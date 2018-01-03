Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Despite Producing Most Oil, Akwa Ibom Has No NNPC, DPR Offices - Governor Udom (3226 Views)

Ministry Of Petroleum Denies Plans To Scrap NNPC, DPR, PPPRA Others (photo) / Fg To Scrap Nnpc, Dpr, Pppra, Others; To Sell Unprofitable Refineries / NASS To Scrap NNPC, DPR And PPPRA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has accused the federal government of neglecting the state.



Mr. Emmanuel said the state, despite being the largest producer of oil in the country, has not seen many development projects from the federal government for years.



The governor was speaking on Tuesday during a prayer meeting organised by the state government in Uyo to usher in the New Year.



“We are the largest producer of oil in this country,” Governor Emmanuel said. “I want to challenge the minister of petroleum resources, let them show us a kiosk that is NNPC office in Akwa Ibom, let them show us a kiosk that is the DPR office in Akwa Ibom.



“Let them show us even one reservoir that they say is a petroleum depot in Akwa Ibom,” he said to the cheering of the crowd which included pastors, traditional rulers, politicians and a former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, who is the Senate Minority Leader.



The governor said the state government was building a deep seaport in the state which, when completed, will benefit not only Nigeria but other countries as well in the Gulf of Guinea.



He said it was unfortunate that the federal government was not giving the state the needed support for the project.



“We don’t have a choice; as a people that is why we launch our ‘dakkada’ campaign – we say we must rise up to the faith of our greatness as a people.



“We can’t wait for the federal government, we must take our destiny in our hands. We must work for our people. We must serve our people,” Mr. Emmanuel said.



The governor said the federal government could at least reward the Akwa Ibom people for being peaceful.



“Those who are peace-loving also deserve to be rewarded.



“Let the federal government this year look at the infrastructure in Akwa Ibom. We need a road from Calabar to Ikot Ekpene, to Aba and up to Lagos. We need a railway line because the loan that we collected from China to develop railway lines in Nigeria, the repayment of that loan will also come from resources out of Akwa Ibom. So, we also need a rail line that will run throughout coastline.



The governor said despite the lack of federal support, Akwa Ibom, through the effort of the state government, was enjoying a constant supply of electric power.



“Akwa Ibom is God’s own project,” he said. “God is our help in ages past.”





Source:



Front Page: lalasticlala Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/254277-despite-producing-oil-akwa-ibom-no-nnpc-dpr-offices-governor-emmanuel.html Front Page: lalasticlala 4 Likes

The fed. Government is busy funding voilence in the country starting from fulani herdsmen. They are just a bunch of stingy,greedy leaders.. Don't wait for them carry on.





I dedicate this space to those that voted for buhari and wish to ask them, "how market?". 16 Likes

He's asking for rail line that's already planned for. The FG just needs to find funds for coastal project as Amaechi stated. He should have added ALSCON to list since its FG stalling the sale of plant. That would be big boast to Akwa Ibom economy and would cost anybody a dime.



Is the governor asking for new highway or fixing current? I dont kmow about a road that links Calabar to Ikot Ekpene, to Aba to Lagos. It's not unreasonable request the minority leader should bring it up at Senate. The petrol depot would be cool he should donate land and ask then to do it. Governor Emanuel has met up with petroleum minister plenty of times. 4 Likes 1 Share







The exact case between the Niger Delta and FG and all petroleum agencies operating in Nigeria



Take for instance

The security agencies in Nigeria are predominantly northerners and almost all the headquarters are situated in the north

Many other things too numerous to mention



Why is it that same is not applicable in the oil sector



Mention one oil company in Nigeria that doesn't operate in the Niger Delta, then why is it that none of them have their headquarters in the Niger Delta.



The people of the Niger Delta are meted with so many unthinkable harsh conditions of living but all is being over looked because none of the oil well owners are affected



Honestly sometimes when I think of how much is made from the Niger Delta daily my heart bleeds



Because just imagine what will befall the Niger Delta in the next 100 years time when all the crude is completely sucked beneath



I wish all these all could just dry up tomorrow.



I'm tired of the inhuman treatment Modern-day slavery is when someone is depriving you of what is rightfully yoursThe exact case between the Niger Delta and FG and all petroleum agencies operating in NigeriaTake for instanceThe security agencies in Nigeria are predominantly northerners and almost all the headquarters are situated in the northMany other things too numerous to mentionWhy is it that same is not applicable in the oil sectorMention one oil company in Nigeria that doesn't operate in the Niger Delta, then why is it that none of them have their headquarters in the Niger Delta.The people of the Niger Delta are meted with so many unthinkable harsh conditions of living but all is being over looked because none of the oil well owners are affectedHonestly sometimes when I think of how much is made from the Niger Delta dailymy heart bleedsBecause just imagine what will befall the Niger Delta in the next 100 years time when all the crude is completely sucked beneathI wish all these all could just dry up tomorrow.I'm tired of the inhuman treatment 5 Likes

it's so sad how the south/eastern part of Nigeria has all these resources but don't even get a taste of it.



