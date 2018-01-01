₦airaland Forum

Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo)

Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Bhelamblog: 9:32pm On Jan 03
The Police in Ogun have arrested a suspected indian hemp merchant, who was reportedly caught with 114 bags of the illegal substance.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect identified as Noah Olaore was arrested on December 29, 2017 in front of the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

”Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Noah Olaore ‘m’ with one hundred and fourteen bags of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp,” said Mr. Oyeyemi in a statement.
He said the arrest of the suspect followed information received by officials of Federal Anti-Robbery Squad that some hoodlums who specialised in importing hard drugs from Benin Republic into Ogun State were in town.

“Upon the information, a team of FSARS operatives led by Inspr. Adeyemi Akeem were detailed to go after the hoodlums and they accosted them in front of M.K.O Abiola stadium where the suspect was arrested with the exhibits,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.
Mr. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.


news From Ebiwali

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Olukokosir(m): 9:36pm On Jan 03
I ll b bak

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Olukokosir(m): 9:37pm On Jan 03
Ok
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by favourmic(m): 9:53pm On Jan 03
breaking news

our president.... Mohamed Buhari has now entered into ...... 2018


this level dey worry me i swear

he be like say car get 4 tire

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Samusu(m): 9:55pm On Jan 03
Oh My God. Afonjarite

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by obojememe: 9:58pm On Jan 03
mehn ....114 bags!

someone is fuvcked up already

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:09pm On Jan 03
Ganjaman... this guy is the MOST HIGH.

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Homeboiy: 10:36pm On Jan 03
blood of Yusuf


Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Zanas: 10:42pm On Jan 03
Ogun again? AFONJA!!!!!!!

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by johnson4nosa(m): 10:42pm On Jan 03
Na business
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by pinkcottoncandy: 10:42pm On Jan 03
Abeg leave the man huzzle alone...

The works of his hands.....if na Ganga him specialize in...leave him alone...after all it is legal in some countries

And Agban is medicinal and can be harnessed to help ease pain in serious medical conditions...look it up

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by jamariwolf2(f): 10:42pm On Jan 03
Give me all that weed and till ma last day on earth, imma be forever happy.

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by ENDTIMEISNEAR: 10:43pm On Jan 03
Samusu:
Oh My God. Afonjarite
Afooooo shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:43pm On Jan 03
Whaaaaaatttt!!!?? "114 bags??!! BABA OOOO!!!! grin

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by leezzz: 10:43pm On Jan 03
issa lie
i say issa lie
he must be ipob yoot,he issa developer grin grin grin
owomi da peeps catching L's

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by mexxmoney: 10:43pm On Jan 03
What da fvck? Stupid man
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Ezedon(m): 10:44pm On Jan 03
Na recession o
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Pharaoh001(f): 10:44pm On Jan 03
Make them release him jor....
business na business.

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Bills2307(m): 10:44pm On Jan 03
jamariwolf2:
Give me all that weed and till ma last day on earth, imma be forever happy.
you ll make a good wife

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Freiburger(m): 10:44pm On Jan 03
Wetin dey happen?
Ihn dey use am cook soup?

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:45pm On Jan 03
While California dey legalised weed 9ja dey arrest

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by constance500: 10:45pm On Jan 03
114 bags on weed

Mod is high on weed grin

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:45pm On Jan 03
sad cool Niagra police and criminals sha. See how dey snapped him with his wee wee LOOT

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by koreat(m): 10:45pm On Jan 03
Isa lie, where ll this be? In da house??

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by BlackDBagba: 10:45pm On Jan 03
grin. Nice
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Vinstel: 10:45pm On Jan 03
Afo

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by taiwozy(m): 10:45pm On Jan 03
Benefits of weed Weed is good for the health make i kwontinue

Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by BIGTinfotech: 10:46pm On Jan 03
Weed Chairman cheesy




Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by mostyg(m): 10:46pm On Jan 03
He should have gone to California.. embarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by mayorincorp(m): 10:46pm On Jan 03
Nonsense everywhere
Re: Man Arrested With 114 Bags On Weed In Ogun State (photo) by Charles4075(m): 10:46pm On Jan 03
Bills2307:
you ll make w good wife
So because she likes smoking weed, she'll make a good wife abi? Clap for yourself oga, well done sir.

See your life.

