



1.) Allow More Distance Between Vehicles



Increase your count distance by 5 seconds instead of the normal 2 seconds behind another car. Never rush or speed to get out of the fog.



2.) Drive slow and cautiously



Due to poor visibility, the safest speed is moderate. This will give you time to brake effectively if suddenly there’s need for it.



3.) Use caution at all times

The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary.



4.) Use fog lights or driving lights (if equipped)



Many cars have fog or driving lights that were installed at the factory. These lights are usually mounted low, in or below the front bumper. They are aimed toward the ground out in front of the car as far as possible. Fog lights mainly differ from driving lights in the way they project the light. Fog lights often have clear or yellow lenses; while driving lights usually have clear lenses. The beam of light created by fog lights is usually wide and flat pattern; flat to stay close the road surface and minimize reflection back by fog – and wide to better illuminate the sides of the roadway (guard rails, curbs, lines painted on the roadway, etc.).



5.) Use your low beams



The visibility in front of you will sharply decrease in a fog, so use the car’s low beam lights (if the car does not have fog lights or driving lights). Heavy fog conditions prohibit use of high beam headlights. The light from high beam headlights will be reflected back by thick fog. As fog thins, high beams can become more effective. Check periodically to see if the fog has thinned enough to make use of high beams.



6.) Don’t Drift



There’s a natural tendency to wander into the middle of the road when visibility gets bad. Be sure to keep yourself in your lane.



7.) Pull over to the side of the road if you have no visibility



If it gets too difficult or thick, pull over and wait. Turning on your hazard lights alerts other drivers of where you are.



8.) Use the right edge of the road as a guide



This can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by oncoming headlights.



9.) Ask for help

Don’t be afraid to ask your passengers to help keep an eye out for oncoming cars and obstacles on the road.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/driving-tips-for-drivers-on-how-to.html





Lalasticlala

Seun

Marpol

