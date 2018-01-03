₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,895 members, 4,004,038 topics. Date: Wednesday, 03 January 2018 at 08:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue (16713 Views)
Youths Boo & Send Khalid Aliyu, Newly Appointed Imam Out Of Sultan Bello Mosque / Watch Live Military Battle With The Bokoboys / We Regret Voting Ortom As Governor: Benue Residents (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by 1clickng: 4:36pm
Protesting residents booed and stoned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, as government drafted troops to quell the massive protest and to prevent mayhem.
The governor had gone to placate the restive youths at Wurukum where the protest was taking place in Makurdi on Wednesday.
Details: http://anstalk.com/youths-boo-stone-ortom-military-battle-protests/
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by fergie001(m): 4:39pm
Its a welcome development.
Just hold your PVC
Vote Wisely
Eschew Propaganda and Lies
Defend your votes
If they seek our votes and behave this way,what happens when they do not need our votes anymore....The Rwanda Genocide will be child's play.
89 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by SadiqBabaSani: 4:42pm
Orton taught by boot licking buhari he wud.....
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Oblongata: 5:39pm
In Nigeria all politicians deserve to be stoned, all governors deserve to be burnt, all senators need to be killed, president needs to be taken to the market Square Unclad and flogged to coma, revived and flogged again till his tenure finishes... they dey mess up gaan. But their supporters deserve hell fire the most!
108 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Ruggedfitness: 5:39pm
Protesting residents booed and stoned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, as government drafted troops to quell the massive protest and to prevent mayhem.
People have to die first before the government listen to us.
7 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
1clickng:
Beer parlour journalism
2 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Narldon(f): 5:40pm
This is getting out of hand
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by bigwig10(m): 5:40pm
They just keep tlking n tlking n tlking
No any action
3 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by koolgee(m): 5:41pm
Their eyes is beginning to clear
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Sunnycliff(m): 5:41pm
The names ortom and rochas portrays foolishness
46 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by BruncleZuma: 5:41pm
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Jajanwa: 5:41pm
To bad that we had to deceived
APC is cause
10 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by bugidon(m): 5:41pm
All APC governors are heartless apart from ambode
9 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by omololu2020(m): 5:41pm
This man called Orton it's a disgrace to his people.
He is a traitor
16 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by oladele97: 5:41pm
Can't just join the protest buy not earing beaf again
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by TIDDOLL(m): 5:42pm
Where is the Governor
Nd the Stones??
We can wail, cry, shout, and rage in anger all we can.
Doesn't solve a thing!
"we are the cause of our tears, We keep running in a Maze".
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by omonlaa: 5:42pm
Hopefully, this is the year that all the sheeple are freed. Political sheeple, religious sheeple, tribalististic sheeple etc. We have to figure out our sh*t before 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by ajepako(f): 5:42pm
Although l am not in support of the stoning as a respect for his office ( not that these mor0ns deserve any respect)
However, the booing and thunderous voices of displeasure gladden my heart
The voices of the oppressed and the subjugated must be heard loud and clear
Benue people, your future is in your hands..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by benuejosh(m): 5:42pm
When educated people are doing what they know, touts would always want to go extra mile.
1 Like
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by omonlaa: 5:43pm
Hijn
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:44pm
If they can help me kill him
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by millomaniac: 5:44pm
fergie001:
What manner of fuckery is this?
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by dust144(m): 5:44pm
Vote well next time.
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by plessis: 5:44pm
Buhari must go!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Tobwins: 5:45pm
OPeeeeeoo! Thank God revolution @last! Kudos to those guys
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by EmekaBlue(m): 5:45pm
Buhari regime is a cause
7 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by Truflame: 5:46pm
The government must rise against these incessant killings. The lives of citizens must never be taken for granted
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by millionboi2: 5:46pm
Stone sense enter d idiot head.
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by ChappyChase(m): 5:47pm
It's long overdue
2 Likes
|Re: Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue by ghanaman5050: 5:47pm
fergie001:Vote for who and which party ?
1 Like
How Buhari’s Slow Pace Is Affecting The War Against Boko Haram! / 'All Former Air Force Chiefs Diverted N558.2million Monthly'-Ex-NAF Finance Dir. / Osinbajo Meets Governors, Ministers Over Rice, Wheat
Viewing this topic: okenna(m), validman7(m), Augusttusrobben, lekantruth, cosmosekeh, studio317, Gr8Hamlaw(m), mashin(m), walozanga(m), EllaSparkles(f), shegzy4luv(m), NaijaMutant(f), manikspears, davelon(m), Rikze, silasyoung(m), bigpsalmmy, EverestdeBliu(m), Xavier9ja(m), omojeesu(m), solution2016, otokx(m), playcharles(m), leoblacky, bart10, gbadenor(m), phulxpression, terrificjoe(m), evy4ch, kalvoken, fogho198, Drversatile, transpix(m), Luper123(m), samueltoski, Kingx4sure, wordsNOTswords(m), gurujoe, clevervikson(m), sirusX(m), Keebee4bowale, ayankiss01, abigeorgef, buzp(m), omogerohprecious(m), Nasirukry, sanmori(m), earnup, skytouch2(m), MKKO, vinciquest(m), zero8zero(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4