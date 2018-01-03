Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesting Youths Boo, Stone Ortom As Military Battle Protests In Benue (16713 Views)

The governor had gone to placate the restive youths at Wurukum where the protest was taking place in Makurdi on Wednesday.





Details: Protesting residents booed and stoned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, as government drafted troops to quell the massive protest and to prevent mayhem.The governor had gone to placate the restive youths at Wurukum where the protest was taking place in Makurdi on Wednesday.Details: http://anstalk.com/youths-boo-stone-ortom-military-battle-protests/

Its a welcome development.



Just hold your PVC

Vote Wisely

Eschew Propaganda and Lies

Defend your votes



If they seek our votes and behave this way,what happens when they do not need our votes anymore....The Rwanda Genocide will be child's play. 89 Likes 7 Shares

Orton taught by boot licking buhari he wud..... 13 Likes 2 Shares

In Nigeria all politicians deserve to be stoned, all governors deserve to be burnt, all senators need to be killed, president needs to be taken to the market Square Unclad and flogged to coma, revived and flogged again till his tenure finishes... they dey mess up gaan. But their supporters deserve hell fire the most! 108 Likes 6 Shares

People have to die first before the government listen to us. People have to die first before the government listen to us. 7 Likes

Beer parlour journalism Beer parlour journalism 2 Likes

This is getting out of hand 1 Like

They just keep tlking n tlking n tlking

No any action 3 Likes

Their eyes is beginning to clear 6 Likes 1 Share

The names ortom and rochas portrays foolishness 46 Likes

To bad that we had to deceived







APC is cause 10 Likes

All APC governors are heartless apart from ambode 9 Likes

This man called Orton it's a disgrace to his people.

He is a traitor 16 Likes

Can't just join the protest buy not earing beaf again





Nd the Stones??





We can wail, cry, shout, and rage in anger all we can.

Doesn't solve a thing!



"we are the cause of our tears, We keep running in a Maze". Where is the GovernorNd the Stones??We can wail, cry, shout, and rage in anger all we can.Doesn't solve a thing!"we are the cause of our tears, We keep running in a Maze".

Hopefully, this is the year that all the sheeple are freed. Political sheeple, religious sheeple, tribalististic sheeple etc. We have to figure out our sh*t before 2019. 2 Likes

Although l am not in support of the stoning as a respect for his office ( not that these mor0ns deserve any respect)



However, the booing and thunderous voices of displeasure gladden my heart



The voices of the oppressed and the subjugated must be heard loud and clear



Benue people, your future is in your hands.. 8 Likes 1 Share

When educated people are doing what they know, touts would always want to go extra mile. 1 Like

Hijn

If they can help me kill him If they can help me kill him

Its a welcome development.



Just hold your PVC

Vote Wisely

Eschew Propaganda and Lies

Defend your votes



If they seek our votes and behave this way,what happens when they do not need our votes anymore....The Rwanda Genocide will be child's play.

What manner of fuckery is this? What manner of fuckery is this?

Vote well next time.

Buhari must go! 7 Likes 1 Share

OPeeeeeoo! Thank God revolution @last! Kudos to those guys

Buhari regime is a cause 7 Likes

The government must rise against these incessant killings. The lives of citizens must never be taken for granted

Stone sense enter d idiot head.

It's long overdue 2 Likes