₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,938,099 members, 4,004,697 topics. Date: Thursday, 04 January 2018 at 08:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors (1865 Views)
A Word Of Advice For Real Estate Investors / Dear Esteemed Real Estate Investors / Land Property For Sale In Lagos An Is Environment For Real Estate Investors (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by havillaplus: 6:02am
Source: https://www.jasonhartman.com/5-new-years-resolutions-real-estate-investors/
A new year. We ring it in with champagne, fireworks, kisses and confetti. Along with it comes a hope for something different — something better than before. No matter how good or how bad your 2017 was, 2018 just seems like the kind of year to get it right.
Plenty of people make resolutions — to lose weight, to change jobs, to buy their first investment property, to buy their fifth investment property, to achieve a previously unconquered goal. Within a week or two, we usually fall back into old habits and quietly forget we decided to make a change at all.
Don’t let that happen this year!
Even when things are going right, we all have room to improve — real estate investors included. When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, there are plenty we can make and stick to. The key to resolving to make a change is remembering that the change can have life altering effects some where down the road. Even the small, minor adjustments we want to make in life can be huge and a light change in thinking or a small declaration can have make 2018 a big year for real estate investing.
5 NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
RE-EVALUATE YOUR SHORT AND LONG TERM INVESTMENT GOALS.
The new year is a great time to take a good hard look at your goals. If you’ve found that you’re off track, you can plan to get yourself where you want to be by revising your short term goals. Meeting with a financial advisor at the beginning of the year can also be to your benefit. You may find that, after investing for a while, your long term investment goals have changed. Even if they haven’t, now is the time for real estate investors to refocus themselves and get a fresh start for the new year.
REFINE YOUR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO.
It’s time to get the portfolio you’ve always wanted. Maybe you found your niche in 2017 and need to cut out properties that don’t fit the bill. Maybe you want to explore and diversify. Either way, start 2018 by consciously planning how you want your portfolio to evolve this year.
NETWORK MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH OTHER PROFESSIONALS.
Very few people enjoy networking. Still, it’s a vital part to any business, particularly ones that deal with people. If you’ve let some professional relationships fall by the wayside, spend some time reconnecting and catching up. You just may be the person someone needs to hear from — and maybe you can help one another meet your goals more effectively.
LEARN SOMETHING NEW.
Over the course of the year, it can get all-too easy to get wrapped up in our own investments that we don’t step back and look at the world around us. In 2018, make the change — dedicate yourself to researching and learning something new about the real estate market. Learn new strategies, investigate new trends and stay informed. You’ll gain valuable experience through both successes and failures — but nothing if you stay the same.
BE MORE DISCIPLINED.
Lastly, make the New Year’s Resolution to be more disciplined with your real estate investments. Plan better, get more organized and work on communicating your needs and vision to your team. Where can you make improvements? It could be as small as getting a new planner, or it could be as big changing your approach and schedule entirely.
What will your real estate investment New Year’s Resolutions be for 2018?
1 Like
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by havillaplus: 6:05am
lalasticlala, dominique
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by propertynigeria: 6:09am
THis is cool
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by donziller(m): 6:45am
more discount
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by hobermener: 6:48am
.
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by NubiLove(m): 6:50am
okay.
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by KingRex1: 6:52am
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by Swizbank: 6:54am
May the souls of those that died in Benue killings rest in peace. Amen.
May all Pharaohs in our land loose their own son. Amen.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by oladjir: 6:58am
Okay
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by cooldipo(m): 7:01am
Mobile Power Solution for TV, Decoder, Laptop, Fan e.t.c.
http://www.nairaland.com/1565780/power-bank-power-tv-decoder
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by danemenike: 7:10am
Finally, plan to take risk. Don't be comfortable with the kind of investment(s) you're undertaking now. There's always something better if you can be open-minded.
Happy New Year Investors
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by PropertiesNaija: 7:27am
Interesting..
Check out our threads for real estate properties with amazing offers..
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by Webman007: 7:27am
6) Build an online presence ( optimized website ) for your realtor business, Thank me later
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by mazinoweb(m): 7:34am
This op keep bringing interesting real estate post. Trusted real estate consultant.
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by kudosamass(m): 7:35am
Op you forgot to add that the best Real Estate investment oppotunity for the year is to invest in Abuja Farmlands. These large hectares of farmlands being sold penny penny today will in no distance time be going for millions even billions. And those large hectares are gradually becoming scarce in the market.
To acquire you own Agricultural Farmland in Abuja, visit: https://abujafarmland.blogspot.com.ng/
OR check my signature here to contact me.
|Re: 5 New Year’s Resolutions For Real Estate Investors by mazinoweb(m): 7:38am
kudosamass:
Lol....
He forgot indeed.....see your marketing strategy...
1 Like 2 Shares
(0) (Reply)
A Nairalander Building In Mowe Using Kr Bond Rooftile(cost) / Invest In Real Estate With Lekki Gardens / Hot 3Br Flat Bungalow wt Pics @Ikola, Ipaja With Self-contained 200k/100k
Viewing this topic: REB3L(m), link2folly, bullabong, patoski39(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32