The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect identified as Noah Olaore was arrested on December 29, 2017 in front of the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.



”Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Noah Olaore ‘m’ with one hundred and fourteen bags of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp,” said Mr. Oyeyemi in a statement.

He said the arrest of the suspect followed information received by officials of Federal Anti-Robbery Squad that some hoodlums who specialised in importing hard drugs from Benin Republic into Ogun State were in town.



“Upon the information, a team of FSARS operatives led by Inspr. Adeyemi Akeem were detailed to go after the hoodlums and they accosted them in front of M.K.O Abiola stadium where the suspect was arrested with the exhibits,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.





Oh My God. Afonjarite 55 Likes 1 Share

mehn ....114 bags!



someone is fuvcked up already 27 Likes

Ganjaman... this guy is the MOST HIGH. 58 Likes

Ogun again? AFONJA!!!!!!! 53 Likes 1 Share

Na business

Abeg leave the man huzzle alone...



The works of his hands.....if na Ganga him specialize in...leave him alone...after all it is legal in some countries



And Agban is medicinal and can be harnessed to help ease pain in serious medical conditions...look it up 44 Likes 3 Shares

Give me all that weed and till ma last day on earth, imma be forever happy. 18 Likes 1 Share

Oh My God. Afonjarite Afooooo Afooooo 34 Likes 1 Share

Whaaaaaatttt!!!?? "114 bags??!! BABA OOOO!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

What da fvck? Stupid man

Na recession o

Make them release him jor....

business na business. 6 Likes

Give me all that weed and till ma last day on earth, imma be forever happy. you ll make a good wife you ll make a good wife 10 Likes 1 Share

Wetin dey happen?

Ihn dey use am cook soup? 1 Like

While California dey legalised weed 9ja dey arrest 8 Likes

Mod is high on weed Mod is high on weed 47 Likes 3 Shares

Niagra police and criminals sha. See how dey snapped him with his wee wee LOOT Niagra police and criminals sha. See how dey snapped him with his wee wee LOOT 1 Like

Afo 5 Likes

Benefits of weed Weed is good for the health make i kwontinue 1 Like











He should have gone to California..

Nonsense everywhere