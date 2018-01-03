₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Timekeeper: 10:24pm On Jan 03
The Rural Electrification Agency wishes to make clear that the planned Energizing Education Programme (EEP) which aims to provide dedicated and reliable electricity to Federal Universities is on course for delivery in 2018, and is already part of the 2017 budget.
Allegations that the MD/CEO made any statements to the contrary are patently untrue and are at best, a misunderstanding and at worst, a campaign to deny our federal universities the opportunity to access uninterrupted power. Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi stated in fact that a majority of the Universities under the EEP are located in rural as well as underserved communities, hence the REA’s involvement.
The following milestones have been achieved indicating REA’s continued commitment to implementing the programme:
Approval by the Federal Executive Council
The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Phase I university as follows: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, Bayero University Kano, Usumanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Anambra, University of Lagos, Akoka, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Delta, Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital
The inclusion of this project in the 2017 and proposed 2018 budget
No Objection to award contracts from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the Phase I EEP projects has been obtained
Approval from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by raph101(m): 10:47pm On Jan 03
do anyone ever benefits from this govt. Rubbish govt
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by NubiLove(m): 7:03am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Narldon(f): 7:03am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by jamexborn(m): 7:06am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Pavore9: 7:09am
Someone should please enlighten me on what some of our public universities are doing to internally generate energy for the school community.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by fakuta(f): 7:09am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by ANBAKO: 7:11am
Running away from the main issue and chasing shadow. This again be another "Abuja city security camera" project.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by hola106(m): 7:11am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Bari22(m): 7:12am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by dust144(m): 7:13am
It shouldn't when the same government have given them industrial generators and diesel them.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Trustme2(m): 7:19am
But all the schools listed above are owned by the federal government.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Onyeke21: 7:24am
The problem is not saying this and that but doing them. I pray they can implement this.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Akinz0126(m): 7:24am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by teemanbastos(m): 7:25am
and yet some people will come here and attack Oyedepo when Covenant University generates its own electricity,
Private Universities are taking over while public universities Struggle and live on past glories.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 7:28am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Danladi7: 7:39am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by elibest360(m): 7:53am
all I know is that they're looking for ways to divert that money. and they're gonna do it.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by sunbbo(m): 7:54am
I pray the project is successfully completed because it is easier said than done.
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by Drizzyd: 7:59am
|Re: RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘universities Solar Project’ by shaddoww: 8:04am
now the question is, is this the top priority of those universities? most of these schools already av solar street lights scattered around their campuses. Why not meet with dem to know what each school needs n calculate wat each skul's share should be n use it to do wat dey want for dem, because if dey do d solar street light, d skul may not take ownership n thereby not maintain it since it was foisted on dem n not necessarily way dey need.
