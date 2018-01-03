₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Statsocial: 6:09pm
The Faith theatre 100,000 Stadium-like Auditorium which was designed by Students/Graduates of Covenant University has now been TEMPORARILY put on Hold as the Church waits for clear Divine Instructions on the matter. According to Bishop Oyedepo, God hasn't given a "go ahead" for the Construction to begin.
About 1,000 Hectares of Land had been initially reserved for the project at Canaancity and the Project reportedly ought to have run for Three years maximum and commissioned in 2019.
Right now, according to Leke Beecroft, the Church would now focus on expanding Faith Tabernacle(50,000) to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Worshippers. According to 2015 statistics Canaanland currently hosts about 400,000 people per Sunday over several Services-hence it is imperative to either build a new structure or expand the Faith Tabernacle.
https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2018/01/03/living-faith-church-temporarily-puts-n50-billion-faith-theatre-project-on-hold/
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Statsocial: 6:15pm
free2ryhme:Source lol. When it comes to Churches in Nigeria especially Pentecostals I am a source to the source
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by salvation101(f): 6:21pm
Wow. Nice project.. More souls gonna get blessed if dat building is completed...
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Statsocial: 6:26pm
salvation101:Amen to that Sister. Hopefully it would eventually be completed.
2 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by rummeh(m): 6:33pm
Source biko
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by HsLBroker(m): 6:39pm
salvation101:
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Nutase(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by SalamRushdie: 7:46pm
Nothing can grow during a Buhari govt .
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Bolustical: 7:47pm
Nigeria!
Big churches and mosques, little and weak industries.
Substituting work with faith,
... Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works. James 2:18...
The church can pave the way for massive industrialisation if it wants to. N50 billion will do a lot in Nigeria's economy.
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by sayusuf(m): 7:47pm
recession biting hard
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Bolustical: 7:48pm
Yes
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Ayodejioak(m): 7:48pm
Churches these days be talking billions like yams!
I can't imagine being a member of one and earn some 30k like daddy freeze will say.
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Next2Bezee(m): 7:48pm
It looks like the sheeple will have to tithe their February and March salary join as Janauary salary no reach
3 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by teemanbastos(m): 7:48pm
Except the Lord build a house, those that labour do so in vain.
Nice one pastor.
The Gates of Hell shall never prevail against the church.
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by daveP(m): 7:48pm
Truly a New Dawn
oh the 1st one wasnt a 'clear divine instruction'??
And they went ahead with execution? And this isnt the 1st such where there wasnt proper go ahead, but they still went ahead.
laughable. what does that even mean??
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by fergusen(m): 7:48pm
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by Ufranklin92(m): 7:48pm
50billion
Jesu
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by NubiLove(m): 7:48pm
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by johnstar(m): 7:49pm
50billion what
See money ooo
Yahoo pastors everywr
Thunder fire una wey dey dash pastors money nd una nor fit dash beggers money
Ogun punish una der wey dey do am
Mad ppl
Religious Nigeria country my ass
Yet ppl dey suffer dm go dey deceive una
4 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by mccoy47(m): 7:49pm
salvation101:HOW?
This
Is gonna bless souls
NOT MAGNIFICENT BUILDINGS!
Matthew 25:40
Good morning!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by CornelG(m): 7:49pm
Ok o
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by DrHighchief(m): 7:49pm
It is our new dawn......my new dawn....To God be all thy Glory......
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by chuose2: 7:49pm
Which kind divine instruction is this, they only hear money.
Not one single pastor or Daddy N1 billion can hear about the Fulani Herdsmen.
Surely all these prophecies are all FAKE.
As God considers the death of a saint.
Psa 116:15 Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.
So how all these Pastorneurs and Daddy N1 Billion can never hear about the killings of Christians only money matters.
Showing they are all FAKE!
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by bigtt76(f): 7:50pm
This church makes N400 Million Naira or more every Sunday
Statsocial:
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by amnotapervert(m): 7:50pm
na waoooo
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by BluntBoy(m): 7:51pm
God does not need that useless theatre.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by InvertedHammer: 7:51pm
Statsocial:
Yeah right!
Freeze has opened their eyes. They refused to be scammed any longer.
That's all.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by BenzEne1(m): 7:52pm
SalamRushdie:
From the abundance of stupidity. Your mouth speaketh.....
|Re: Living Faith Church Temporarily Puts N50 Billion Faith Theatre Project On Hold by ceda99: 7:52pm
Effects of free the sheeple movement kicking in
1 Like
