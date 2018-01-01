₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,895 members, 4,004,038 topics. Date: Wednesday, 03 January 2018 at 08:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike (1728 Views)
Soldier Missing In Lagos For 4 Months, Army Remains Mute (Photos) / Aregbesola Clears 4 Months Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard / Governor Of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike Suspends 4 Commissioners And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)
|MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by 247frolicboss(m): 5:37pm
MAPOLY suspended her 4 months strike which led to delay in the 2nd semester examination of the students, over a disagreement between the Ogun state government and the school lecturers.
After NBTE and JAMB make it known that the Ogun state Polytechnic could start proper Admission some days back, the Lecturers also went for a congress whether to call the strike off or not. Fortunately, there is a news which has been viral that the "Asup Mapoly has put an end to the 4months strike!!!
Students of the institution have received messages to resume academic work with immediate effect!
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/mapoly-suspends-4-months-strike.html
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by free2ryhme: 5:40pm
247frolicboss:
Any hope
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Ayodejioak(m): 7:04pm
I thought that school is now a university. Those guy should have re-wrote JAMB and port enter OSU.
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by herzern(m): 7:04pm
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by amiibaby(f): 7:05pm
Good
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by JoshMedia(m): 7:05pm
Alright
We don hear
Check my signature
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by thesettingz(m): 7:06pm
just after I can't remember my matric number again
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Articul8(m): 7:06pm
Good news. After some ppl lost dia lives and some charged to court by the state govt.
No gain without pain. Some ppl av scarified for some to resume now.
A replica in Nigeria
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by CriticMaestro: 7:07pm
Poly sef dey ho strike?
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by ibroauthen(m): 7:09pm
At last
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Freshbank: 7:10pm
Do they still have students...? 4 months in western world is enough 2 start preparing for ur first industrial training.... My advice 2 anyone who is in public sch once there is strike action just try 2 learn a trade or engage in vocational training ( skill acquisition)
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by PsalmieD(m): 7:10pm
I hope this isn't a prank sha....
Waiting Patiently for the Official Time Table and Academic Calender sha....
#ProudlyMapaite.
1 Like
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Omotayor123(f): 7:13pm
Alhamdulilalhi
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:13pm
A
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by purem(m): 7:14pm
Someone
Is
Reading
My
Comment
And
Probably
Expecting
Me
To
Say
Something
Meaningful
But
Am
Sorry
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Dindondin(m): 7:14pm
Most nairalanders don't know the details of this Mapoly issue
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by NubiLove(m): 7:15pm
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Vizzy4u(m): 7:16pm
Buhahahahahahahahahahahaha aaaaah..... Hmmmm what can i say?
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Queenserah26(f): 7:23pm
Na wa o
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by seunlayi(m): 7:27pm
In the country that is future less.....
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:29pm
That's good. All the best to the students.
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by Dicksonpal: 7:35pm
Thank God my creamie babes are coming back...
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by blackrain201: 7:36pm
Our government oooo
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: MAPOLY Suspends 4 Months Strike by cutedharmee(f): 7:40pm
At last. Damn tired of kidsis staying back home
(0) (Reply)
Futa Post Ume Result Out / Be Trained And Be Paid (for Part Time Students And Industrial Trainees) / Is Man A Rational Animal?
Viewing this topic: lanrally, mhiztee15(f), laseni, Ladi4barce, mebad(m), jaygee1, dyangprof(m), Kayraph(m), drkay(m), slim19(m), Isholaade2895(m), Profusamah, bjhaid, ProsperMVE(m), geesunge(m), TrueSenator(m), DaSugarBoi(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3