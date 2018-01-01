₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driving Tips For Drivers On How To Drive During Harmattan Season by SexyBabe001(f): 4:23am On Jan 04
The season of harmattan is here, as exciting and as chilling it may be for some people, it's one of the most dangerous seasons for any drivers as when it's not properly handled, it can cause some accidents due to almost zero visibility on the road. In some areas of Nigeria this can cause dense fog and make visibility near zero, so how do we drive safely in this type of condition. Listed below are a few tips to tackle this challenge:
1.) Allow More Distance Between Vehicles
Increase your count distance by 5 seconds instead of the normal 2 seconds behind another car. Never rush or speed to get out of the fog.
2.) Drive slow and cautiously
Due to poor visibility, the safest speed is moderate. This will give you time to brake effectively if suddenly there’s need for it.
3.) Use caution at all times
The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary.
4.) Use fog lights or driving lights (if equipped)
Many cars have fog or driving lights that were installed at the factory. These lights are usually mounted low, in or below the front bumper. They are aimed toward the ground out in front of the car as far as possible. Fog lights mainly differ from driving lights in the way they project the light. Fog lights often have clear or yellow lenses; while driving lights usually have clear lenses. The beam of light created by fog lights is usually wide and flat pattern; flat to stay close the road surface and minimize reflection back by fog – and wide to better illuminate the sides of the roadway (guard rails, curbs, lines painted on the roadway, etc.).
5.) Use your low beams
The visibility in front of you will sharply decrease in a fog, so use the car’s low beam lights (if the car does not have fog lights or driving lights). Heavy fog conditions prohibit use of high beam headlights. The light from high beam headlights will be reflected back by thick fog. As fog thins, high beams can become more effective. Check periodically to see if the fog has thinned enough to make use of high beams.
6.) Don’t Drift
There’s a natural tendency to wander into the middle of the road when visibility gets bad. Be sure to keep yourself in your lane.
7.) Pull over to the side of the road if you have no visibility
If it gets too difficult or thick, pull over and wait. Turning on your hazard lights alerts other drivers of where you are.
8.) Use the right edge of the road as a guide
This can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by oncoming headlights.
9.) Ask for help
Don’t be afraid to ask your passengers to help keep an eye out for oncoming cars and obstacles on the road.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/driving-tips-for-drivers-on-how-to.html
|Re: Driving Tips For Drivers On How To Drive During Harmattan Season by SexyBabe001(f): 4:25am On Jan 04
Do you have more tips? Kindly add yours
10. When using the right edge of the road, make sure you reduce your speed especially at night invade of a packed vehicle beside the road. Sometimes there might be loose road gravel that can cause you to also loose control at the edges for bad roads. In all, don't over speed
