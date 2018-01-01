₦airaland Forum

Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by Gift101(m): 3:30pm
Nigerian International Footballer Victor Anichebe who used to be with popular female deejay DJ Cuppy, seems to have moved onto greater things. He is currently in Nigeria with his Belgian girlfriend and they are catching a lot of fun in his hometown in Anambra State, the Eastern part of the country.
The white girlfriend was with him over the weekend at a Traditional wedding in his village and she couldn’t contain her joy as she came online to gush over the beautiful experience she had at her 1st traditional wedding in Nigeria.


Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by Yian1(m): 3:45pm
Both of them are flexing while his ex is behaving immature, posting rubbish.

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by staystrong(m): 5:46pm
I dedicate my 2nd to comment trophy to hannie,i love you more than anything in the world

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by johnstar(m): 5:46pm
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by johnstar(m): 5:47pm
staystrong:
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by sarrki(m): 5:47pm
Nice one
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by SnakeXenzia(m): 5:47pm
Issokay
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by twinke209(m): 5:47pm
Dj cuppy won't be happy seein this

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by fxjunkie(m): 5:47pm
See what Otedola Cupy (or whatever her name is) is missing. The new gf is enjoying the hospitality of a true Igbo man

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by valdetino(m): 5:47pm
Enjoy bro, you worked so hard for it.

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by Kingstel: 5:48pm
Na so.
Na so. kiss


Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by BruncleZuma: 5:48pm
What manner of nonsense is this kwanu?
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by Ade3000yrs(m): 5:48pm
gossip news

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by brandydaniells(m): 5:48pm
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by tigerclaws: 5:49pm
one is good to take to mama
one is good for banging cheesy

but i like that cuppy girl

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by sleek82(m): 5:49pm
That thing you see there is called a QUAD not motorbike! If op no sabi am, mod for help am too nah!!

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by maj59(m): 5:49pm
d guy don ang buth?

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by BlvckSoul(m): 5:49pm
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by pDudd: 5:49pm
When they kidnap them now, they will be complaining

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by itsandi(m): 5:49pm
Interesting grin
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by lokobyforch(m): 5:49pm
Yian1:
Make yourself happy today. Mind your own business undecided

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by roqrules04(m): 5:49pm
Na all these kind bikes meek mill dey like
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by majamajic(m): 5:49pm
my brother

oyibo can easily adapt. ... unlike us
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by MyCircle(m): 5:51pm
She's in his Circle and they're happy.
Define your circle and stay happy.

Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by staystrong(m): 5:51pm
Sowie I used that to book space
Sowie I used that to book space grin grin
johnstar:


Condom undecided
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by tsamson(m): 5:51pm
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by wellmax(m): 5:52pm
Having fun on potor potior soil
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by jericco1(m): 5:53pm
Belgian? sure s/he not a transgender
Re: Maggie Malcheva And Victor Anichebe Catching Fun On Motorbikes In Anambra (Photo by Ejanla07: 5:54pm
roqrules04:
Na all these kind bikes meek mill dey like


made by Innoson