And no one is talking about it. Chai!

On behalf of the Yorubas we salute una patience it's so sad how the south/eastern part of Nigeria has all these resources but don't even get a taste of it.And no one is talking about it. Chai!On behalf of the Yorubas we salute una patience 2 Likes 1 Share

Texas is Americas oil capital and there in Houston you have all oil companies HQ from Exxon to chevron, Marathon oil, BP America HQ etc. There is a place called Energy Corridor in Houston, it has over 5,000 oil companies and oil contractors. Why is it different In Nigeria[size=12pt][/size] ? 7 Likes

una never see anything yet

APC is a scam 4 Likes

Good point,to be fair enough if northern Nigeria was the oil base,they would not allow this marginalisation in terms of development and project as it is with south south.



Anyway Delta and Bayelsa produce more oil than Akwa Ibom

every state always clamouring for federal attention



the more reason for a restructuring 1 Like

I know Yoruba muslims will ask what Jonathan did about it in his 5 (not 6) years.



They will be right.



Jonathan was too busy with boko haram and trying to please northerners, he didn't remember the Niger Delta 5 Likes

Who said Nigerians ain't greedy?

Before now cross rıver ıs the bıggest producer of oıl and yea they have nnpc office there



But the most important thing to note is nnpc does not deal directly to offshore exploration is the companies like shell Mobil etc that does that



Mobil headquarters is in Akwa Ibom 3 Likes

Apc is evil 2 Likes

Naijacost22:

Texas is Americas oil capital and there in Houston you have all oil companies HQ from Exxon to chevron, Marathon oil, BP America HQ etc. There is a place called Energy Corridor in Houston, it has over 5,000 oil companies and oil contractors. Why is it different In Nigeria[size=12pt][/size] ? we have Lagos nao.. Rivers we have Lagos nao.. Rivers

Oga there is one in Eket na...about is Eket not part of akwaibom? 2 Likes

What did GEJ and Diezani do about this in their 5 years reign?



Where are the 3 Senators from Akwa Ibom?



Where are the Niger Delta lawmakers especially Senator Bruce?



If the son of the soil couldn't do it, why should anyone blame others leaders who are not from the country?



Niger Deltans are the biggest enemies of themselves. 6 Likes

LegitBoy:

This comment is silly to me and i wonder how a sane person can make it. I'm not sure you know the "Federal government of Nigeria" is a corporation sole irrepective of the person or party currently in office, it is an action of the FG.





Please seek wisdom before you make comments.

Shut up!



So you don't see anything wrong in a party being in party for 16 years, even with a son of the soil as the President for five years, without giving what is due to the state that produces the largest oil for the country?



Your comment reek of insincerity.

Ttipsy:

we have Lagos nao.. Rivers

What is a Dpr office doing in the north What is a Dpr office doing in the north

frankgreat:

Oga there is one in Eket na...about is Eket not part of akwaibom?

You know better than the governor of the state... Abi You know better than the governor of the state... Abi

Sad enough

Wan naigeria.

zombieTRACKER:



What is a Dpr office doing in the north one Nigeria one Nigeria

Naijacost22:

Texas is Americas oil capital and there in Houston you have all oil companies HQ from Exxon to chevron, Marathon oil, BP America HQ etc. There is a place called Energy Corridor in Houston, it has over 5,000 oil companies and oil contractors. Why is it different In Nigeria[size=12pt][/size] ? It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, of you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, of you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist

Make Nairaland sarki and his fulani cohorts catch this governor.



He will know never to tell bloggers to post such.

Useless Bmc 1 Like

Naijacost22:

Texas is Americas oil capital and there in Houston you have all oil companies HQ from Exxon to chevron, Marathon oil, BP America HQ etc. There is a place called Energy Corridor in Houston, it has over 5,000 oil companies and oil contractors. Why is it different In Nigeria[size=12pt][/size] ? It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, if you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist.



Imagine if Nigeria oil came from the north. It's different because of a group that reap where they did not sow, if you complain you'll be termed a militant or terrorist.Imagine if Nigeria oil came from the north.

nigeria is a zoo in sanbisa 3 Likes

The zoo in its glory



Baboons and Monkeys Everywhere 1 Like

Yeligray:

The fed. Government is busy funding voilence in the country starting from fulani herdsmen. They are just a bunch of stingy,greedy leaders.. Don't wait for them carry on.





I dedicate this space to those that voted for buhari and wish to ask them, "how market?".

30 years after its creation inclusive of which a leader from south-south was in power for close to 6 years. None thought it necessary to create an NNPC post. Not even Akpabio, who is a member of the senate thought it necessary.



Bear in mind, Akpabio has served 10 going to 11 years as either governor or senator.



Yet it is Buhari who came in 2 years ago that caused all the world ills.



I wish you what you wish him. 5 Likes