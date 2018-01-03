₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Blue3k2: 5:31pm
Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has accused the federal government of neglecting the state.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/254277-despite-producing-oil-akwa-ibom-no-nnpc-dpr-offices-governor-emmanuel.html
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Yeligray(m): 5:39pm
The fed. Government is busy funding voilence in the country starting from fulani herdsmen. They are just a bunch of stingy,greedy leaders.. Don't wait for them carry on.
I dedicate this space to those that voted for buhari and wish to ask them, "how market?".
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Blue3k2: 5:43pm
He's asking for rail line that's already planned for. The FG just needs to find funds for coastal project as Amaechi stated. He should have added ALSCON to list since its FG stalling the sale of plant. That would be big boast to Akwa Ibom economy and would cost anybody a dime.
Is the governor asking for new highway or fixing current? I dont kmow about a road that links Calabar to Ikot Ekpene, to Aba to Lagos. It's not unreasonable request the minority leader should bring it up at Senate. The petrol depot would be cool he should donate land and ask then to do it. Governor Emanuel has met up with petroleum minister plenty of times.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by davibid: 7:01pm
Modern-day slavery is when someone is depriving you of what is rightfully yours
The exact case between the Niger Delta and FG and all petroleum agencies operating in Nigeria
Take for instance
The security agencies in Nigeria are predominantly northerners and almost all the headquarters are situated in the north
Many other things too numerous to mention
Why is it that same is not applicable in the oil sector
Mention one oil company in Nigeria that doesn't operate in the Niger Delta, then why is it that none of them have their headquarters in the Niger Delta.
The people of the Niger Delta are meted with so many unthinkable harsh conditions of living but all is being over looked because none of the oil well owners are affected
Honestly sometimes when I think of how much is made from the Niger Delta daily my heart bleeds
Because just imagine what will befall the Niger Delta in the next 100 years time when all the crude is completely sucked beneath
I wish all these all could just dry up tomorrow.
I'm tired of the inhuman treatment
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Ayodejioak(m): 7:02pm
it's so sad how the south/eastern part of Nigeria has all these resources but don't even get a taste of it.
And no one is talking about it. Chai!
On behalf of the Yorubas we salute una patience
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Naijacost22: 7:02pm
Texas is Americas oil capital and there in Houston you have all oil companies HQ from Exxon to chevron, Marathon oil, BP America HQ etc. There is a place called Energy Corridor in Houston, it has over 5,000 oil companies and oil contractors. Why is it different In Nigeria[size=12pt][/size] ?
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by ruggedised: 7:02pm
una never see anything yet
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by bugidon(m): 7:02pm
APC is a scam
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Comforttobi: 7:03pm
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by adeleke5157: 7:04pm
Good point,to be fair enough if northern Nigeria was the oil base,they would not allow this marginalisation in terms of development and project as it is with south south.
Anyway Delta and Bayelsa produce more oil than Akwa Ibom
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by damton(m): 7:04pm
every state always clamouring for federal attention
the more reason for a restructuring
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by DieBuhari: 7:05pm
I know Yoruba muslims will ask what Jonathan did about it in his 5 (not 6) years.
They will be right.
Jonathan was too busy with boko haram and trying to please northerners, he didn't remember the Niger Delta
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by CriticMaestro: 7:07pm
Who said Nigerians ain't greedy?
Before now cross rıver ıs the bıggest producer of oıl and yea they have nnpc office there
But the most important thing to note is nnpc does not deal directly to offshore exploration is the companies like shell Mobil etc that does that
Mobil headquarters is in Akwa Ibom
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by zombieTRACKER: 7:07pm
Apc is evil
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Ttipsy(m): 7:07pm
Naijacost22:we have Lagos nao.. Rivers
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by frankgreat(m): 7:08pm
Oga there is one in Eket na...about is Eket not part of akwaibom?
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Bolustical: 7:08pm
What did GEJ and Diezani do about this in their 5 years reign?
Where are the 3 Senators from Akwa Ibom?
Where are the Niger Delta lawmakers especially Senator Bruce?
If the son of the soil couldn't do it, why should anyone blame others leaders who are not from the country?
Niger Deltans are the biggest enemies of themselves.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Bolustical: 7:08pm
LegitBoy:
Shut up!
So you don't see anything wrong in a party being in party for 16 years, even with a son of the soil as the President for five years, without giving what is due to the state that produces the largest oil for the country?
Your comment reek of insincerity.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by zombieTRACKER: 7:09pm
Ttipsy:
What is a Dpr office doing in the north
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by zombieTRACKER: 7:09pm
frankgreat:
You know better than the governor of the state... Abi
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by oluwamitomisin: 7:09pm
Sad enough
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by MrIcredible: 7:10pm
Wan naigeria.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by Ttipsy(m): 7:11pm
zombieTRACKER:one Nigeria
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by PHIPEX(m): 7:11pm
Naijacost22:It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, of you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by itsik(m): 7:11pm
Make Nairaland sarki and his fulani cohorts catch this governor.
He will know never to tell bloggers to post such.
Useless Bmc
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by PHIPEX(m): 7:11pm
Naijacost22:It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, if you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist.
Imagine if Nigeria oil came from the north.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by philglo: 7:12pm
nigeria is a zoo in sanbisa
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by yang(m): 7:14pm
The zoo in its glory
Baboons and Monkeys Everywhere
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by NubiLove(m): 7:15pm
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by GavelSlam: 7:16pm
Yeligray:
30 years after its creation inclusive of which a leader from south-south was in power for close to 6 years. None thought it necessary to create an NNPC post. Not even Akpabio, who is a member of the senate thought it necessary.
Bear in mind, Akpabio has served 10 going to 11 years as either governor or senator.
Yet it is Buhari who came in 2 years ago that caused all the world ills.
I wish you what you wish him.
|Re: Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom by CharleyBright(m): 7:16pm
True.
Why can there be NNPC in Akwa Ibom when the Parasitic Northern govys has mostly been running the country to satisfy their interests?
I try to imagine a situation where groundnut or tomatoes from the North were the sources of revenue sustaining Nigeria, and wonder if the Northerners will concede to Southern states with more local govts receiving more revenues from the proceeds of sales of Northern products.
Am also wondering if the Northerners will stomach a situation where their states producing crops that sustains the economy of the country do not have factories or storage facilities for the produces while there are these factories in the south.
Am also trying to picture where a southern will Head a Ministry or parastal of which oversees a major revenue generating product of the North.
I also wonder if Nigeria would still be existing as one country if Oil was majorly in the north and the north was sustaining the country.
I dare say all the above is impossible.
Nigeria is existing on a parasitic relationship where the north is depending on and exploiting the south.
Before the advent of oil, the North was self sufficient from sale of groundnut. While there were calls for Fedetalism, the North insisted and pushed for Regional govt because it didn't want to share its revenue with other regions. That's why the country was on Regional basis then.
As soon as Oil was discovered, the North fhru Ahmadu Bello canvassed for Federalism and pushed it on Tafawa Balewa who was the President then.
The same North who didn't want anything to do with Federalism were the ones insisting on Federalism because they envisage they would lose out on oil proceeds with the practice of regional govts.
I am 500% sure that the very day oil ceases in Niger Delta or there is discovery of oil in large quantities in the North, the Northern elites will push for Regional govt.
The North & South relationship is unfairly parasitic with the North being in the relationship on selfish basis.
