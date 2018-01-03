Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold (3074 Views)

About 1,000 Hectares of Land had been initially reserved for the project at Canaancity and the Project reportedly ought to have run for Three years maximum and commissioned in 2019.



Right now, according to Leke Beecroft, the Church would now focus on expanding Faith Tabernacle(50,000) to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Worshippers. According to 2015 statistics Canaanland currently hosts about 400,000 people per Sunday over several Services-hence it is imperative to either build a new structure or expand the Faith Tabernacle.



free2ryhme:





Wow. Nice project.. More souls gonna get blessed if dat building is completed... 1 Like

salvation101:

Source biko

Nothing can grow during a Buhari govt .

Nigeria!



Big churches and mosques, little and weak industries.



Substituting work with faith,



... Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works. James 2:18...



The church can pave the way for massive industrialisation if it wants to. N50 billion will do a lot in Nigeria's economy. 1 Like

recession biting hard

Yes





I can't imagine being a member of one and earn some 30k like daddy freeze will say.

Churches these days be talking billions like yams!I can't imagine being a member of one and earn some 30k like daddy freeze will say.

It looks like the sheeple will have to tithe their February and March salary join as Janauary salary no reach 3 Likes

Except the Lord build a house, those that labour do so in vain.

Nice one pastor.



The Gates of Hell shall never prevail against the church.







oh the 1st one wasnt a 'clear divine instruction'??

And they went ahead with execution? And this isnt the 1st such where there wasnt proper go ahead, but they still went ahead.





laughable. what does that even mean?? Truly a New Dawnoh the 1st one wasnt a 'clear divine instruction'??And they went ahead with execution? And this isnt the 1st such where there wasnt proper go ahead, but they still went ahead.laughable. what does that even mean??





50billion



Jesu 50billionJesu







See money ooo





Yahoo pastors everywr



Thunder fire una wey dey dash pastors money nd una nor fit dash beggers money





Ogun punish una der wey dey do am







Mad ppl







Religious Nigeria country my ass





Yet ppl dey suffer dm go dey deceive una 50billion whatSee money oooYahoo pastors everywrThunder fire una wey dey dash pastors money nd una nor fit dash beggers moneyOgun punish una der wey dey do amMad pplReligious Nigeria country my assYet ppl dey suffer dm go dey deceive una 4 Likes

This

Is gonna bless souls



NOT MAGNIFICENT BUILDINGS!

















Matthew 25:40

Good morning!!! HOW?ThisIs gonna bless soulsGood morning!!! 6 Likes

Ok o

It is our new dawn......my new dawn....To God be all thy Glory......

Which kind divine instruction is this, they only hear money.



Not one single pastor or Daddy N1 billion can hear about the Fulani Herdsmen.



Surely all these prophecies are all FAKE.



As God considers the death of a saint.



Psa 116:15 Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.



So how all these Pastorneurs and Daddy N1 Billion can never hear about the killings of Christians only money matters.



Showing they are all FAKE!







This church makes N400 Million Naira or more every Sunday

na waoooo

God does not need that useless theatre. 1 Like 1 Share

Yeah right!



Freeze has opened their eyes. They refused to be scammed any longer.



That's all. Yeah right!Freeze has opened their eyes. They refused to be scammed any longer.That's all. 1 Like 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

Nothing can grow during a Buhari govt .



From the abundance of stupidity. Your mouth speaketh..... From the abundance of stupidity. Your mouth speaketh.....