Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 4:50am
A Kenyan couple living in the US is in shock following the death of their 18-year-old son who fell asleep on a plane and never woke up.
Griffin Gutwa, a student at the University of San Diego, California, where he was studying to be a doctor, was on his way home for Christmas.
The former Burnsville High School student, the oldest of four children, was the first to attend college since the family moved to the US in 2004.
According to US press reports, Mr Gutwa called his family on the morning of December 22 just before boarding a Delta Airlines flight from San Diego to Minneapolis.
"He had just finished his exams," said his father, Gideon Gutwa. "He was excited to come home."
About an hour into the flight, Griffin asked for warm water. He later leaned his head against the window and fell asleep, according to other passengers.
The passenger next to him became concerned when his breathing changed, and called for a flight attendant. The attendant checked on him, realised something was wrong and asked for a medical professional to help.
Gutwa was not breathing and the pilot began looking for a place to make an emergency landing. The nearest airport was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
But paramedics at the airport were unable to revive Gutwa, according to Sioux Falls Police Department. The father was told CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed on his son for 45 minutes but he did not wake up.
Journey Continues..
Gutwa's body was left in Sioux Falls and the plane continued with the journey. At about 6pm, his father was called by Minneapolis St Paul International Airport to pick up his son.
He was told the plane had been delayed for two hours. The delay didn't bother the senior Gutwa. It just gave him more time to run back to Burnsville to pick up the rest of the family.
When the father returned, he had not even gotten out of his car when airport security approached. He thought he had parked improperly. They later asked if he was Griffin's father. This, he said, confused him.
"How come they know my son?" he said.
The officers directed him and the family to an office where they told him Griffin was dead.
"I thought I was dreaming. I could not believe it," Gideon said. "He was very healthy. He had just been here for thanksgiving. We were expecting him to arrive safely."
Described as a responsible, outgoing and helpful teenager, Griffin planned to use his medical degree to help the less fortunate. He always talked of returning to Kenya to start non-profit organisations to help alleviate poverty.
The cause of death is still under investigation by the Sioux Falls medical examiner.
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by jamexborn(m): 5:00am
Rip
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by brandon180(m): 5:23am
thats a strange way to die..i suspect them..."village people"
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by cummando(m): 5:23am
When your time is up......
Its up.
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 5:33am
Sleep well bro
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Bede2u(m): 5:58am
Damn....the way death comes...truly like a thief...an apparently healthy 18 yr old is dead.... an old, sickly Shehu Shagari is still alive
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 6:11am
The death is strange but he could have died under normal circumstances probably a heart failure.
We are so wired in this country to believe that every death or misfortune is caused by village people, na so I go one burial and the children and grand children of the deceased were making noise and threatening up and down that they would get to the root cause of who killed their great grand mother. When I asked how old she was, they said 99, I was like what the fork? would she live forever
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 6:13am
brandon180:iffa sand u ehn.
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 6:23am
Sweet dreams a least better than car accident
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 6:25am
9japrof:
Gone too soon
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 7:06am
RIP bro, witchcraft can locate you anywhere even in an aircraft ��
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by jericco1(m): 7:56am
RIP. reminds me of 911
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by koolgee(m): 8:03am
Rest in Peace
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 8:03am
Buhari why.... But on a more serious note this village people matter pass me oo
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 8:03am
RIP... But that pic na the said 18 year old?
Hmmmmm
But here I look just like a fowl
I can see lala viewing
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 8:04am
RIP young man. Death is a call everyone must answer to in due course. But i hate to see niggaz die prematurely...
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:04am
Diso60090:
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Seun4FastLoans(f): 8:05am
Such a sad one. Rip
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 8:06am
SolexxBarry:
which Is faster (a) Aircraft (b)Witchcraft?
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by yomalex(m): 8:06am
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:06am
RIP
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 8:10am
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Drizzyd: 8:11am
marshalldgreat:
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 8:11am
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 8:12am
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 8:12am
RIP
Re: Kenyan Student Dies On A Plane In US While Sleeping (Photos) by Notmyproblem: 8:13am
I am not a medical professional but with that guy's (if he is not even bigger now) he ran the risk of heart failure. Maybe he has an undiagnosed problem.
May his soul find rest.
