daddy Freeze will descend to.We will be watching 4 Likes

Loool some fellow Gullible ones would soon come and tell me that this one is Martin Luther, or as they say "God can use anyone".

However ppl should tell him he is wasting his time.

Lalasticlala