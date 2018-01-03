Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / What Is Expected Of A Social Media Manager/Influencer? (2038 Views)

15 Practical And Expected Behaviours Before,during & After Interview / What Type Of Questions Can Be Expected For Software Developer Interview / VACANCY: Social Media Manager - Save Your Resume, There's Too Much In Our Inbox

I applied for a job advert requesting for a social media manager/influencer who is

-Vast in sports

-Able to handle basic social media applications

-Creative and pro-active in thinking

-Resourceful.

Of which I am vast in sports but do not have the experience in any capacity of social media management or influencing(apart from my own social media handles). The mail was acknowledged and I was told to come with a laptop and my past work of which I don't have. Note: The interview is scheduled to take place on Friday and it's a Radio Station.

Any tips on what is expected from me.. Thanks in advance.

since you didn't add any past experience and they acknowledged you, I believe you can still make things work for yourself..

I also wanted to apply but I spotted it was not a freelance job..

since you didn't add any past experience and they acknowledged you, I believe you can still make things work for yourself..

Go with your laptop but quickly inform them your past experience was with your own personal social media handles... list them and pls edit them to look professional before you go on Friday.. if you are a good sport content writer tell them.. if you have little skills with graphics design, pls tell them.. tell them your understanding of human relationship and how you can use the page to build the firm repute.. once they complain about experience inform them the handler of EFCC handle never had a prior experience and he made the handle know...share your love for social media... and if you hit the job remember to mention me for my account number all the best...

There are 2 types depending on the industry



1. Politics: Your job here is to cause trouble for people who do not support your paymaster. When your paymaster does the wrong thing, say it is the best thing since cold water. You can take mentorship for this here on Nairaland. They are everywhere here



2. Business: You promote the company's products. Build and maintain a good brand image of the company. Interact with customers via social media platforms. 2 Likes

If you have $10 to spare, quickly go on Udemy and take a social media course/digital marketing course there.



What is expected is that you know the basics of marketing:



1. How to build a customer personna

2. How to carry out marketing research

3. How to create posts that will attract likes and comments organically

4. How to create attractive images

5. Have a good deal of common sense If you have $10 to spare, quickly go on Udemy and take a social media course/digital marketing course there.What is expected is that you know the basics of marketing:1. How to build a customer personna2. How to carry out marketing research3. How to create posts that will attract likes and comments organically4. How to create attractive images5. Have a good deal of common sense 1 Like

Please just follow omojuwa, fshawkingfisher, AY, allibaba on twitter, Instagram and other social media platform. They are brand manager and social media influencer. If you follow them u will learn fast

Being a social media manager for brand is not as easy as ABC. That is why they asked for previous experience. Since you do not have any, you can prep up your personal social media accounts and present as your experience. DO NOT LIE!



As for what to expect on this job, here are some few things to note:



You'll need to familiarize yourself with social media applications, at least the popular ones. How well do you know the features of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter? It doesn't end with just putting up a picture and sharing it. Are you familiar with hashtags? Can you use them effectively? Can you tag properly and mention someone in a post? Can you run adverts on at least one of the platforms? Those are some of the basic things they expect you to have knowledge on.



There are social media tools for analytics and scheduling posts. Are you aware of any? Do a quick research on them and have a general idea. Some of them include Buffer, Later, Onlypult, Hootsuite, Postso and lots more.



Do you know how to source for good content free of errors? The first social media manager job I got, I was asked to send out a couple of tweets right there during the interview. And they waited to see the response the tweet will attract. Fortunately for me, I'm quite witty when writing and got a good number of retweets in minutes. So prep yourself for similar scenario.



If this happens, remember the basics for a social media post: Good quality image, error-free post text, proper hashtags, and customise each post for each channel. Instagram favors the use of more hashtags than Facebook and is more about visuals, while Twitter has post limit.



Follow popular social media influencers and learn from them. They are very many.



You obviously can't be a pro overnight but if you can impress them with a knowledge of these basic things, they might not bother about previous experience as long as you show a willingness to learn and improve.



To further impress them, visit their social media channels(if they already do) and put together a simple strategy on how you intend to grow their brand on social media. Speak like you already work with them 2 Likes

you are expected to handle social handles such as facebook, instagram, forums,youtube, by engaging your audience with valuable contents and marketing your company brand. so i would advice you to create contents on any sports topic you are conversant with, that can engage users when they visit your handle. use this as your marketing strategy when going for the interview. Best of luck

