





After NBTE and JAMB make it known that the Ogun state Polytechnic could start proper Admission some days back, the Lecturers also went for a congress whether to call the strike off or not. Fortunately, there is a news which has been viral that the "Asup Mapoly has put an end to the 4months strike!!!



Students of the institution have received messages to resume academic work with immediate effect!





